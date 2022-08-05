Fintech Unicorn Revolut Still ‘Bullish on Crypto’ Amid Fresh Hiring Spree

Read on decrypt.co
Related
decrypt.co
How Ethereum Traders Are Preparing to Buy and Sell the Merge
Data collected by Glassnode suggests that options traders are looking "extremely bullish" for September, but leaning bearish again for October, the month after the merge. A look into the Ethereum derivatives market indicates that the "merge"— a long-awaited upgrade to the Ethereum network—is setting the stage for crypto traders to "buy the rumor, and sell the news."
decrypt.co
Beanstalk Celebrates Anniversary With ‘Safe Replant and Unpause’ Months After $182M Exploit
The credit-based stablecoin was deployed to the Ethereum mainnet exactly one year ago today. Beanstalk, a credit-based stablecoin, has rebooted on the one-year anniversary of its launch—and not quite four months since it was hacked for $182 million. “The Beanstalk experiment is out in the wild once again,” said...
decrypt.co
Feds Blacklist Tornado Cash, Ban Ethereum Mixing Tool in US
The U.S. Treasury Department put the Ethereum mixing service on the Specially Designated Nationals list today. The U.S. Treasury Department today sanctioned Tornado Cash, an Ethereum coin mixing tool. In a Monday announcement, the body added the Tornado Cash website and a long list of Ethereum addresses to its Specially...
decrypt.co
Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Reports $554M Loss in Q2
The firm also boasted that it held $1.5 billion in liquidity, most of it in cash. Crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital today reported a Q2 loss of over half a billion dollars—but the New York firm asserts that the numbers were due to “unrealized losses” on digital assets. The company also said it maintains a strong liquidity position of $1.5 billion.
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Michael Saylor Leaves CEO Role to ‘Focus More on Bitcoin,’ Nomad and Solana Get Hacked
Also: A British crypto troll was ordered by the U.K. High Court to pay 1 pound in damages to a podcaster. After two consecutive weeks of growth, crypto markets cramped up a bit. Even as reports of liquidity troubles appear to have slowed, investors were cautious. This week, Bitcoin-HODLing corporations...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Companies Report Big Bitcoin Impairment Charges but Markets Mostly Shrug
Elsewhere, the need to enact clearer crypto regulations bridges party divides in both the U.S. and in the U.K. While long-term crypto holders are, broadly speaking, likely to be slightly down on their investments since last weekend, the reality is that markets barely moved the last seven days. As of...
decrypt.co
Aave Proposal Would Cut Off Fantom Amid Security Fears
An Aave governance proposal suggests removing Fantom integration amid so many recent DeFi bridge hacks. Is the multi-chain narrative sinking fast?. It’s been a bumpy few weeks for crypto hacks. The fallout from the recent Solana hack has again reminded folks about the importance of hardware wallets, for example....
