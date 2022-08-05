ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Two pickleball courts getting painted

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 3 days ago

Two of the new pickleball courts in Aitkin were getting painted July 20. The Pickleball Palooza event that had been scheduled for this year has been postponed until next year.

Aitkin Independent Age

Wright County man murdered in Aitkin County

On July 26, Daniel Bzdok, 62, was reported missing in Wright County, Minnesota, his primary address. In a complaint filed July 29 in Aitkin County, deputy Cody Schwinghammer was dispatched to conduct a welfare check at Daniel Bzdok’s cabin in Fleming Township, rural Aitkin. It was reported to the officer that Bzdok had been at the cabin recently with his son, Ronald Bzdok. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office told Schwinghammer...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin County Deputy Cody Schwinghammer and his K9 sidekick Reno

“K9 Reno is a very energetic 90-pound, 2.5-year-old German Shepherd from Czechoslovakia,” described Deputy Cody Schwinghammer. This deputy and K9 duo work together to help keep safe the residents of all of Aitkin County, which is almost 2,000 square miles. Schwinghammer is originally from the St. Cloud area. However, he said that when he was younger, his family could be found “vacationing in the Brainerd/Aitkin area,” explained the deputy. “It...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin, MN
Minnesota Sports
Aitkin, MN
willmarradio.com

Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday

(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin teens are doing the heavy lifting

During the 2022 Strength and Honor Lift-a-thon held at Aitkin High School, students in grades 8-12 were lifting heavy weights during their cleans, benches, and squat lifts. This yearly event is not just a test of strength, but also a fundraiser for local Aitkin veterans. The 2022 event held on July 27 and 28 raised and donated money to the veterans relief fund. Lift-a-thon is tied into the school’s extracurricular...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Youth to try skills at Deerwood Summerfest on Aug 12-13

Area youth are invited to try their skill at a giant target station, bear pong and hole in one; throw a bean bag through an Operation Game patient and paint rocks with positive messages at Deerwood Summerfest on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Staffed by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center employees, in addition to the activities, clinicians will fit bike helmets for safety and give away free helmets to youth on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CRMC is sponsoring the Deerwood Summerfest activities and distributing bike helmets as part of its Community Health Needs Assessment priority to increase youth activity. Other priorities are enhancing mental health well-being and improving nutrition. CRMC believes that implementing these strategies will help it achieve its vision for a healthier community. For more information about CRMC’s community benefit programs, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/about-us/community-health-needs-assessment.
DEERWOOD, MN
#Pickleball
WJON

Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]

WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Knights of Columbus family breakfast

The Knights of Columbus will hold a family breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 7 at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and the menu will include: French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit cups, juice and coffee. Everyone is welcome to attend, free will offering.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Mille Lacs Health System awarded

Humana and the Stars Patient Experience program team has recognized Mille Lacs Health System’s exceptional service and care by awarding its Stars Patient Experience Award of Excellence for 2021. Humana cited the organization for its positive experiences that exemplify the organization’s commitment to excellence. From Humana, “We are pleased to acknowledge that you are most deserving of this distinction. Now more than ever, it is important that members of the community develop a trusting relationship with their health care provider. Together with so many who...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after hitting boat on trailer in Nisswa

NISSWA, Minn. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a boat on a trailer in Nisswa Saturday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol said 26-year-old Alex Nelson was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 371 just after 7 p.m. A 62-year-old St. Paul man attempting to cross Highway 371 at Nashway Road pulled into Nelson's path, according to the state patrol.Nelson hit a boat being towed by the 62-year-old. The state patrol said Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.The 62-year-old was not injured.
NISSWA, MN
lptv.org

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls. According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday. Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Primary election information

The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9. Polling places typically open by 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters must register if they are a new voter or have changed their name and/or address. To save time at the polling place, unregistered voters are encouraged to register more than 10 days before Election Day. You can register online, or at the Aitkin County Auditor’s Office in the new Government Center. Please note that registration closes 10 days before Election Day, but you...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Driver injured from early morning car incident in Carlton County

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:02 A.M. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire responded to an incident in Wrenshall Township. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Highway 23 near milepost 324 when it exited the roadway to the left and collided with some trees. The driver of the vehicle was a 23-year-old male.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Volunteers needed to ‘adopt a highway’

Volunteers are needed to “adopt” sections of roads in Minnesota’s Adopt a Highway program through the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). The commitment to clean a section of roadway is twice a year (spring/fall) for a two-year period. The season usually runs between the end of April until mid-October. The state provides the trash bags, safety vests and two signs at no cost to the group. Options for the Aitkin...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities.

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

