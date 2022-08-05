Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Digital Trends
Paget Brewster on Hypochondriac and returning to Criminal Minds
Paget Brewster is no stranger to television. The veteran actor played the memorable role of Kathy on the fourth season of Friends before becoming a series regular on Criminal Minds as Emily Prentiss, a role in which he appeared for almost 200 episodes. Now, Brewster is switching mediums in her latest film, Hypochondriac, a horror film exploring the trauma of a man named Will (Zach Villa) experiencing a mental breakdown.
Digital Trends
Spider One on welcoming the challenge of directing the horror film Allegoria
Creativity does not come easily to many artists. It’s a gruesome and tiring process that can torture someone’s soul. To Spider One, that concept inspired him to write and direct the horror film, Allegoria. The film chronicles a group of artists struggling for inspiration and creativity. When their passions become obsessions, the artists begin to experience their worst nightmares as things take a turn toward the dark side.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues
Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Is 'Allowed to Express' Her Feelings After Vivienne Calls Childhood 'Not Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell seemingly understands where her daughter Vivienne is coming from. In a follow-up TikTok video, the L Word: Generation Q actress, 60, clarified some of the humor she used in her previous TikTok video, in which she responded to daughter Vivienne's claims of not having a "normal" childhood. "I...
wegotthiscovered.com
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ioan Gruffudd Isn't Hiding His New Relationship After Securing a Restraining Order Against His Ex
It goes without saying at this point that Ioan Gruffudd's work as an actor is pretty well-respected all around. Whether it be for his role in the iconic film Titanic or through one of his more modern projects such as Harrow or UnREAL, Ioan has an impressive list of accolades under his belt.
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Donald Sutherland’s Children: Meet His 5 Kids, Including Son Keifer Sutherland
Donald Sutherland has been one of the most adored actors for over 50 years. From his early work in classics like M*A*S*H and Animal House to recent hits like The Hunger Games movies, Donald has been loved by audiences for generations. Throughout his life, Donald has been married thrice, and...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Podcast Producer Denies Vodka and Wine-Drinking Episode Was Recorded Same Day as Car Crash
In the wake of Anne Heche's frightening car crash in Los Angeles, new attention has been focused on the most recent and since-deleted episode of her Better Together podcast. In an episode reportedly posted on Friday morning, hours before her crash, media outlets state that the actress claimed to have been drinking vodka "with wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "very bad day."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matt LeBlanc’s Kids: Meet The ‘Friends’ Alum’s Daughter & Stepkids
Matt LeBlanc has had one incredible Hollywood story. The 55-year-old Boston native grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood with a single mom who was struggling to make ends meet. When he became of age, he moved to New York to try and make a living as a model. “I realized that I didn’t want to be pounding nails in the snow in New England all my life,” he told The Mirror. “I wanted an inside job, where you got to work in the warm. That was the ambition.”
Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
People
Whitney Way Thore Juggles Relationship with French Boyfriend While Working with Ex Lennie
Whitney Way Thore is treading lightly when it comes to mixing personal and professional relationships in the upcoming season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of the Season 10 premiere, the 38-year-old contemplates hiring her ex-boyfriend Lennie to help her film an online fitness video, despite her current long-distance relationship with her French boyfriend, who she says are still going strong after many months together.
Insiders dish on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ romance
Olivia Wilde is focused on the world premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” amid rumors of tension on the set of the movie, which she directed. Multiple sources previously told Page Six that Florence Pugh — who stars in the hotly anticipated psychological drama — was unhappy after Wilde fell for the other lead, Harry Styles, during filming. But other sources have now said that Wilde and Styles did not flaunt their flourishing romance and most people on set did not know they were an item. “Olivia was super professional — both she and Harry were. We were all surprised to hear that they...
From burnt babies to a gnarly delivery scene, 'Resurrection' is the year’s wildest horror movie
Rebecca Hall is a single mom forced to deal with past trauma in 'Resurrection,' the wildest, gnarliest horror film so far this year. (Spoilers!)
Duggar critics slam Michelle for ‘lack of connection’ during ‘forced’ convo with daughter Jennifer in resurfaced clip
DUGGAR critics have slammed Michelle for her "lack of connection" during a "forced" conversation with her daughter Jennifer in a resurfaced clip. Michelle, the matriarch of the Duggar family, struggled to find something in common with her seventh daughter, Jennifer, now 15. In a throwback clip to 19 Kids and...
‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Preview: Whitney Reveals Relationship Status With French Man
Whitney Way Thore opens up to Todd Beasley about how her mom’s hospitalization is worrying her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 9 premiere episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. If her mom doesn’t get better, Whitney is wondering if her mother will ever be able to meet the French Man in person.
Comments / 0