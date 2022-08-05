Read on www.wclo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wclo.com
ADCR to host dementia SAVVY classes
Registration is now available for the Aging and Disability Center of Rock County’s SAVVY classes. Dementia Care Specialist Karen Tennyson says the classes begin later this month at the Resource Center on Center Avenue in Janesville and that class size is limited, so those interested should call as soon as possible.
nbc15.com
UW Hospital experiences outage, quickly restores power
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Hospital experienced a power outage Saturday afternoon. According to a UW Health official, the outage occurred around 1 p.m. when a problem occurred with one of the building’s electrical transformers. Power was immediately restored with the hospital’s backup generators, according to UW Health....
nbc15.com
Massive sundial now on display in Janesville
JANESVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Located at Lions Beach Park on Palmer Drive, an enormous 2,500-pound concrete sun dial is in place. The sun dial is 21 feet by 16 feet and features the months of the year. A sundial is used to tell the time by marking the path of the sun. You can stand on the sundial on a sunny day and how the sun casts your shadow helps tell the time.
wclo.com
Mall officials voice support for Woodman’s Community Center project
The proposed Woodman’s Community Center at Uptown Janesville would be a boost to the entire community, not just the mall. Manager Julie Cubbage says youth sports is a big commodity these days and Janesville deserves a piece of the action. Cubbage says it would inspire other businesses to locate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thechronicle.news
Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information
A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
WISN
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
WIFR
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Public work officials ask residents to stay in place if possible on Monday due to flash flooding. Roads in and around the city are under nearly two feet of water in some areas, including West Street by Read Park. Motorists should not attempt driving through flooded...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair: Teen, cow compete in junior livestock show
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - They spend roughly 20 minutes in the ring, but getting cows ready for the Wisconsin State Fair is a much lengthier process. For people like 16-year-old Jazmyn Heeg, it takes time – and patience – to get the animals ready for show. "We clip...
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host Dog Daze at the Maze event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is hosting a new Dog Daze at the Maze event. The Humane Society is partnering with Skelly’s Farm Market on Sunday, Aug. 21 to host a new event featuring Skelly’s Impossible Maze. From 1-5 p.m., Skelly’s will offer...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sussex, WI USA
It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
wclo.com
Silicon Valley congressman holds tech jobs roundtable
A roundtable focused on how to bring tech jobs to Janesville and Rock County was held Friday at UW Whitewater at Rock County. City Manager Mark Freitag said that the city of Janesville purposefully brought in a diverse amount of businesses and that there are skilled workers in the area who have an appetite to work tech jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Juda meat supplier issues recall for pork lard
JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juda meat supplier is recalling all the four-pound tubs of pork lard it sold prior to this month. Rackow’s Meat Sausage issued the recall following a routine inspection by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A statement by the agency indicated inspectors found the lard was not produced in line with the proper food safety plan.
Dane County drops to medium levels of COVID-19, according to CDC
Dane County has dropped from a high level of COVID-19 in the community to a medium level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control.
Fire at Beloit home displaces residents, causes $30K worth of damage
BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a Beloit home displaced residents Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Prairie Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a kitchen fire. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused about $30,000 in damage. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Rockford roads blocked due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe
A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at...
Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of people chose to get dirty on a hot, steamy Saturday for a good cause. It was the annual mud volleyball tournament at Riverside Park, 5215 River St. People were having fun in the sun and keeping cool in the mud, but more than that has kept people coming back […]
Illinois’ Newest Mission BBQ Location Will Begin Hiring Heroes Next Week
A couple of weeks ago we learned that the wait is almost over for the grand opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. In case you missed this important morsel of information, I have a friend that has been hired to manage Mission BBQ's Rockford location and he told me the projected opening date for the new restaurant on E State St. is at the beginning of October! He also told me the hiring process would begin around the second week of August, and guess what? It's officially go time!
nbc15.com
All lanes open after crash on US 151 in Verona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the crash was cleared and all lanes were back open just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on US 151 in Verona Sunday night. Around 5:40 p.m., Dane County dispatch received a report of a...
Comments / 0