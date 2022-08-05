ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

WJON

Highway 15 in Kimball to Reopen Tuesday

KIMBALL -- A detour in Kimball is scheduled to be lifted this week. Highway 15 has been closed between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55 for four months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will reopen to traffic by Tuesday. The $2.3-million project included a new road surface, new...
KIMBALL, MN
knsiradio.com

Morrison County Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help After Residential Burglary

(KNSI) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a report of a residential burglary about five miles north of Hillman. A press release says they got a call about the burglary at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The caller said sometime between August 3rd and August 6th, someone broke into a garage and stole several items. The items include an early 1980’s Mustang OMC skid steer. It’s yellow, with a smashed front and driver’s side window, and is missing the back panel for the engine. Three 250-foot rolls of wire, a Cobalt table saw, an 80-gallon air compressor, and several tools were also taken.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
The Benton County Fair Packed with Weekend Events

(KNSI) – The 109th Benton County Fair is in full swing with many events this weekend. The fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids feature kids’ activities, animal showings, rides on the midway, food and more. Friday’s grandstand event is the tractor pull, followed by the demolition derby on Saturday and...
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3

LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
Bring Me The News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
OTSEGO, MN
WJON

South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase. Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called...
SOUTH HAVEN, MN
KROC News

Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar

WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman was drunk when she crashed into car in Champlin, killing one

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- A Maple Grove woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car, killing a man from Anoka.Jill Marie Zetterwall, 58, faces three counts including operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more, and having an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving.The complaint says that Zetterwall was heading north on Highway 169 around 12:30 p.m. on July 21. Traffic slowed near 117th Avenue, but Zetterwall did not; she veered into the left lane and clipped a car. She then drove into the southbound lane, where she crashed into the victim's car.Thirty-seven year-old Adam Madsen was declared dead at the scene.According to documents, officers could smell alcohol coming from Zetterwall, who was also slurring her words. A preliminary breath test indicated she had an alcohol concentration of .196.
thenewsleaders.com

Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts

The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
KARE 11

First West Nile virus case confirmed in Minnesota

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the first case of the West Nile virus in 2022 was confirmed in a horse from Kandiyohi County. The 4-year-old horse was euthanatized in late July because of "deteriorating neurologic conditions," according to a press release. Tests conducted afterward confirmed that the horse had been infected with the virus and passed away.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

