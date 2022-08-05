Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 season preview, bold predictions: Jurgen Klopp's five most intriguing players

Read on www.cbssports.com
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Everton: New signings start!
The new season is finally upon us and it starts with a big game against Everton at Goodison Park. Chelsea have reinforced in several key areas, but this still won’t be an easy task. Frank Lampard got the better over Thomas Tuchel at the end of last season, and now it’s time to turn the tables.
Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp backs Salah to shine after signing new contract
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to deliver in the new season after the Egypt forward ended speculation over his Anfield future by signing a new long-term contract at the Premier League club.
Report: Pep Guardiola Wanted Isco At Manchester City Three-Years Ago
Pep Guardiola wanted Isco at Manchester City three years ago, but the player was seen as untouchable by Real Madrid at the time. Isco was one of the most highly rated talents in world football at one stage of his career, but isn't rated on the same scale anymore.
BBC
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Romano: Spurs have agreed personal terms for Destiny Udogie
Tottenham Hotpsur are well on their way towards completing their seventh signing of the summer. In the hours before Tottenham’s week 1 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Spurs have agreed personal terms with 19-year old Italian defender Destiny Udogie. It’s not a done...
Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
Gary Neville has called for Manchester United owners the Glazers to sell the club, following the defeat to Brighton on Sunday.
