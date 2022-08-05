Beach plums are a coastal tradition and ode to summer

Read on northforker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Related
northforker.com
Shop Local: Explore all things nautical at Preston’s Chandlery
Whether you’re a licensed boat captain, a bayman or someone who’s decorating a beach home, Preston’s two shops on the dock in Greenport have everything you need. Preston’s features a marine supply shop with clothing and gear as well as a “gallery” shop featuring home decor and gifts. It was founded in the 1800s by a Boston captain named Samuel Truman Preston. The shop was later purchased by the Fagan family, who still run it today.
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Calls For Restaurants to Recycle Clam and Oyster Shells
Conservationists say that strategically placing used oyster and clam shells into the waterways around Long Island is a good way to help restore the shellfish population. This is important because oysters, for example, remove pollutants from the water. Like little living motors, an individual oyster is able to filter 50 gallons of water every single day.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: Arshamomaque Preserve, Greenport
A view of the pond from an observation tower at Arshamomaque Preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) Tucked away on Chapel Lane in Greenport, the enchanting Arshamomaque Preserve (920 Chapel Lane) is a gem of a trail where you can experience the natural beauty of the North Fork. From the parking area,...
northforker.com
The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork
Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Goose stuck in AC unit of LI home for 2 days rescued
A goose was rescued after becoming stuck in an air conditioning well at a Long Island home over the weekend, Suffolk County officials said.
northforker.com
Meet the wizard behind The Halyard’s incredible drink menu
The beverage director at The Halyard lets us in on the secrets that makes their cocktail menu stand out. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s something magical about a good craft cocktail. Whether it’s a unique take on a familiar favorite, like a gin and tonic, or a drink you can only get from one very talented mixologist — the right cocktail is bound to make your dining experience all the more memorable.
longisland.com
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Melville
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced today its newest location in Melville, which will open for business on August 15. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant will be located at 881 Walt Whitman Road, bringing an unmatched dining...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.8.22
• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 89 degrees but heat index values as high as 97, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a southwest wind 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 77 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 90 and heat index values as high as 98, with a southwest wind 11 to 13 miles per hour. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Goose Gets Stuck in Long Island AC Unit for 2 Days in Failed Bid to Beat Heat
It's so oppressive out there, even the geese can't stand it. One actually tried to infiltrate a Long Island home through the air conditioning well over the weekend, Suffolk County cops say. The bird got stuck for two days but a trained officer eventually managed to pull it out. It...
Five-foot alligator named Zachary surrendered on Long Island
A nine-year-old alligator measuring five-feet in length was surrendered on Long Island on Thursday. The reptile, named Zacahry, was surrendered to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to officials. An anonymous owner relinquished the animal, explaining...
It’s the ‘dog days’ of summer on Long Island. When did ‘hazy, hot & humid’ forecasts turn into all these advisories & warnings?
It’s summertime on Long Island. It’s hot and humid and there are too many annoying mosquitos. I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I’ve lived most of my life in Suffolk County, the last 36 years or so in Riverhead. I don’t remember summer being anything but hot and sticky. It’s the “dog days” of summer, after all — so named because July and August coincide with the rising of the “dog star,” Sirius aka Alpha Canis Majoris, the the brightest star in the sky besides our own sun. See the Old Farmer’s Almanac for more about the “dog days.”
Forum Diner in Bay Shore closes its doors after 50 years
The owners say that they couldn’t keep up with rising food costs and rent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Waterfront Home in Greenwich with Beautifully Landscaped Grounds Asks for $15.75 M
The Home in Greenwich is nestled alongside a private 5-acre park with a 160′ deep-water dock, now available for sale. This home located at 6 Windrose Way, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,111 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph F Barbieri – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 203.940.2025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
Fans flock to beloved LI pizzeria for one last pie before it closes
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant. The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because […]
longisland.com
Huntington Harbormaster Defends Harbor Against Contaminants from Auto Shop Firefight
Supervisor Ed Smyth issued a statement regarding preventative measures taken by the Town of Huntington Harbormaster’s office to protect Huntington Harbor during Friday’s firefight at an auto body and auto repair shop in Halesite on Saturday, August 6. "Huntington Maritime Department, led by Senior Harbormaster Fred Uvena, coordinated...
fox5ny.com
Long Island officials sounding alarm over deer overpopulation problem
LONG ISLAND - The town of Southold is taking steps to address an increase in the number of deer that has caused an equally large tick problem. "It’s the largest public health crisis we have in Southold with no close second," said Supervisor Scott Russell with Southold Town. Officials...
cottagesgardens.com
John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor Retreat Awaits a Buyer After His Family Edits the Price Tag
You might expect to find classic books while strolling into shops in Sag Harbor, but did you know you could buy John Steinbeck’s waterfront escape? Steinbeck’s family members listed his Sag Harbor retreat in February of last year for $17.9 million and edited the price tag to $16.75 million last August. Staying steady at the same ask for a whole year now, it’s still looking for a buyer.
SheKnows
Richard Gere Quietly Snagged This Picturesque 32-Acre Connecticut Mansion for Less Than $11 Million — See the Photos!
Richard Gere truly has a knack for buying picturesque homes that look like they came straight out of a scenic fairytale. He always seems to snag homes at a great price, and his newest purchase is no different. Earlier this year, the Pretty Woman star quietly bought a sprawling New Canaan, Conn. home from musician Paul Simon.
At their Bridgehampton estate, Kenneth and Maria Fishel host Hamptons Polo 2022
Two weekends in a row, Maria and Kenneth Fishel hosted an exclusive Pre-Polo Cocktail Party at their Bridgehampton, NY estate. As guests mingled before watching the first of two Hamptons Polo matches, the Fishel family hosted a lively soiree. Attendees were encouraged to wear stylish hats as a tribute to the classic values of the sport.
5-feet-long alligator named Zachary surrendered to authorities in New York
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Alligators are not native to New York, but a Long Island rescue agency is caring for one after the animal was surrendered to them. The 9-year-old alligator, named Zachary, is 5 feet long, and its owner surrendered it to the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, WNBC reported.
Comments / 0