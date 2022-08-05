ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Hyland Shines In A Plunging Orange Blazer Mini Dress On 'Tonight'—We Want One!

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago
Splash News

Sarah Hyland quite literally dazzled us when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 20th, wearing a glittering, neon orange Dolce and Gabbana blazer dress that not only had a super-plunging front, but also had an incredibly short hemline to show off her enviable pins perfectly. It was so sexy on so many levels!

The 31-year-old Modern Family star accessorized her jaw-dropping look with some matching neon orange Stuart Weitzman ‘Nudistglam’ stilettos, which came complete with sparkly embellishments on the toe and ankle straps, and she wore her hair in a chic, and un-distracting low pony, which revealed her simple hoop earrings. Her bold and dramatic eye makeup complemented the attention-grabbing mini dress wonderfully, and she finished off with a soft peachy lip.

Sarah shared some images from her time on the show with her 9.5 million Instagram followers on July 21st, with the caption: "Thank you for having me @jimmyfallon," followed by an orange heart emoji. "Loved talking @loveislandusa with you! DIP IT IN RANCH @fallontonight is always just a bag full of bologna," she continued, followed by a winking tongue out emoji, and picture credits to "@toddowyoung / @nbc."

The caption is in reference to Sarah being the new host of Love Island USA, which she said she secured due to being such a diehard fan of the show! And many fans (some of whom are celebs themselves!) couldn’t wait to compliment Sarah on her stunning look! "The most beautiful beauty and cutie," The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil commented, followed by a fire emoji. "You look gorgeous," complimented one fan, followed by the white heart emoji.

"This outfit, your legs, and your personality," raved another, followed by three fire emojis. "Love you in that colour," commented another fan, followed by the smiling face with hearts emoji. "Girl you are gorgeous," added another, followed by a red heart emoji.

