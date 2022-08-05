ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Backyard bags: Local nonprofit hosts cornhole tourney for CG

By MATTHEW EHLER Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
It’s no coincidence that the seams in the concrete inside D. Baker & Sons Lumber’s building on Pennoyer Avenue are exactly 24 feet apart.

That’s the perfect distance to set up a cornhole game, which made the facility the perfect backup location after a persistent rain on Wednesday chased the Better Bags cornhole tournament indoors.

“We think Dick Baker knew that we were going to be playing here so he made perfect cutlines so we could have perfect bags,” Brian Gross, one of four founders of the local nonprofit group that stages cornhole tournaments, said of the late company’s boss. “We’ve had three events here now, and Nade (Edson) and the whole Baker family are absolutely exceptional. And we all practically live right down the street, too.”

Gross, Nathan Patterson, and Larry and Sarah Kallio make up the quartet of founders that all live within a stone’s throw of each other. That’s the driving force behind their mission: giving back to charitable organizations that are right in their backyard.

“We’re always looking for more, but that’s kind of the whole focus,” Patterson said. “We try to wrap it all into a seamless way to give back. We’re teaching people that it’s not that hard to do. People often overthink volunteering and trying to be involved in the community is really hard, but it’s really not at all.”

“That’s how this whole thing started,” Sarah Kallio added. “We raise money, yes, but we also raise awareness for charities in our backyard that people don’t even know about that live here in our community.”

Each tournament raises funds for a different organization. They’ve already donated to Hemlock Crossing, 22Zero, Folds of Honor and Kenzie’s Café. But this year, the founders wanted to tie it all back to the Coast Guard Festival.

Their winning idea and result? Thirty-two teams chipping in roughly $2,000 that will go directly to Coast Guard families stationed in Grand Haven.

“We want to keep it as local as possible and identify whoever is in need, and basically have fun and find a way to bring some money to the table,” Gross said. “We told (Coast Guard Festival Executive Director) Mike Smith specifically, it’s very important that this goes to local families.”

The nonprofit group hit their benchmark of five events per year with Wednesday’s tournament. But they have aspirations to have corporate matches in future events, like their next to raise funds for Kids Food Basket.

“If we could double our donation with a match, and that rolls into something bigger, we’re just trying to find creative ways to raise money by just messing around,” Patterson said.

Tournaments target fair play for everyone in four- or five-seeded pool play fashion, with winners advancing to bracket play. Wednesday’s setup offered silver and gold brackets, allowing the tournament to welcome more teams and give bragging rights to each bracket winner.

The group teamed up with Brock Schwartz, owner of the Dirt Bag Cornhole Co., which carves out tailored boards. But the wood for the boards just so happened to be donated by D. Baker & Sons Lumber. Which, Patterson says, makes it even more special to match with the whole theme of cornhole.

“We’d hoped to be in the heart of Coast Guard tonight, but it’s kind of nice to have a rain spot,” he said Wednesday. “Funny enough, it all kind of lines up and we’re big fans.”

Nathan Patterson
