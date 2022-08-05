Read on thenewsleaders.com
Highway 15 in Kimball to Reopen Tuesday
KIMBALL -- A detour in Kimball is scheduled to be lifted this week. Highway 15 has been closed between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55 for four months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will reopen to traffic by Tuesday. The $2.3-million project included a new road surface, new...
Morrison County Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help After Residential Burglary
(KNSI) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a report of a residential burglary about five miles north of Hillman. A press release says they got a call about the burglary at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The caller said sometime between August 3rd and August 6th, someone broke into a garage and stole several items. The items include an early 1980’s Mustang OMC skid steer. It’s yellow, with a smashed front and driver’s side window, and is missing the back panel for the engine. Three 250-foot rolls of wire, a Cobalt table saw, an 80-gallon air compressor, and several tools were also taken.
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with boat being hauled on Hwy 371 in Nisswa
NISSWA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a boat being hauled by a driver on Highway 371 in north-central Minnesota. The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday in the City of Nisswa, north of Brainerd. Troopers say the motorcyclist,...
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
The Benton County Fair Packed with Weekend Events
(KNSI) – The 109th Benton County Fair is in full swing with many events this weekend. The fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids feature kids’ activities, animal showings, rides on the midway, food and more. Friday’s grandstand event is the tractor pull, followed by the demolition derby on Saturday and...
Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3
LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday
ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase. Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
Charges: Woman was drunk when she crashed into car in Champlin, killing one
CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- A Maple Grove woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car, killing a man from Anoka.Jill Marie Zetterwall, 58, faces three counts including operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more, and having an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving.The complaint says that Zetterwall was heading north on Highway 169 around 12:30 p.m. on July 21. Traffic slowed near 117th Avenue, but Zetterwall did not; she veered into the left lane and clipped a car. She then drove into the southbound lane, where she crashed into the victim's car.Thirty-seven year-old Adam Madsen was declared dead at the scene.According to documents, officers could smell alcohol coming from Zetterwall, who was also slurring her words. A preliminary breath test indicated she had an alcohol concentration of .196.
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
First West Nile virus case confirmed in Minnesota
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the first case of the West Nile virus in 2022 was confirmed in a horse from Kandiyohi County. The 4-year-old horse was euthanatized in late July because of "deteriorating neurologic conditions," according to a press release. Tests conducted afterward confirmed that the horse had been infected with the virus and passed away.
