Two pickleball courts getting painted

Area youth are invited to try their skill at a giant target station, bear pong and hole in one; throw a bean bag through an Operation Game patient and paint rocks with positive messages at Deerwood Summerfest on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Staffed by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center employees, in addition to the activities, clinicians will fit bike helmets for safety and give away free helmets to youth on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CRMC is sponsoring the Deerwood Summerfest activities and distributing bike helmets as part of its Community Health Needs Assessment priority to increase youth activity. Other priorities are enhancing mental health well-being and improving nutrition. CRMC believes that implementing these strategies will help it achieve its vision for a healthier community. For more information about CRMC’s community benefit programs, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/about-us/community-health-needs-assessment.

DEERWOOD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO