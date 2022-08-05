ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Abortion in Massachusetts: She didn’t know a procedure she said saved her life could be considered an abortion

By Juliet Schulman-Hall
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 37

Amanda Tripp
3d ago

a dnc after misscarriage is NOT an abortion. Massachusetts has abortion restrictions. if truth is on your side you wouldn't have to lie...abortion ends a pregnancy a dnc removes a n already dead fetus...not even close to the same.

Reply(3)
12
David Ploskonka
3d ago

well lucky you live in a state where the people chose that important decisions should be made bye the people not bye a jury of 9 judges. and other states will make changes according to the will of the people. remember we live in a constitutional republic, which means for the people bye the people, our government is supposed to be representative of the people. not in control of the people.

Reply(12)
8
Jose Imanez
3d ago

People still fail to realize that MA, as blue as it is, still bans abortion by choice at a certain point. That’s still an archaic restriction on Choice. I wish more Bay state pro-choicers would protest Beacon Hill and get all restrictions removed. I mean, even NH has less restrictions!

Reply(9)
3
