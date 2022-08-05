Outrage Over Florida Governor’s Suspension of Prosecutor Opposed to State’s New Anti-Abortion Law

“Our system of law requires prisoners like me and many others to surrender our freedom, but our laws do not require us, and we refuse to, surrender our human dignity or the minimal constitutional rights that we retain even after crossing the prison gates.” That was my closing statement to a San Francisco federal jury in 2015. After being forced to languish in solitary confinement for over 10 years, the jury found the corrupt prison guards guilty of fabricating evidence in order to place and keep me in the hopeless conditions of solitary confinement at Pelican Bay in retaliation for exercising my freedom to petition the courts. My trial represents a rare window into but one example of the impunity, unlawful and wastefulness that festers and operates within the annually combined 19.2 billion dollar ecosystem of the executive and judicial branches of government.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO