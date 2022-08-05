Charlotte Pride month is back in full force. Here’s where to celebrate.

The Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade is back in full force later this month, after two years and limited gatherings due to COVID-19. But the party gets started long before that.

In addition to the festival and parade Aug. 20-21, you’ll have the opportunity to celebrate and support our local LGBTQ community at special events starting Aug. 13, including picnics, drag shows, ice cream fundraisers and more.

Here are a few of the Charlotte Pride events coming up around town this month that you won’t want to miss.

Location: Glory Days Apparel, 1425 Winnifred St. Ste. 107, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

When: All month (while supplies last)

What to know: Glory Days Apparel has teamed up with the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade to create the official shirt again this year. Rather than designs in years past that featured the rainbow flag against a black backdrop, this year’s design features the Charlotte Pride logo against a bright tie-dye background. All proceeds from t-shirt sales will benefit the festival.

Cost: $36

Location: Gilde Brewery, 3530 Dewitt Ln., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Dilworth

When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

What to know: Join 2019 and 2022 National Entertainer of the Year Buff Faye and her Divas for Charlotte’s longest-running drag brunch. Seating at 11 a.m. Show at noon. Tickets include Buff Faye’s “Delicious Divas” Drag Show and family-style brunch for your table. Drinks, cash bar and gratuity are not included in the ticket price.

Cost: $35 + fees. Purchase online .

Location: Freedom Park, 1415 Princeton Ave. Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Dilworth

When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 3-5:30 p.m.

What to know: In recognition of Charlotte Pride, join Black Ty Events and Susanna_tothepeople for a luxe picnic experience dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community featuring food, bottomless mimosas, lawn games, activities and more. Come dressed in your favorite color of the rainbow.

Cost: $35 + fees. Purchase online .

Location: 1st & Goal, 7801 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: University City

When: Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-5 p.m.

What to know: Meet and support local LGBT vendors at UCC Pride, hosted by Tiffany of Love N Lust Boutique, DJ Morning Glory, Mia Melanin and Brandon Hilton, with food, drinks, special performances to be announced and more.

Cost: General admission: $7 +fees; table for four (includes four admission tickets): $30 + fees. Purchase tickets online .

Location: Urban Sweets, 222 W. Blvd. Ste. S114, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

When: Wednesday, Aug. 17

What to know: Local LGBTQ+ celebrity Mia Atkins of WCNC will be scooping ice cream outside of Urban Sweets , a new ice cream spot. Cones or cups will be a dollar each and $15 monthly subscriptions will be sold to benefit Atkin’s chosen cause, Twirl to the World Foundation .

Cost: $1 cones or cups.

Location: Protagonist Beer, 227 Southside Dr. Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: LoSo

When: Friday, Aug. 19 from 7-11 p.m.

What to know: Kick off Pride weekend at Protagonist Beer with a drag show hosted by Karen Affection and Nova Stella. Doors at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: General admission: $15 plus fees. Meet and greet: $10 add-on plus fees. Purchase tickets online .

Location: Angeline’s, 303 S. Church St. Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

When: Saturday, Aug. 20, First seating : 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Second seating : 12:30-1 p.m.

What to know: Fuel up for your weekend of fun at the Pride Fest Drag Brunch at Angeline’s. Tickets include admission for two, a Vanity House drag performance hosted by Erica Chanel featuring Aria Russo, Aries Mateo Kelly, Kylee O’Hara Fatale and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Dorae Saunders, a donation to The Trevor Project, a three-course brunch and one complimentary mimosa or bellini per guest. All ages are welcome.

Cost: Tickets are $130 for two people, plus fees and tax. Purchase in advance online as tickets will not be sold at the door. First seating tickets . Second seating tickets .

Location: Blackbox Theater, 421 East Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: Plaza Shamrock

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

What to know: Celebrate Pride by dancing all night long at the newly renovated EDM venue Blackbox Theater with Twirl DJ/Producer Joe Gauthreaux. A portion of proceeds will go to the World Foundation’s Twirl Assistance Program, supporting those from the local LBGTQ+ community in need.

Cost: General admission: $40 + fees; door admission: $50 + fees. Purchase tickets online . RSVP on Facebook .

Location: Uptown, South Tryon Street

Neighborhood: Uptown

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon-6 p.m.

What to know: The PNC Bank Festival Zone includes live entertainment , vendor booths and art exhibits — plus a food court. Additional events include Flourish: A Celebration of LGBTQ Arts & Culture at the Bechtler Museum, which is also free but includes a cash bar.

Cost: Free

Location: Uptown, N. Tryon St. and E. 4th St.

Neighborhood: Uptown

When: Sunday, Aug. 21 from 1-4 p.m.

What to know: More than 40 floats and 170 groups will paint the town rainbow as they make their way down Tryon Street. Be sure to arrive early to grab your spot along the parade route, and catch an early pre-parade show with returning parade emcees Delighted Tobehere and Malachi.

Cost: Free to attend the parade; some additional events are ticketed.

Location: Ink N Ivy, 222 S. Church St. Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

When: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.

What to know: End your 2022 Pride experience with food, cocktails, live DJs and a drag show from The Vanity House. Must be 21 or older to attend. Purchase tickets in advance if possible, as prices will be higher at the door and cash only.

Cost: $10 + fees. Purchase online .