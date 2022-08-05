ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven's spot-marking tradition

By MATTHEW EHLER Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVTLY_0h5q0Qlx00

Wives of the U.S. Coast Guard Pipe Band and travelers staying at the Boyden House in Grand Haven say it’s taken some time, but they’re starting to get the knack of proper hardware to use in preparation of Saturday’s Coast Guard Festival fireworks show and Grand Parade.

“We’ve had to learn the ropes, literally – what to buy for supplies and to be a part of the ‘in crowd,’” Sally Loudermilk said with a laugh. She’s from Hoschton, Georgia, but her husband is a member of the pipe band.

On Thursday afternoon, they were equipped with tent pegs and survey tape to mark off territory in front of the bed and breakfast on Fifth Street. The “thumbs up” to start marking spots officially began at 12:01 a.m. today.

Plenty of materials were used in Grand Haven’s grassy areas along the boardwalk, Washington Avenue, Franklin Avenue and Sheldon Road.

If you wanted to reserve a spot earlier than that, you must remain at the reserved location until that time. And, in angst of the city yanking their caution tape, golf tees and bed sheets, festival-goers spent Thursday reclined in lawn chairs, under canopies and, in some cases, taking an afternoon nap to pass the time.

“We don’t have to worry about where we’re going to watch and we can see the band march past during the whole parade,” Susan Jane Story said of the spot in front of the Boyden House. “Then, they come back here and gather in the lawn and play for the guests and the public that are watching at the end of the parade.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary for the pipe band marching in Grand Haven’s big parade.

In most cases, though, families worked in shifts to ensure their designated areas, continuing on what many call a tradition.

Karen Christensen and her children, Ellie and Milo, were lounging on the corner of Franklin and Fifth Street on Thursday afternoon.

“We came out last night and put this down,” said Christensen, who was watching the spot for her father, Tad Alman. “He’s paranoid about not getting a spot because we’ve got kids now.”

The family has staked off the spot in front of First Presbyterian Church for decades, Christensen said, enjoying the convenience for bathroom breaks and a front-row seat to the parade. They were in their seats from 9 a.m. to around 2 p.m. covering for Alman, who was at work.

“He doesn’t mind sitting here and people watching, talking to people,” Christensen said. “This year, my mom is getting us lunch and then my dad will come take over for the rest of the evening.”

Christensen says Saturday’s parade gives her kids plenty of smiles.

“They still have bags of candy from last year that they still haven’t eaten because there’s so much,” she said. “It’s nice because we can reuse it for Halloween.”

Farther down Franklin, on the corner of Sheldon and Howard Street, Zach Falconer was holding down a massive space for his boss, who manages Lange’s Comics and Collectibles in Muskegon. It’s his third year marking off a spot.

“I love seeing all the different cars,” Falconer said of the parade. “It’s pretty cool and, in my opinion, it’s the best part of it all.”

Many years ago, festival-goers could just drop their chairs off the day of the parade and come back to watch. About 20 years ago, marking spots became the norm, especially down by the boardwalk, according to the Deur family.

Plenty of various colored sheets were coated along the waterfront, but this year, the Deurs unveiled a new edition to their family tradition: a canopy to stay cool from the blazing afternoon sun.

“It’s evolved over the years,” Mikaela Deur said of the spot marking. “I remember when I was little, we would come down Friday morning and find a spot – but not anymore. You have to get here early.”

The Deurs arrived a little later Thursday to mark their usual spot across from Dewey Hill – a place away from the trees for a full-pictured view of Saturday’s fireworks. They’ll expect anywhere from 10-25 people in their territory.

“Where else can you get a musical fountain in the middle of the fireworks show?” Jodi Deur said. “It’s always pretty special out here.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgvunews.org

Drowning in Grand Haven on last day of Coast Guard Festival

As the Coast Guard Festival came-to-a-close Sunday, first responders recovered the body of a swimmer that had gone missing at Grand Haven State Park. The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after a 21-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan-- as authorities say, witnesses saw the swimmer get pulled past the buoys and under the water.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
UPMATTERS

Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park ID’d

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan on Sunday, Grand Haven police say. First responders were told a swimmer, a 21-year-old man, had been swept from the shore and past the swim buoys around 3:50 p.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said in a release.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Haven, MI
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Improving communication with city hall topic of upcoming forums for Muskegon residents

MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon leaders want to open up the lines of communication with residents and so they’ve set up several information and listening sessions to do just that. The sessions run by an outside facilitator will provide information to residents on such topics as accessing documents and other information, various commissions and boards and their roles and the responsibilities of city departments.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Coast Guard Festival#The Boyden House
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan City Police receive Hometown Hero Award

What seemed like the regular change of shifts turned into an award ceremony for the City of Allegan Police Department. On the afternoon of Friday, July 22, 2022, when the officers entered the breakroom, the table contained buckets of snacks, thank you cards from students at Pine Trails Elementary and even cookies imprinted with their badge numbers. All of this was part of receiving the Hometown Hero Award from Modern Woodmen of America Chapter 4948.
ALLEGAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
100.7 WITL

Remembering A Grand Rapids Civil War Hero Who Was A Enlistment Recruiter in Kalamazoo

Even though it had only officially been a state for only 24 years, Michigan not only sacrificed but put so much effort into preserving the United States of America during the Civil War. There are many West Michigan heroes who lost their lives across many battles, most notably in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There is also the story of the African American Civil War soldier from Allegan, who sadly passed away from illness. But there was another Civil War hero we've never touched on before, and his name was Peter. A. Weber.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
1K+
Followers
142
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy