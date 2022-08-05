ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

wclo.com

ADCR to host dementia SAVVY classes

Registration is now available for the Aging and Disability Center of Rock County’s SAVVY classes. Dementia Care Specialist Karen Tennyson says the classes begin later this month at the Resource Center on Center Avenue in Janesville and that class size is limited, so those interested should call as soon as possible.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UW Hospital experiences outage, quickly restores power

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Hospital experienced a power outage Saturday afternoon. According to a UW Health official, the outage occurred around 1 p.m. when a problem occurred with one of the building’s electrical transformers. Power was immediately restored with the hospital’s backup generators, according to UW Health....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Massive sundial now on display in Janesville

JANESVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Located at Lions Beach Park on Palmer Drive, an enormous 2,500-pound concrete sun dial is in place. The sun dial is 21 feet by 16 feet and features the months of the year. A sundial is used to tell the time by marking the path of the sun. You can stand on the sundial on a sunny day and how the sun casts your shadow helps tell the time.
JANESVILLE, WI
thechronicle.news

Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information

A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
JANESVILLE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Sussex, WI USA

It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
SUSSEX, WI
wclo.com

Silicon Valley congressman holds tech jobs roundtable

A roundtable focused on how to bring tech jobs to Janesville and Rock County was held Friday at UW Whitewater at Rock County. City Manager Mark Freitag said that the city of Janesville purposefully brought in a diverse amount of businesses and that there are skilled workers in the area who have an appetite to work tech jobs.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Juda meat supplier issues recall for pork lard

JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juda meat supplier is recalling all the four-pound tubs of pork lard it sold prior to this month. Rackow’s Meat Sausage issued the recall following a routine inspection by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A statement by the agency indicated inspectors found the lard was not produced in line with the proper food safety plan.
JUDA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford roads blocked due to rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe

A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at...
FITCHBURG, WI
Q985

Illinois’ Newest Mission BBQ Location Will Begin Hiring Heroes Next Week

A couple of weeks ago we learned that the wait is almost over for the grand opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. In case you missed this important morsel of information, I have a friend that has been hired to manage Mission BBQ's Rockford location and he told me the projected opening date for the new restaurant on E State St. is at the beginning of October! He also told me the hiring process would begin around the second week of August, and guess what? It's officially go time!
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

All lanes open after crash on US 151 in Verona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the crash was cleared and all lanes were back open just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on US 151 in Verona Sunday night. Around 5:40 p.m., Dane County dispatch received a report of a...
VERONA, WI

