Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Silicon Valley congressman holds tech jobs roundtable
A roundtable focused on how to bring tech jobs to Janesville and Rock County was held Friday at UW Whitewater at Rock County. City Manager Mark Freitag said that the city of Janesville purposefully brought in a diverse amount of businesses and that there are skilled workers in the area who have an appetite to work tech jobs.
ADCR to host dementia SAVVY classes
Registration is now available for the Aging and Disability Center of Rock County’s SAVVY classes. Dementia Care Specialist Karen Tennyson says the classes begin later this month at the Resource Center on Center Avenue in Janesville and that class size is limited, so those interested should call as soon as possible.
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
Mall officials voice support for Woodman’s Community Center project
The proposed Woodman’s Community Center at Uptown Janesville would be a boost to the entire community, not just the mall. Manager Julie Cubbage says youth sports is a big commodity these days and Janesville deserves a piece of the action. Cubbage says it would inspire other businesses to locate...
Wisconsin's Average Rent for Farmland
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers who rent non-irrigated cropland in the Badger State are paying a little more out of pocket this year to farm other people's property. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service reports that the average cash rental rate for farmland is $145 per acre for 2022, up $12.00 from last year's figures. Irrigated cropland rent is averaging $13.00 more this year at $250.00 per acre. And pastureland is renting for about $1.00 less per acre statewide at $36.00.
Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information
A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.” After 14 years, Jeff Burkhart prepares to say goodbye to Literacy Network
“The Literacy Network will always be a big part of me. I’ve done this work for a really long time and I love it and I’m really going to miss it,” says Literacy Network Executive Director Jeff Burkhart. “I am grateful for all of the support we’ve received over the years.”
School district of Milton seeks nominations for Wall of Honor
The newly completed renovations at Milton High School include a Wall of Honor. Superintendent Richard Dahman says the district has been honor sports achievements for some time. Dahman says the Wall of Honor will recognize former students, alumni, staff, and community members with close ties to the school district who...
Cream puff drive-thru: Here's how to get your Wisconsin State Fair treats to go
For the next five days, the Original Cream Puffs will be available to pick up before the Wisconsin State Fair starts.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Janesville City Council proposes allowing deer bow hunting in Rotary Gardens, varying opinions from residents
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you have a yard and live in Wisconsin, chances are, you’ve fallen victim to deer nibbling on your flowers and other plants. Janesville City Council is introducing a resolution to solve that problem, but the plan is sparking controversy around the area. Chad Cox is one of the people saying there are too many deer in Janesville.
UW Hospital experiences outage, quickly restores power
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Hospital experienced a power outage Saturday afternoon. According to a UW Health official, the outage occurred around 1 p.m. when a problem occurred with one of the building’s electrical transformers. Power was immediately restored with the hospital’s backup generators, according to UW Health....
Had trouble booking a Wisconsin state park campsite this year?
Jacquie Ainslie typically camps in Wisconsin’s state parks several times from the start of summer through October. She books her trips when reservations open in January, but nabbing a site has become more difficult since the state implemented its new system, Wisconsin Going to Camp, in 2018, she says. And this year was particularly challenging.
Massive sundial now on display in Janesville
JANESVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Located at Lions Beach Park on Palmer Drive, an enormous 2,500-pound concrete sun dial is in place. The sun dial is 21 feet by 16 feet and features the months of the year. A sundial is used to tell the time by marking the path of the sun. You can stand on the sundial on a sunny day and how the sun casts your shadow helps tell the time.
County Clerk provides polling updates
Polls open Tuesday for the August Partisan Primary. Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson reminds those voting that your ward number may have changed after a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in April and that your polling location may be different from where you voted in the spring so it’s important to find out where you need to be to vote Tuesday.
20 Things To Do In Rockford Il
Head close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and you’ll find the city of Rockford. Remember you don’t just have to be in Chicago to be having fun in Illinois. There are interesting things to do in Rockford that will keep you entertained all week. Rockford has a myriad of cultural and historical things to see and do. Despite it being a relatively large city, it still has all the charming characteristics of a small town.
A Dane County department manager resigned abruptly in late July.
A Dane County department manager resigned abruptly in late July. The Human Services Department, formerly headed by Shawn Tessman, provides a comprehensive array of health and social services and programs to over 65,000 people in Dane County each year. In a Wisconsin State Journal State Journal story by Lucas Robinson, the former director of the department, criticized elected county supervisors in an email.
Ukrainian students visit sister city of Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford is stepping up to help its sister city in Ukraine, a suburb of Kiev called Brovary. Recently, they welcomed 17 students and their chaperones from Brovary to visit, and give them a break from the ongoing stresses of living in a warzone. "This respite, we really...
City kicks off capital catalyst loan program with Pete’s Tire
The City of Fort Atkinson announced Friday that it has awarded its first Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan (CCRL) to Pete’s Tire. The Whitewater-based small business has purchased Power Tire, 2 Madison Ave. A formal check presentation is planned for Monday, Aug. 8 at 3:15 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 101 N. Main St.
Two local residents pardoned by Governor Evers Friday
Two Rock County residents are among 49 people granted pardons by Governor Tony Evers Friday. According to a news release, Derek Ace fled from police and crashed into a street light 15 years ago. He now lives in Janesville and has started a photography business in addition to maintaining employment with the same company for two decades.
