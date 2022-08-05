Detroit Lions give helping hand to Saginaw United Phoenix football program

Zion Tracy heads into his upcoming senior season with his recruitment heating up. The Long Island athlete now holds two Big Ten offers. Tracy was offered by Penn State on August 5 after working out in front of the Nittany Lions coaching staff (where he covered one of their commits, a wide receiver, and didn’t allow a single catch. He is a 5-foot-11 cornerback from St. Thomas More (Glen Head, N.Y.). According to 247Sports, he is a three-star and the fifth-best recruit in New York in the class of 2023. His other Power Five offers are from Rutgers and Syracuse. He also...

