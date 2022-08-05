ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A monkeypox emergency

By Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQZMI_0h5pvZeL00

The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency in an effort to gain more resources to fight the virus' spread. Homeowners could receive thousands of dollars in incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act. Keep reading for some good news about the Great Barrier Reef.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert . Happy Friday. Let's get to the news.

🌅 Up first: Fiona the hippo is a big sis. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that Bibi the hippo gave birth around 10 p.m. Wednesday to a healthy, full-term baby. And the newborn is also already walking. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geDNU_0h5pvZeL00
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's 23-year-old hippo Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo baby Wednesday night around 10 p.m. Provided/Cincinnati Zoo

Monkeypox is declared a public health emergency

In a move that could make it easier to tap funding and wield the federal bureaucracy to combat the once-rare disease, the Biden administration announced Thursday that monkeypox is a public health emergency in the U.S. The administration has been criticized for not moving more quickly on monkeypox – repeating some of the same mistakes that plagued the U.S. response to COVID-19. Read more

Here's what you should know:

💉 Here's a look at state-by-state monkeypox numbers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfH9m_0h5pvZeL00
Healthcare workers with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene work at intake tents where individuals are registered to receive the monkeypox vaccine on July 29, 2022, in New York City. Spencer Platt, Getty Images

More news to know now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3KAy_0h5pvZeL00
Players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury link arms for 42 seconds in honor of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Associated Press

🎧 Prefer audio? Listen to the 5 Things podcast , patient safety reporter Karen Weintraub has an update on monkeypox. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Sinema agrees to 'move forward' on Inflation Reduction Act

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said Thursday she would "move forward" on a sweeping package of initiatives to combat climate change, lower drug prices, and pare back the deficit, giving Senate Democrats the votes they need to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. Her backing sets up a final version of the bill to be introduced Saturday, and the likelihood of a major legislative win for President Joe Biden. Democrats hope to pass the bill on a party-line vote through a process known as budget reconciliation. Read more

  • Direct impact : Homeowners could receive thousands of dollars in incentives for new, energy efficient appliances, insulation and more under the $485 billion package.
  • Related : Is the globe prepared for extreme heat caused by climate change to be the new normal?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gn9qO_0h5pvZeL00
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote August 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here . Already a subscriber and want premium content emailed to you every day? We can do that! Sign up for the Your Day newsletter .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Tokyo on final leg of Asia tour

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing U.S. officials from traveling there. She made the remarks in Tokyo on the final leg of an Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taiwan that infuriated China. Pelosi met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who said that China's military exercises aimed at Taiwan prompted by Pelosi's visit represent a “grave problem” after five ballistic missiles launched as part of the drills landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. Pelosi said her trip Taiwan was not intended to change the status quo for the island but to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1ZzO_0h5pvZeL00
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi listens as one of her congressional delegation member speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Eugene Hoshiko, AP

Trump-backed candidates sweep in Arizona

Former television news anchor Kari Lake has won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor, climbing past her opponent’s early lead and rounding out the victory for Donald Trump-backed candidates in the swing state. Having never held elected office before, Lake turned her more than two-decade career as a newscaster for Fox 10 in Phoenix into political success in part by attacking the news industry that made her locally famous. In nominating Lake, Republican voters showed they are still allegiant to Trump. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfSS1_0h5pvZeL00
Former President Donald Trump and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake at a Republican campaign rally on July 22, 2022, in Prescott Valley. Mario Tama/Getty Images

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

Some good news: Great Barrier Reef records highest number of coral in nearly 4 decades

An Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) survey of 87 reefs released Thursday found average hard coral cover in the upper region and central areas of the Great Barrier Reef increased by about one-third from August 2021 to May 2022. That's the highest number recorded in nearly four decades, but marine scientists worry that climate change could quickly reverse the rehabilitation of the reef off the continent's northeast coast. Experts on the study noted the loss of coral cover in the southern region showed how dynamic the reef was. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156p2K_0h5pvZeL00
An Australian Institute of Marine Science ecologist surveys a reef perimeter by manta tow on the Great Barrier Reef in Australian waters. Australian Institute of Marine Science

📷 Photo of the day: Best of the 2022 NFL preseason 📷

As the nation's top football stars prepare for the start of the 2022 season, NFL players are wearing a new contraption that may look a little strange. They’re called Guardian Caps and they're part of an ongoing safety experiment the league hopes will lead to a reduction in head injuries. The caps are now mandatory for all 32 NFL teams through the second preseason game — the time when the league says head injuries are most prevalent. Read more

  • More on this : Packers bemoan Guardian Caps, worry over false sense of security.

Click here to see more photos from the 2022 NFL preseason .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwW1u_0h5pvZeL00
Aug. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rudy Ford (5) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in the third quarter of the Hall of Fame Game. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY. Send her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter . Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here .

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A monkeypox emergency

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home, broke into his safe

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe, possiblyconnected to a U.S. Justice Department investigation of Trump's removal of official presidential records to the Florida resort.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
The Week

Stealing COVID aid

Billions in pandemic relief dollars were wasted or pocketed by scammers. How did that happen? Here's everything you need to know:. In many ways, yes. It helped prevent what most economists agree would've been the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. As the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020 amid a massive wave of hospitalizations and deaths, many businesses shut down or reduced operations and the U.S. economy lost more than 20 million jobs. Lawmakers scrambled to act, and in late March, President Trump signed the $2 trillion CARES Act, a sprawling package that included direct payments to households, enhanced unemployment insurance, and small-business loans. In March 2021, with millions still out of work, President Biden signed a second COVID relief bill, this one for $1.9 trillion. Under the Trump and Biden administrations, the federal government allocated $6 trillion toward pandemic relief. A Moody's Analytics report says these collective efforts saved the country from a major, double-dip recession. In the midst of a paralyzing pandemic, 2020 saw the biggest drop in poverty in five decades and no major increase in hunger. Once vaccines arrived, the economy rebounded briskly and unemployment hit record lows. "What the money did," said Louise Sheiner, an economist with the Brookings Institution, "was to basically make sure that when we could reopen, people had money to spend, their credit rating wasn't ruined, they weren't evicted, and kids weren't going hungry."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Brittney Griner
CBS Miami

Trump: "Mar-a-Lago home under siege, raided by FBI"

MIAMI - On Monday afternoon, former President Donald Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach was being raided by the FBI.Two sources confirmed to CBS News that the "raid" was connected to White House records. In February, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of White House records. The National Archives said in February that some of the documents Trump turned over to them had been ripped up and taped back together, and that classified materials were found amid 15 boxes of records it retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January.On Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman released photos from her upcoming book...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Phoenix Mercury#Great Barrier Reef#Monkeypox#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Cincinnati Zoo#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Atlantic

Between Not Wanting to Live and Not Wanting to Die

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please know that you are not alone. If you are in danger of acting on suicidal thoughts, call 911. For support and resources, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line. Shortly after 2 p.m....
MENTAL HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox-Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

Aug 8 (Reuters) - More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 27,800 and non-endemic countries reported their first deaths. read more.
WORLD
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy