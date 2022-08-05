Sweet 16 preview: Butler High has promising new QB, heightened expectations this fall

Editor’s Note: The Observer is taking a look at the 16 teams that are ranked in the preseason Sweet 16 prep football poll, released in random order. The true order of the teams will be revealed later this month.

Butler High has a football team with an experienced and strong defense, speedy receivers, depth at running back, and a winning tradition.

The Bulldogs also have a young quarterback who a lot of people are talking about.

But let’s focus on the other things first.

The Bulldogs will try to defend their Southwestern 4A Conference championship this fall with a team led by seven returning starters on a defensive unit that allowed 13.6 points a game last year.

“The defense should be strong,” said Brian Hales, entering his 12th season as Butler’s head football coach. “Those returning starters are solid football players”

Seniors J.J. Coleman and Peyton Scott should help the Bulldogs control opponents’ running games, and defensive backs Phillip Harris and Myles Lawson will give Butler a good chance of putting the clamps on their foes’ passing attacks.

Offensively, receivers Jaylen Jones and Eli Sylvester are breakaway threats, capable of changing a game’s momentum.

Hales said D.J. Horton is likely to get most of the carries at running back, but he’ll have help.

“We’ve got a couple of kids who can play at that position,” he said. “We should be OK there.”

And they all play in a Butler program that has averaged 11 victories in Hales’ 11 previous seasons.

“We have the same expectations,” Hales said. “The kids understand our culture. Our No. 1 goal is to win a state championship. Our No. 2 goal is to win a conference championship. That’s the way we do things here.”

But there are plenty of questions surrounding this football team.

“We’ll have four new starters on the offensive line,” Hales said.

And the Bulldogs will have a sophomore starting at quarterback. Zach Lawrence moves into the starting role amid high expectations from some who watched him develop through middle school football.

“I think he’ll be good,” Hales said.

Just how good? After all, this is a Butler program that produced collegiate quarterbacks like Christian LeMay, Jacob Charest and Davis Cheek.

“Pretty good,” Hales said with a smile.

“We have a lot of experience in breaking in new quarterbacks,” said Hales, who has not been bashful about starting sophomores at that position in the past. “Zach is a gym rat. He loves the game.

“He picks things up fast, and I think it will help him develop quicker.”

With a nonconference schedule that includes opponents like Richmond Senior, Wilmington New Hanover and Myers Park, a quick development will be helpful.

The Bulldogs are likely to lean a lot on Horton and the other running backs in the early going, while hoping their defense can keep them close. Hales and the rest of the coaching staff will allow Lawrence to grow at his own pace.

Hales said the relative lack of experience is a bit different for his program.

“It’s a bit different,” he said. “But we accept the challenge.”

Butler’s players say they also are motivated this season by their surprising 29-8 loss to Mallard Creek in the first round of the state playoffs a year ago.

“We learned not to take things for granted,” Peyton Scott said. “In the playoffs, you’ve got to be ready – every week.”

Jaylen Jones added, “Since we took that loss, we’ve worked very hard in the weight room. We’re trying to get stronger and faster. That Mallard Creek game is really motivating us.”

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

Inside Look: Butler Bulldogs

Head coach: Brian Hales (12th year as head coach; 19th year at Butler overall).

2021 record: 7-3 (6-0 in Southwestern 4A Conference).

Returning lettermen: 16.

Returning starters: 9

Key Returnees: LB/DE JJ Coleman (6-1, 220, Sr.); LB/DE/TE Peyton Scott (6-4, 215, Sr.); WR Eli Sylvester (5-10, 170, Sr.); WR/DB Jaylen Jones (6-0, 185, Sr.); DB/LB Myles Lawson (5-11, 170, Sr.); OL Devin Rivers (5-10, 225, Sr.); DB/WR Phillip Harris (6-2, 180, Jr.); RB DJ Horton (5-8, 180, Sr.); Wr Makhi Carr (5-9, 160, Sr.); LB/RB Tyquan Rankin (5-10, 185, Jr.).

Fresh Faces: LB/DB/WR Nick Darling (6-0, 195, Jr.); DB/WR Dequadre Currance (5-10, 160, Soph.); QB Zach Lawrence (6-0, 190, Soph)