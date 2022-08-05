Detroit Lions give helping hand to Saginaw United Phoenix football program

Read on www.mlive.com
Bridgeport football program gets head start on 2022 season
BRIDGEPORT, MI – After an 0-9 finish to the 2021 season, the Bridgeport Bearcats couldn’t wait to get to 2022. So they started at the earliest possible moment, kicking off practice at midnight Sunday night, restarting a Bridgeport tradition. “We had done it for four years, but last...
What Matt Weiss said about the Michigan football offense, QBs in fall camp
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is going back to a dual coordinator situation, much like when Jim Harbaugh first arrived in 2015. Back then, there was one nominal offensive coordinator, Tim Drevno, and Jedd Fisch operated as the pass game coordinator. This year, Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss are sharing the co-offensive coordinator title. Moore works with the offensive line, and Weiss oversees the quarterback position.
Mason Punchers to hang their hat on defense in 2022 football season
There is a running tally each season in the Mason High School football coaches office, of how many games, program-wide, the Punchers have kept their opponents from scoring. Last year’s total was 15, led by the seventh-grade team, which posted six shutouts in eight games. “The goal is to...
Saginaw Heritage ready to build off playoff season, despite move to South
SAGINAW, MI – When Traverse City Central and Traverse City West joined the Saginaw Valley League, the dominoes started to fall. And they fell right on the Heritage football team.
Owatonna Football Tradition Continues with Youth Camp
The Owatonna football tradition has extended to a new generation. Players who attended as youth have gone through the varsity program and come back as coaches or alumni to pass along their knowledge. The 26th annual Owatonna Huskies Youth Football Camp runs August 8-11 at the OHS fields from 5:30 to 8 pm each night. The camp is open to those entering third through tenth grade.
Zion Tracy talks Penn State offer, Rutgers football relationship and Fran Brown
Zion Tracy heads into his upcoming senior season with his recruitment heating up. The Long Island athlete now holds two Big Ten offers. Tracy was offered by Penn State on August 5 after working out in front of the Nittany Lions coaching staff (where he covered one of their commits, a wide receiver, and didn’t allow a single catch. He is a 5-foot-11 cornerback from St. Thomas More (Glen Head, N.Y.). According to 247Sports, he is a three-star and the fifth-best recruit in New York in the class of 2023. His other Power Five offers are from Rutgers and Syracuse. He also...
Kyle Orton preaching passion at Fred Jackson’s youth football camp
ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa native and former NFL Quarterback Kyle Orton was kind enough to check in with WHO 13 on Saturday while coaching at Fred Jackson’s youth football camp in Ankeny. Orton discussed the importance of chasing your dreams, developing a passion, and the benefits of playing multiple sports instead of one.
Michigan high school coaching legend Smokey Boyd dies
To the Michigan high school basketball and football community, Leo “Smokey” Boyd is a legend. “It’s funny, but even now I don’t refer to him as Smokey or anything else,” Saginaw Nouvel football assistant coach Greg Meter said. “He was always just Coach to me and his players.”
Daily Advocate
Ansonia football sees good starting point in scrimmage.
ANSONIA — Football teams are now getting their first chance to tackle another team. Scrimmages started up on Aug. 6 around the area. Ansonia High School Football hosted Troy Christian High School for their scrimmage. The Tigers and Eagles traded big plays on offense. Wide receivers got deep behind...
Michigan football: Sherrone Moore praises trio of offensive contributors
Michigan football has plenty of talent spread throughout its offense heading into 2022. Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has a newer face to lean on in the trenches that continues to impress. Fifth-year center and Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi has fit right in at Michigan, helping fortify...
Midnight practice signals start of season for veteran Sturgis football team
STURGIS, MI – Football players across the state have spent the last few months in the weight room preparing to play under the glow of stadium lights, but most must wait until the first Friday night kickoff for that experience. Not at Sturgis, where head coach Chance Stewart continued...
