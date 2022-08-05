ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Pride month is back in full force. Here’s where to celebrate.

By Molly Ruggere
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZC4JH_0h5q1GE800

The Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade is back in full force later this month, after two years and limited gatherings due to COVID-19. But the party gets started long before that.

In addition to the festival and parade Aug. 20-21, you’ll have the opportunity to celebrate and support our local LGBTQ community at special events starting Aug. 13, including picnics, drag shows, ice cream fundraisers and more.

Here are a few of the Charlotte Pride events coming up around town this month that you won’t want to miss.

Grab a limited edition 2022 Charlotte Pride T-Shirt

Location: Glory Days Apparel, 1425 Winnifred St. Ste. 107, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

When: All month (while supplies last)

What to know: Glory Days Apparel has teamed up with the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade to create the official shirt again this year. Rather than designs in years past that featured the rainbow flag against a black backdrop, this year’s design features the Charlotte Pride logo against a bright tie-dye background. All proceeds from t-shirt sales will benefit the festival.

Cost: $36

Special Pride Kickoff: Buff Faye’s “Delicious Divas” Drag Brunch

Location: Gilde Brewery, 3530 Dewitt Ln., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Dilworth

When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

What to know: Join 2019 and 2022 National Entertainer of the Year Buff Faye and her Divas for Charlotte’s longest-running drag brunch. Seating at 11 a.m. Show at noon. Tickets include Buff Faye’s “Delicious Divas” Drag Show and family-style brunch for your table. Drinks, cash bar and gratuity are not included in the ticket price.

Cost: $35 + fees. Purchase online .

Taste the Rainbow Luxe Picnic

Location: Freedom Park, 1415 Princeton Ave. Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Dilworth

When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 3-5:30 p.m.

What to know: In recognition of Charlotte Pride, join Black Ty Events and Susanna_tothepeople for a luxe picnic experience dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community featuring food, bottomless mimosas, lawn games, activities and more. Come dressed in your favorite color of the rainbow.

Cost: $35 + fees. Purchase online .

READ MORE: Charlotte Observer expands online accessibility with more free articles

UCC Pride Networking and Day Party Kickoff

Location: 1st & Goal, 7801 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: University City

When: Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-5 p.m.

What to know: Meet and support local LGBT vendors at UCC Pride, hosted by Tiffany of Love N Lust Boutique, DJ Morning Glory, Mia Melanin and Brandon Hilton, with food, drinks, special performances to be announced and more.

Cost: General admission: $7 +fees; table for four (includes four admission tickets): $30 + fees. Purchase tickets online .

Pride fundraiser at Urban Sweets

Location: Urban Sweets, 222 W. Blvd. Ste. S114, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

When: Wednesday, Aug. 17

What to know: Local LGBTQ+ celebrity Mia Atkins of WCNC will be scooping ice cream outside of Urban Sweets , a new ice cream spot. Cones or cups will be a dollar each and $15 monthly subscriptions will be sold to benefit Atkin’s chosen cause, Twirl to the World Foundation .

Cost: $1 cones or cups.

Pride-A-Palooza

Location: Protagonist Beer, 227 Southside Dr. Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: LoSo

When: Friday, Aug. 19 from 7-11 p.m.

What to know: Kick off Pride weekend at Protagonist Beer with a drag show hosted by Karen Affection and Nova Stella. Doors at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: General admission: $15 plus fees. Meet and greet: $10 add-on plus fees. Purchase tickets online .

The Vanity House Pride Fest Drag Brunch at Angeline’s

Location: Angeline’s, 303 S. Church St. Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

When: Saturday, Aug. 20, First seating : 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Second seating : 12:30-1 p.m.

What to know: Fuel up for your weekend of fun at the Pride Fest Drag Brunch at Angeline’s. Tickets include admission for two, a Vanity House drag performance hosted by Erica Chanel featuring Aria Russo, Aries Mateo Kelly, Kylee O’Hara Fatale and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Dorae Saunders, a donation to The Trevor Project, a three-course brunch and one complimentary mimosa or bellini per guest. All ages are welcome.

Cost: Tickets are $130 for two people, plus fees and tax. Purchase in advance online as tickets will not be sold at the door. First seating tickets . Second seating tickets .

Twirl in SPACE: 2022 Just Twirl Pride Party

Location: Blackbox Theater, 421 East Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: Plaza Shamrock

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

What to know: Celebrate Pride by dancing all night long at the newly renovated EDM venue Blackbox Theater with Twirl DJ/Producer Joe Gauthreaux. A portion of proceeds will go to the World Foundation’s Twirl Assistance Program, supporting those from the local LBGTQ+ community in need.

Cost: General admission: $40 + fees; door admission: $50 + fees. Purchase tickets online . RSVP on Facebook .

Charlotte Pride Festival

Location: Uptown, South Tryon Street

Neighborhood: Uptown

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon-6 p.m.

What to know: The PNC Bank Festival Zone includes live entertainment , vendor booths and art exhibits — plus a food court. Additional events include Flourish: A Celebration of LGBTQ Arts & Culture at the Bechtler Museum, which is also free but includes a cash bar.

Cost: Free

Charlotte Pride Parade

Location: Uptown, N. Tryon St. and E. 4th St.

Neighborhood: Uptown

When: Sunday, Aug. 21 from 1-4 p.m.

What to know: More than 40 floats and 170 groups will paint the town rainbow as they make their way down Tryon Street. Be sure to arrive early to grab your spot along the parade route, and catch an early pre-parade show with returning parade emcees Delighted Tobehere and Malachi.

Cost: Free to attend the parade; some additional events are ticketed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FooeF_0h5q1GE800
The Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade is free to attend. Grant Baldwin Photography

PrideFest After Party

Location: Ink N Ivy, 222 S. Church St. Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

When: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.

What to know: End your 2022 Pride experience with food, cocktails, live DJs and a drag show from The Vanity House. Must be 21 or older to attend. Purchase tickets in advance if possible, as prices will be higher at the door and cash only.

Cost: $10 + fees. Purchase online .

Comments / 46

Brandon Administration
3d ago

Again with this???? We’ve got bigger issues we should be focusing on. We are about to lose Taiwan to China, we’ve got soaring inflation, high crime because criminals know they can’t be touched.

Reply(1)
27
anurseiam
3d ago

Why would anyone want to celebrate same sex ppl ???? They are living in SIN and its sad because Hell is for eternity no hope nothing you can't take a break it's forever...yet their Sin is celebrate!

Reply(13)
30
Ashley Ermer
2d ago

I don't understand why the parades and things of that nature. like can you not just be content and live your life without making a big deal about it. being gay is no more special than being straight. I have the problem with gay people but I just don't understand what the point of the parade is to me it seems like they're shoving their sexuality and people's faces when that's not necessary. just live your life. most people don't care your gay however people do care that the look of it makes them feel like you're forcing your sexuality into the spotlight.

Reply(1)
9
Related
qcitymetro.com

It’s bigger than running: Mad Miles is creating community

Rhema Hedgpeth’s first interaction with the Mad Miles Run Club must have been divine. Instead of taking her usual route to Bible study, she drove past Camp North End and saw about 100 Black people running. “I immediately thought to myself, ‘Who are all of these Black people running,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Bookmark this Post. 46 Fall Festivals in Charlotte and Counting

Festivals are Back Baby. We count 46 between August and November, and that’s just the ones within short drives of Charlotte. Find them below, sorted by date, as best we can cipher by digging through the inter-webs. We’ll update as more info rolls in and please email us if you know of something we missed!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte

Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
Axios Charlotte

5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year

Most times a detour is a headache, but blockades matched with actors and film crews can be an intriguing sight. That was the case last week as the Saturday Night Live writing trio “Please Don’t Destroy” roller skated down Charlotte’s North Davidson Street, catching the community’s attention. The scene was a reminder that North Carolina […] The post 5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Uptown Charlotte#Pride Parade#Festival#Dj#Racism#Charlotte Pride Month
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
Charlotte Unlimited

A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge

If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
FOX8 News

Charlotte family remembers 108-year-old relative

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –  Charlotte’s oldest living resident Ira Bell Ray was 108 years old before she passed away on Tuesday. Family and friends met today at St. Paul Baptist Church this afternoon — not only to mourn but to celebrate Ray’s time on earth. Spicy, spunky… nice.. that’s how Ray’s closest family and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina

It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them?

About 10 miles east of the dirt moving at Eastland, and even farther from the construction sites filling Plaza Midwood, residents in the Rocky Ridge community in far east Charlotte are watching the development boom spread their way. But inside Rocky Ridge, the streets are crumbling. What’s happening: The neighborhood just outside the Charlotte city limits has what […] The post The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon. Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
11K+
Followers
519
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy