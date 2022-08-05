ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

These new hotels will add to Fort Worth’s thriving hospitality scene

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

More than 740 Fort Worth hotel rooms are in the pipeline to grow the city’s hotel industry. Upcoming hotels like the Crescent Fort Worth, Le Méredien, the Bowie House Hotel and the Sandman Signature Hotel are scheduled to complete development in the next few years.

With more visitors coming to Fort Worth, the surrounding restaurant and entertainment industries could also face growth.

Bowie House Hotel

Developers for the Bowie House Hotel are just starting to lay the upcoming boutique hotel’s concrete foundations, according to project managers. Located on the corner of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Dorothy Lane, the hotel will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a rainy spring and material shortages that set back construction.

The four-story, five-star hotel will feature 106 guest rooms, a library, game room, ballroom, pool and small spa. A model room has been assembled with progress on architecture drawings and furniture, fixtures and equipment specifications on the way. On the same property, seven townhomes are under construction.

Construction of the Bowie House continues on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Fort Worth. The four-story, five-star hotel will feature 106 guest rooms, a library, game room, ballroom, pool and small spa.

Le Méredien

Formerly known at the Hotel Texas Annex, Le Méredien will wrap up construction in June 2023, according to project managers. The 13-story hotel will reside on Commerce Street adjacent to the Hilton Fort Worth.

The downtown hotel will include 189 rooms, lobby and rooftop bars, a renovated pool deck, restaurants, a fitness center, meeting space, and a library. Redevelopment began in February and the hotel is expected to open in 2023, according to Inspire Design.

A pedestrian walks on Commerce Street as construction continues on the upcoming Le Méredien on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in downtown Fort Worth. The hotel is expected to open in 2023.

The Crescent Fort Worth

The 200-room luxury hotel will include a Canyon Ranch luxury spa location, a rooftop lounge and a chef-driven restaurant. In addition to hotel amenities, the complex will feature 167 residential apartment units and 170,000 square feet of office space. Across from the Kimbell Art Museum, the Crescent Fort Worth is a mixed-use project with master planning and landscape design by TBG Partners.

“The Museum District will act as the catalyst that ties together all the great spaces of the Cultural District and will provide the final elements of a truly mixed-use, pedestrian-forward development,” said Mark Meyer, TBG Principal and Chairman of the Board. “TBG has worked tirelessly to create a world-class pedestrian streetscape system that brings together hotels, residential and office. This project will help to elevate the region and will contribute to making Fort Worth and North Texas a more urban and sustainable place to live.”

An updated rendering of the Crescent Fort Worth coming soon to the Cultural District.

The Sandman Signature Hotel

The 245-room hotel redevelopment of the historic W.T. Waggoner Building at 810 Houston St. will preserve and restore interior finishes from its original completion. At the time of the building’s opening in the 1920s, it was one of the tallest buildings in the Southwest.

Residence Inn by Marriott

Hotel development and management company ICON Lodging previously purchased the downtown office building 110 W. Seventh St. The former office building is zoned as part of the Central Business District, meaning a hotel is allowed by right within the district.

Meanwhile, the company’s website lists the upcoming development of a Residence Inn by Marriott in Fort Worth. The company did not respond to multiple requests for comment to confirm if these projects are related.

The Convention Center

The initial phase of the Fort Worth Convention Center’s expansion is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023. The convention center will add a 1,000-room hotel in the next few years. The current arena will be demolished and Commerce Street will be straightened to expand the convention center. The exhibit hall and ballroom space will be significantly larger.

Hotel bookings are expected to increase by 94% after the convention center’s expansion, according to Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. Attendance to the convention center is expected to grow by 55%.

