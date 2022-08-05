ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE IS OFFERING THE CHANCE FOR PEOPLE TO DISPOSE OF UNWANTED WEED KILLERS AND PESTICIDES THIS WEEK

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has made a Public Service Announcement, announcing that the department is sponsoring opportunities for people to properly dispose of their unwanted weed killers/herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other pesticides from their farms, businesses, or homes. Minnesota pesticide users can bring their waste pesticides to any of the following events and dispose of up to 300 pounds, free of charge. For amounts greater than 300 pounds, citizens will have to call the MDA at 612-215-6843 to make arrangements for them.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Joseph, MN
State
Minnesota State
Sartell, MN
Government
City
Sartell, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
boreal.org

Line 3 aquifer breach is leaking more groundwater

In the summer of 2021, construction padding for the Line 3 pipeline approached the Mississippi River where the pipeline now crosses underneath the river southwest of Bemidji, Minn. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. An aquifer breach in north-central Minnesota caused by construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline...
Mix 97-3

Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!

I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Minnesota Legislature#Moratorium#Marijuana
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer

(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
boreal.org

Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?

High COVID rates in Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Fillmore, Martin, Olmsted, Ottertail, Pipestone and Rock counties has led the CDC to recommend masking when in crowded or indoor settings. Photo: Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kfgo.com

MN Housing Assistance Program Lifts Deadline, Still Accepting Applications

ST. PAUL – Minnesota Housing’s homeowner assistance program will continue to accept requests for help as long as funding is available. Home-Help-MN lifted its August application deadline on Thursday, as more than 43 hundred Minnesota homeowners had requested assistance as of July 31st. Those with past-due mortgages and expenses are encouraged to apply right away. Homeowners who experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic may be eligible for help to bring their payments current.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return.

Dee King sits on the porch of his St. Paul duplex with his dog on July 31. King has been ordered to return to prison on Aug. 15. Photo by Michelle Griffith. Dee King just had a baby girl and bought a $350,000 St. Paul duplex for his family in the past few months. King said he likely wouldn’t have done either if he knew he had to return to prison on Aug. 15.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...

Comments / 0

Community Policy