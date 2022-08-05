Sinema announces deal with Schumer on taxes and climate

Read on www.wjhl.com
Trump says FBI raided his Florida home, broke into his safe
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe, possiblyconnected to a U.S. Justice Department investigation of Trump's removal of official presidential records to the Florida resort.
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live
Former US president described the incident as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
