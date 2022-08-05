Outrage Over Florida Governor’s Suspension of Prosecutor Opposed to State’s New Anti-Abortion Law

Read on www.davisvanguard.org
Letter: Advocates Oppose California CARE Court Legislation
The organizations sending this letter advance and protect the civil rights of Californians living with mental health disabilities, experiencing houselessness, and involved in the criminal legal system. Respectfully, we oppose SB 1338. The CARE Court framework that SB 1338 seeks to establish is unacceptable for a number of reasons:. It...
Guest Commentary: Overreach – California’s Executive & Judicial Branches’ Deft Strokes Undermine the Electorate’s Power and Erode Freedom
“Our system of law requires prisoners like me and many others to surrender our freedom, but our laws do not require us, and we refuse to, surrender our human dignity or the minimal constitutional rights that we retain even after crossing the prison gates.” That was my closing statement to a San Francisco federal jury in 2015. After being forced to languish in solitary confinement for over 10 years, the jury found the corrupt prison guards guilty of fabricating evidence in order to place and keep me in the hopeless conditions of solitary confinement at Pelican Bay in retaliation for exercising my freedom to petition the courts. My trial represents a rare window into but one example of the impunity, unlawful and wastefulness that festers and operates within the annually combined 19.2 billion dollar ecosystem of the executive and judicial branches of government.
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 161: Stephen Munkelt from CACJ
California Attorneys for Criminal Justice (CACJ) is a statewide association of criminal defense attorneys, who help advocate for justice in the legislature, the courts and the media. This week on Everyday Injustice, we talk with Stephen Munkelt, the current Executive Director of CACJ. Munkelt discusses the critical work of CACJ,...
My View: The Housing Affordability Crisis Illustrated in New Report
This week we have cited a number of studies to show that the housing crisis is multifaceted, it exists across the nation, and it is present both in the rental market for apartments as well as the housing market. A new report shows that California’s home ownership rate is the...
Monday Morning Thoughts: Is It Really Mostly About Zoning?
Record high housing prices. Shortages of both for sale and rental housing. Noal Gray, the the research director for California YIMBY and a professional city planner is the author of the book, Arbitrary Lines: How Zoning Broke the American City and How to Fix It.”. Gray cited data that home...
