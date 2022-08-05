ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattituck, NY

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of August 5

By northforker
northforker.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on northforker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Arshamomaque Preserve, Greenport

A view of the pond from an observation tower at Arshamomaque Preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) Tucked away on Chapel Lane in Greenport, the enchanting Arshamomaque Preserve (920 Chapel Lane) is a gem of a trail where you can experience the natural beauty of the North Fork. From the parking area,...
GREENPORT, NY
northforker.com

The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork

Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
MATTITUCK, NY
northforker.com

Shop Local: Explore all things nautical at Preston’s Chandlery

Whether you’re a licensed boat captain, a bayman or someone who’s decorating a beach home, Preston’s two shops on the dock in Greenport have everything you need. Preston’s features a marine supply shop with clothing and gear as well as a “gallery” shop featuring home decor and gifts. It was founded in the 1800s by a Boston captain named Samuel Truman Preston. The shop was later purchased by the Fagan family, who still run it today.
GREENPORT, NY
northforker.com

Meet the wizard behind The Halyard’s incredible drink menu

The beverage director at The Halyard lets us in on the secrets that makes their cocktail menu stand out. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s something magical about a good craft cocktail. Whether it’s a unique take on a familiar favorite, like a gin and tonic, or a drink you can only get from one very talented mixologist — the right cocktail is bound to make your dining experience all the more memorable.
GREENPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattituck, NY
City
Greenport, NY
Mattituck, NY
Business
NBC New York

Sisters Die in Vacation Rental Home Fire in Southampton

Two sisters died when a raging fire engulfed a Southampton home that their family had apparently been renting for a summer vacation, authorities say. The young women were staying at a home on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, with their parents -- Lewis Wiener, 60, and Alisa Wiener, 52 -- and 23-year-old brother, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy