Grand Haven's spot-marking tradition

Wives of the U.S. Coast Guard Pipe Band and travelers staying at the Boyden House in Grand Haven say it’s taken some time, but they’re starting to get the knack of proper hardware to use in preparation of Saturday’s Coast Guard Festival fireworks show and Grand Parade.

“We’ve had to learn the ropes, literally – what to buy for supplies and to be a part of the ‘in crowd,’” Sally Loudermilk said with a laugh. She’s from Hoschton, Georgia, but her husband is a member of the pipe band.

On Thursday afternoon, they were equipped with tent pegs and survey tape to mark off territory in front of the bed and breakfast on Fifth Street. The “thumbs up” to start marking spots officially began at 12:01 a.m. today.

Plenty of materials were used in Grand Haven’s grassy areas along the boardwalk, Washington Avenue, Franklin Avenue and Sheldon Road.

If you wanted to reserve a spot earlier than that, you must remain at the reserved location until that time. And, in angst of the city yanking their caution tape, golf tees and bed sheets, festival-goers spent Thursday reclined in lawn chairs, under canopies and, in some cases, taking an afternoon nap to pass the time.

“We don’t have to worry about where we’re going to watch and we can see the band march past during the whole parade,” Susan Jane Story said of the spot in front of the Boyden House. “Then, they come back here and gather in the lawn and play for the guests and the public that are watching at the end of the parade.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary for the pipe band marching in Grand Haven’s big parade.

In most cases, though, families worked in shifts to ensure their designated areas, continuing on what many call a tradition.

Karen Christensen and her children, Ellie and Milo, were lounging on the corner of Franklin and Fifth Street on Thursday afternoon.

“We came out last night and put this down,” said Christensen, who was watching the spot for her father, Tad Alman. “He’s paranoid about not getting a spot because we’ve got kids now.”

The family has staked off the spot in front of First Presbyterian Church for decades, Christensen said, enjoying the convenience for bathroom breaks and a front-row seat to the parade. They were in their seats from 9 a.m. to around 2 p.m. covering for Alman, who was at work.

“He doesn’t mind sitting here and people watching, talking to people,” Christensen said. “This year, my mom is getting us lunch and then my dad will come take over for the rest of the evening.”

Christensen says Saturday’s parade gives her kids plenty of smiles.

“They still have bags of candy from last year that they still haven’t eaten because there’s so much,” she said. “It’s nice because we can reuse it for Halloween.”

Farther down Franklin, on the corner of Sheldon and Howard Street, Zach Falconer was holding down a massive space for his boss, who manages Lange’s Comics and Collectibles in Muskegon. It’s his third year marking off a spot.

“I love seeing all the different cars,” Falconer said of the parade. “It’s pretty cool and, in my opinion, it’s the best part of it all.”

Many years ago, festival-goers could just drop their chairs off the day of the parade and come back to watch. About 20 years ago, marking spots became the norm, especially down by the boardwalk, according to the Deur family.

Plenty of various colored sheets were coated along the waterfront, but this year, the Deurs unveiled a new edition to their family tradition: a canopy to stay cool from the blazing afternoon sun.

“It’s evolved over the years,” Mikaela Deur said of the spot marking. “I remember when I was little, we would come down Friday morning and find a spot – but not anymore. You have to get here early.”

The Deurs arrived a little later Thursday to mark their usual spot across from Dewey Hill – a place away from the trees for a full-pictured view of Saturday’s fireworks. They’ll expect anywhere from 10-25 people in their territory.

“Where else can you get a musical fountain in the middle of the fireworks show?” Jodi Deur said. “It’s always pretty special out here.”