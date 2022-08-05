Read on www.advantagenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel Eisenberg
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
East Alton seeking TAP grant to control drainage issues
The Village of East Alton held a public information meeting last week to gather input related to a Transportation Alternatives Program grant the village is applying for. The village is seeking to install new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and alleviate standing water in front of the middle school and Eastwood Elementary School.
advantagenews.com
MCT makes bus route adjustments in August
Madison County Transit is adjusting its bus schedule to be more efficient and improve the experience for riders. Beginning August 14th, the #1 Riverbend and #15 East Collinsville shuttle will have time and routing adjustments. The routes of the #2 Granite City shuttle and #4 Madison-Edwardsville will be shifted. And the #5 Tri-City Regional will have adjusted evening times.
Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out
ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
constructforstl.org
IDOT Project Will Improve MidAmerica Access
A construction project begun on August 1 by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will provide improved access to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and the new Boeing Production Facility currently being built next to the airport. The project will include a new signalized entrance to the Boeing Production Facility, widening of IL Route 4 for turn lanes at this new entrance, signalization of the existing entrance to MidAmerica Airport at Airport Blvd, and improvements to the roadside drainage ditches along IL Route 4 in areas previously prone to flooding.
advantagenews.com
Partial building collapse in Litchfield
A partial building collapse in Litchfield on Saturday injured a handful of people attending a bridal shower. A portion of the roof and second floor collapsed in a building adjacent to Short Furniture at 319 North State Street. The injuries were considered minor, but a few people were taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
Illinois Business Journal
Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening
Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Newsmagazine
Nursery proposed for Wildwood industrial site
A nursery has been proposed for a 15.4-acre lot on the west side of North Eatherton Road, north of its intersection with Centaur Road. In addition to the sale of products, Kurtz Nursery will include a mulch storage and processing facility, composting, agricultural and horticultural operations, landscape and maintenance operations, and forestry and timber processing.
advantagenews.com
Allen Lefler Sr.
Allen Dale Lefler Sr., 67, died at 3:26 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Born February 18, 1955 in Alton, he was the son of Robert Lefler Sr. and Norma Jean (Smith) Lefler. Mr. Lefler was a warehouse manager for Dodge Moving and Storage. Surviving is his spouse, Christina “Chris” Lynn Baker of Hettick, three daughters, Cassiye Dunmier of Missouri, Amy Jackson (Jen Pray) of Springfield, IL, and Brandy Radley (Nathan) of Springfield, IL, and four sons, James Glover (Sue) of Brighton, Bobby Glover of Alton, Mike Lefler of Alton and Allen Lefler Jr. (Kristy) of Bunker Hill, IL. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, four brothers, Robert Lefler (Peggy) of Perryville, MO, Paul Lefler (Sharon) of Perryville, MO, Steve Lefler (Gale) of Holiday Shores, Sam Lefler of Hillsboro, IL, and four sisters, Carol Dodd of Alton, Linda McEwen (Dave) of Wood River, Donna Tueken of Wood River, and Brenda Wyhs of Carlinville. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Dodd and a sister, Martha Lefler. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Burial will be at Hettick Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, 1631 Monrovia Ave., Costa Mesa, CA 92627, info@johnwayne.org. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Firefighters respond to building explosion, collapse in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday. It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with […]
KMOV
Final report release into 2017 deadly boiler explosion in Soulard
SOULARD, Mo. (KMOV) - Three years later, the Chemical Safety Board (CSB) released its final report after a massive boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell Boulevard, leaving four dead in Soulard. On April 3, 2017, a large industrial boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Work continues on the Jerseyville Distribution Center. Below are photos of steel erection and the start of interior construction.
Illinois American Water previously announced the construction of a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville. The new facility which will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville is an additional investment of approximately $8 million. Construction is underway for the new facility which will support improved operational efficiencies and excellent customer service. The 16,000 sq. ft. facility will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage of tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas.
Friendly Temple Church helps hundreds of flood victims
Hundreds of flood victims lined up Saturday at the Friendly Temple Chuch in north St. Louis to get some much-needed help.
advantagenews.com
Fines Garrison
Fines A. Garrison, 63, of Alton, IL passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born to the late Donald and Mardell (Davis) Garrison on October 9, 1958 in Alton, IL. Fines served in the U.S Army and during that time he met and married Tammy Mathis on January 8, 1980. Fines was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Florissant businesses closed due to floods; seeking help and answers
The floods from three weeks ago left a lot of home and business owners alike struggling on their own to manage and clean up.
Many St. Louis low-level court cases dismissed
City leaders said low-level cases are canceled almost annually to help the municipal courts focus on more serious crimes.
1 person dead in Waterloo house fire
The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Monroe County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal house fire in Waterloo.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Road Closures on Westbound I-270
GLEN CARBON - Beginning at 9 a.m. today, all lanes of westbound I-270 were closed from I/55/70 to Illinois 157. IDOT explained the closure will include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55. “This closure is required to allow replacement of a damaged beam on the...
advantagenews.com
Man talked off edge of Clark Bridge
Alton Police responded to the report of a man standing on the edge of the Clark Bridge this (Thursday) evening. The following is a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford:. At 5:16P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report from a passing motorist of a male standing on...
Comments / 1