mynbc5.com
Fundraiser for Vermont Foodbank raises over $100,000
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Despite Saturday’s heat and humidity, bikers and runners were out raising money for the Vermont Food Bank at their largest in-person fundraiser of the year. The point to point fundraiser is an annual fundraiser to benefit the Vermont Food Bank in partnership with Vermont State Employees Credit Union.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
vermontcatholic.org
Vermont Knights of Columbus
The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
The Valley Reporter
After 37 years in health care and at CVHHH, Colman is more optimistic than ever
After 37 years working for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (CVHHH) in multiple roles, Connie Colman, Warren, is more excited about health care than ever. She is retired now, but still serves on the CVHHH board. What excites her is how the industry has changed and continues to change.
WCAX
Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.
The Valley Reporter
Waitsfield to submit Section 1111 application to VTrans for crosswalk
The town of Waitsfield, on behalf of the Mad River Path Association, will submit a Section 1111 permit application to VTrans, seeking approval for one of two new crosswalks proposed as part of the Mad River Recreation Hub. The recreation hub will connect Waitsfield and Irasville to other recreation trails...
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 7
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region for Sunday, August 7, 2022. Revving up those engines for Antique Tractor Day at Billings Farm in Woodstock, Vt. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Antique Tractor Day features a parade,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
The Valley Reporter
History of the Fourth of July Parade-part 1
We celebrated the 73rd Warren Fourth of July parade last month and it made me curious about the history of the event. “Back when 1776 was a living memory, just a generation or two past, the typical July 4 event was filled with lengthy orations and florid odes and classical music, sort of like a prolonged church service. Then, sometime after the Civil War, Vermont found its sense of humor and zaniness took over -- except in places like staid-old Burlington, which kept a lid on the craziness.” (Tim Johnson, Free Press Staff Writer.)
WCAX
Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
WCAX
Vermont Historical Society to chronicle COVID
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society will be chronicling COVID’s impact on the state. They recently received a grant to document the state’s response and experiences in an oral history project. They’ll be interviewing more than 100 Vermonters in varying careers and stages of life.
vermontbiz.com
August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
mynbc5.com
Clinton Community College latest institution to receive call about suspicious package
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Clinton Community College is the latest institution to receive a call about a suspicious package. On Friday, New York State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the college and were able to clear the building with no suspicious packages located. The call...
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
Bill Schubart: Crime and punishment issues continue to confound Vermont
Crime is nourished by untreated mental health, poverty, hunger, substance abuse, and a tidal wave of available guns and unwanted children. What if we addressed the elements that feed crime, instead of just locking up offenders? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Crime and punishment issues continue to confound Vermont.
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
The Valley Reporter
Waitsfield’s municipal water system is 10 years old
Waitsfield’s municipal water system celebrates a decade of service to the community with lower rates than when it came online, and a solid financial picture. That was the word from Waitsfield Water Commission chair Robin Morris who updated the Waitsfield Select Board on July 11 with a report on the first decade of the system’s performance.
mynbc5.com
Doctors, politicians meet at Planned Parenthood to discuss abortion access in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — Doctors, politicians and medical students met at Planned Parenthood in Williston on Friday to talk about making sure abortion services remain available in Vermont. Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said at least 19 patients from out-of-state...
WCAX
Did a Grand Isle County Town violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Comments made by an Isle La Motte selectboard member have legal experts looking into that. During a selectboard meeting earlier this week, selectboard member Mary-Catherine Graziano asked names of meeting participants...
