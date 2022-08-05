Jane Fonda Opens Up About Getting A Face Lift And Issues Warning To Fans About Plastic Surgery: 'I'm Not Proud'

Splash News

Jane Fonda just opened up about the subject of ageing, and told Vogue that she has not only stopped getting face lifts, but even went as far as to say that she regretted having it done in the first place. (We’re just as shocked as you are!)

“I’m almost 85, but I don’t seem that old,” the 84-year-old Grace and Frankie star said, before telling the mag that she wants to tell her fans to “stop being afraid of being old” and also “help people realize that just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends, or whatever you want to do.”

The Oscar-winning actress then went on to say that, although she is never shy when it comes to telling people her real age, she knows that she has had a head start, and appreciates not everyone may have the same advantages that she does, as eating well, training, and having beauty treatments, for example, take both time and money, which not everyone has!

"You have money. You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young. That is true," she continued. "Money does help. Good genes and a lot of money, as somebody once said. But then as I’m saying that, I’m thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of face lifts and things like that and they look terrible. I had a face lift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had one."

Wow – we never expected her to say that she regretted getting a face lift; especially as she looks remarkable for her age! And we are even more surprised to hear her say that, if given the chance to go back in time, she would choose to not have one! "Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over, if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay," the Book Club actress sensationally revealed, before going on to tell fans the things she does and doesn’t do for her appearance.

"I don’t do a lot of facials," she added, which we are actually really shocked by. "I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too."