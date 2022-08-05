Parents In Buffalo May Get Reimbursed For Taking Their Kids To School

Read on wblk.com
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
4 WNY Colleges Make The List Of Top Party Schools In New York State
In the words of Jagged Edge and Nelly, where the party at? Apparently, it's at four colleges in Western New York. Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State and four are located here in WNY. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party...
Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York
If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
How Does Buffalo, New York Compare To Buffalo, Minnesota?
We. Are. Buffalo. We’ve been saying it for years. Buffalonians have been celebrating city pride for as long as we can remember. We don’t want to “keep Buffalo a secret.” We are loud and proud to be from Buffalo. But did you know that some people...
Only One Way To Get Rid Of This Western New York Bug Infestation
This invasive species doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and it’s really affecting the farming community in Western New York. The bugs are just out, and the humidity definitely doesn’t help. Mosquitoes, gnats, lightning bugs are all over the place, which is typical for this time of year, but now there is another bug to add to the mix.
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
Millions More Allocated To Repair USS The Sullivans In Buffalo
Ever since the USS The Sullivans started taking on water earlier this year and starter listing at its dock on Lake Erie, there has been a concerted effort all across Western New York to help right the ship and get the ship back in good working order. Those efforts have...
Dog Music Festival “WoofStock” Coming to Lancaster, New York
The first-ever "WoofStock" is scheduled for this year! Obviously, a play on the famous Woodstock Concert of 1969, "WoofStock" will feature live music, food, and of course all of the dogs. The event is a benefit concert for one of the newest dog parks in Western New York located inside...
These Top Companies Have Western New York Roots
Buffalo and Western New York have a storied history among the best places to live in the United States. We all know about the stories that Buffalo once had more millionaires living within its borders per capita than any other city in the nation, with most of them living in and around millionaires row.
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
Popular Western New York Fall Festival Announces Opening Date
It's now the second week of August, so the summer heat is still bearing down on Western New York. The last few days have been very hot and humid, which doesn't make for great sleeping weather. Don't look now, but we're just six weeks away from the official start of...
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Inmates At The Cattaraugus County Jail Are Now Allowed Visitation
People locked up at the Cattaraugus County Jail can now have in-person visits again. Family members and loved ones can now visit the jail in person three days each week. The jail is located at 301 Court St, Little Valley, NY 14755. The hours for visitation are:. Monday - 4:30...
The Best Cookies Can Be Found Here In Buffalo, NY
Today (8/4) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. When you need a cookie to satisfy that urge, where do you go in Western New York?. Everyone has their favorite cookie. Whether you're the kind of person that loves them nice and warm right out of the oven, soft, chewy, or crunchy, we've got a place where you can get them here in the 716.
Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail
Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
Homegrown Heat Has More 716 Bangers This Week
Western New York and Southern Ontario has so much talent that deserves an opportunity to shine and that's why Power 93.7 WBLK is showcasing some of the best heat the 716 has to offer inside this week's edition of Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Your family at WBLK knows that...
New Arcade In Blasdell Offers Classic Games And Virtual Reality For Big Kids
Blasdell has a new spot for classic arcade games and new-school virtual reality. If you're a big kid, who still loves to play old-school games like Donkey Kong, but has also embraced new-school technology, you might want to check out Orion's Landing. There are 14 virtual reality stations with virtual...
See The Most Concerts In A Single Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
Buffalo Bills Wines Make Their Debut in Western New York
These are going to be quite the collector's item! Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. They are kind of hard to find because they keep selling...
Josh Allen Shows Off New Ride At Practice In Rochester
Josh Allen showed up to practice in style today. If you didn't see what he rode up to practice in today, you can see it right here. He got a huge contract last year. So how is Josh Allen spending his money? We know he is currently building a new house here in Buffalo, but along with the big house comes a new ride, right?
