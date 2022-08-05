ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jane Fonda Opens Up About Getting A Face Lift And Issues Warning To Fans About Plastic Surgery: 'I'm Not Proud'

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8fZ4_0h5q3nEP00
Splash News

Jane Fonda just opened up about the subject of ageing, and told Vogue that she has not only stopped getting face lifts, but even went as far as to say that she regretted having it done in the first place. (We’re just as shocked as you are!)

“I’m almost 85, but I don’t seem that old,” the 84-year-old Grace and Frankie star said, before telling the mag that she wants to tell her fans to “stop being afraid of being old” and also “help people realize that just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends, or whatever you want to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4J4g_0h5q3nEP00

The Oscar-winning actress then went on to say that, although she is never shy when it comes to telling people her real age, she knows that she has had a head start, and appreciates not everyone may have the same advantages that she does, as eating well, training, and having beauty treatments, for example, take both time and money, which not everyone has!

"You have money. You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young. That is true," she continued. "Money does help. Good genes and a lot of money, as somebody once said. But then as I’m saying that, I’m thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of face lifts and things like that and they look terrible. I had a face lift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had one."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7LoE_0h5q3nEP00

Wow – we never expected her to say that she regretted getting a face lift; especially as she looks remarkable for her age! And we are even more surprised to hear her say that, if given the chance to go back in time, she would choose to not have one! "Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over, if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay," the Book Club actress sensationally revealed, before going on to tell fans the things she does and doesn’t do for her appearance.

"I don’t do a lot of facials," she added, which we are actually really shocked by. "I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too."

Comments / 12

Guest
3d ago

Wonder if she’s proud of her actions during the Vietnam war that cost the lives of American soldiers.

Reply(3)
13
Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New 'Allure' Interview

Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she was ‘incensed’ by how women over 40 are treated: ‘You’re put out to pasture’

Brooke Shields has spoken candidly about feeling “unrepresented” at her age and overlooked by society, despite continuing to work.Shields, 57, discussed her career and her shock at the lack of representation of women over a certain age in a preview clip for her new interview with Gayle King for Oprah Daily, which airs 28 July at 8pm.While speaking with King, the model acknowledged that she is “still in a career” and “still working” but feels that the industry only depicts women in their 20s, who are “sexy and fabulous,” or those in “Depends [diapers]”.“I’m still in a career, I’m...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery
shefinds

Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Shading Pete Davidson In Her New Post—Kanye Must Be Thrilled!

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits less than one year after getting together? If we are to believe the rumors, there *may* be trouble in paradise as fans are convinced that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has shaded the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently in Australia filming a movie – on social media! What is going on?!
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Martha Stewart’s Daughter Alexis: Everything To Know About Her Only Child

The legendary Martha Stewart, 81, has a legacy aside from her famous cooking shows and kitchenware lines – her daughter! That’s right, Martha has only one child and it is her daughter Alexis Stewart. Martha had her daughter back in 1965 when she was married to her husband Andrew Stewart. Both Martha and Andrew called it quits in 1990 after 29 years of marriage.
TV SHOWS
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Page Six

Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC

Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy