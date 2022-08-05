Read on www.delgazette.com
City Breaks Ground On Two Significant Sawmill Projects
The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, have broken ground on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park. Sawmill Parkway...
Delaware Gazette
City residents could soon vote on aggregation
The City of Delaware is seeking authority from residents to consider future energy aggregation programs, but it must first get the language of the ballot measure correct. In a special meeting of Delaware City Council on Tuesday, council members voted to approve an amendment changing the wording of the question to be answered by the community.
Blue to pink: Artists paint condemned Whitehall homes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Artists have transformed the street front of a 50-acre site of ruined homes in Whitehall with color that runs from deep blue to vibrant pink and bright green. Twenty-three colors show the color gradient between blue and pink, as well as hues of green, in the homes that face Hamilton Road […]
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
Knox Pages
Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912
FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
Knox Pages
Knox County signs off on Table Rock subdivision
MOUNT VERNON — Local officials signed off on the Table Rock subdivision, the first subdivision to reach fruition in many years. The Regional Planning Commission approved the final plat map on July 21. On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners, Hillier Township trustees, county engineer, and Knox Public Health made it official.
Bellefontaine Examiner
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
thecentersquare.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
Who are the most famous people from central Ohio? Interactive map allows you to click and see
No matter where you're from, you probably know of someone you consider to be the most famous person from your region. But if you have no idea, If you have no idea, now you can look up such names in a pretty spectacular way.
agdaily.com
Ohio steer show raises whopping $240,000 for charity
The 2022 Dean’s Charity Steer Show, which was held this week at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, raised more than $240,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. That’s compared to $152,000 raised in the inaugural event in 2019, which in and of itself exceeded all expectations.
columbusmonthly.com
Meet the Vendor: Dublin Cleaners
Tell us about yourself as the faces behind Dublin Cleaners?. We’re Greg and Margaret Butler, and we founded Dublin Cleaners. The original company, Hudson Cleaners, was founded by Greg's father, Bernard Butler, in 1934. In 1982, we moved the business to the northwest area and renamed it Dublin Cleaners. Our son, Brian, is the third generation in the family business, joining full time in 2003. Brian is now the president and CEO of Dublin Cleaners. We (Greg and Margaret) continue to work, and our area of responsibility is wedding gown cleaning, pressing and preservation on-site at our main location near I-270 and Sawmill Road.
sciotopost.com
New Business – Mod Pizza in Lancaster
Lancaster – Residents have a new option for lunch and Dinner as MOD Pizza will open soon in Lancaster, a different way to enjoy pizza. MOD is short for Made-On-Demand, the fast fire pizza shop allows customers to completely customize their pizza experience. Choose from 9 individually sized classic pizzas, as-is or customized with over 40 toppings and 8 finishing sauces. Get any combination you want, always for one price. The pizza place also offers salads the same way. Choose from 4 individually sized classic salads, as-is or customized from the greens up with over 40 toppings and dressings. Get any combination you want, always for one price.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
richlandsource.com
The worst disaster in American maritime history took a toll on Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe. It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home.
wksu.org
Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance
Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
columbusfreepress.com
Superintendent, Columbus Board of Education, also under teacher scrutiny at the bargaining table
More educators, reducing class sizes, and air conditioning are on the bargaining table between Columbus City School teachers and the Columbus Board of Education (the Board). But teachers are telling the Free Press that Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon, the Board itself, and the way the district has been run since Dixon took over are also under scrutiny and one reason why they may strike.
Ohio Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to involvement in storming Capitol
WASHINGTON (WCMH) – A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning. Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included: Destruction of government […]
cwcolumbus.com
No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
thetouristchecklist.com
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in Dublin (Ohio)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Dublin, Ohio?. Dublin is a wonderful vacation destination northwest of Columbus in Franklin County in Ohio, United States. The city has a population of 49, 328 according to the census in 2020, and it is celebrated for its natural blessings from mother nature, featuring a large collection of existing and unique attractions.
