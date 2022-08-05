'Parent Trap' Star From Maryland Is Besties With Meredith Blake In Real Life

Meredith Blake and Chessy are besties in real life. Photo Credit: Elaine Hendrix

You rang?

More than 20 years after sharing the big screen together in one of the most beloved movies in America, an unexpected duo still shares their love for one another.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter, of Silver Spring, shared the screen in "The Parent Trap" as the iconic Meredith Blake and Chessy, released back in 1998.

Hendrix shared a sweet note to Walter, her "ride or die", wishing Walter a very happy birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Although their characters may not have shared the same idea, the pair has maintained their friendship off the screen, frequently posting updates with each other and poking fun at the timeless movie.

Happy Birthday Lisa Ann Walter!

