SAF Files Summary Judgement Motion In Minnesota Carry Ban Lawsuit
The Second Amendment Foundation filed a motion for summary judgment in a federal lawsuit in Minnesota, challenging that state’s ban on concealed carry by young adults between the ages of 18 and 21, alleging the ban violates the Second and 14th Amendment rights of those
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE IS OFFERING THE CHANCE FOR PEOPLE TO DISPOSE OF UNWANTED WEED KILLERS AND PESTICIDES THIS WEEK
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has made a Public Service Announcement, announcing that the department is sponsoring opportunities for people to properly dispose of their unwanted weed killers/herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other pesticides from their farms, businesses, or homes. Minnesota pesticide users can bring their waste pesticides to any of the following events and dispose of up to 300 pounds, free of charge. For amounts greater than 300 pounds, citizens will have to call the MDA at 612-215-6843 to make arrangements for them.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
ktoe.com
Walz to Announce Next Fishing Opener in Southern Minnesota
Governor Walz is set to announce the location for next year’s fishing opener. His office says they plan to be somewhere in southern Minnesota today to make the announcement official. Related Posts.
tornadopix.com
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
boreal.org
Line 3 aquifer breach is leaking more groundwater
In the summer of 2021, construction padding for the Line 3 pipeline approached the Mississippi River where the pipeline now crosses underneath the river southwest of Bemidji, Minn. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. An aquifer breach in north-central Minnesota caused by construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline...
Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!
I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
mprnews.org
‘One in a million’ Election Day Tuesday in Minnesota's 1st District
The death of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February set off a “one in a million” chain of electoral events in the 1st Congressional District, according to Minnesota’s top elections official Secretary of State Steve Simon. The special election to fill the remaining five months of Hagedorn’s...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
boreal.org
Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?
High COVID rates in Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Fillmore, Martin, Olmsted, Ottertail, Pipestone and Rock counties has led the CDC to recommend masking when in crowded or indoor settings. Photo: Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems...
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
kfgo.com
MN Housing Assistance Program Lifts Deadline, Still Accepting Applications
ST. PAUL – Minnesota Housing’s homeowner assistance program will continue to accept requests for help as long as funding is available. Home-Help-MN lifted its August application deadline on Thursday, as more than 43 hundred Minnesota homeowners had requested assistance as of July 31st. Those with past-due mortgages and expenses are encouraged to apply right away. Homeowners who experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic may be eligible for help to bring their payments current.
Here’s The Current Minnesota State Motorcycle Fatalities For 2022
We're pretty much halfway through motorcycle season for your average rider in the Twin Ports area. There are always a few of course who pull the bikes out even when there is snow and salt on the roads, but for the sake of this article, they don't factor in as average riders.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return.
Dee King sits on the porch of his St. Paul duplex with his dog on July 31. King has been ordered to return to prison on Aug. 15. Photo by Michelle Griffith. Dee King just had a baby girl and bought a $350,000 St. Paul duplex for his family in the past few months. King said he likely wouldn’t have done either if he knew he had to return to prison on Aug. 15.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Minnesota pharmacist did not violate woman's rights by refusing morning-after pill, jury finds
An Aitkin County jury found that a pharmacist did not violate a patient’s rights when he refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. In 2019, Minnesota advocacy group Gender Justice filed a lawsuit on behalf of Andrea Anderson, who went to what was then a Thrifty White pharmacy to fill a prescription for the morning-after pill.
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
MN law change, now in effect, could be life-saving for chronic pain patients
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — On August 1, a change to a Minnesota state statute regarding opioid prescribing quietly ushered in a change that could be life-saving for people who suffer of severe, chronic pain. The change addresses issues that arose from the 2016 CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
