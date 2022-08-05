ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Hit-and-run driver smashes into McDonald's restaurant in Bronx

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

One drive-thru window apparently wasn't enough for someone who smashed through the front window of a McDonald's restaurant in the Bronx and fled.

The vehicle struck the large window of a McDonald's on Bruckner Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The driver appears to have lost control on the off-ramp from the Major Deegan Expressway, mowing down an "enter" sign before striking the building.

The driver then fled the scene, leaving employees to clean up the damage.

Customers continued to use the real drive thru during the cleanup.

No arrests have been made, and there was no immediate description of the vehicle.

ALSO READ | 5-year-old girl killed, 2 adults critically injured in NYC apartment fire

Derick Waller reports from the Jackie Robinson Houses on East 129th Street.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

City employee struck with metal folding chair at Brooklyn pool: officials

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was repeatedly struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said. The staffer, a 30-year-old woman, was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Police Arrest NYC Man for 1996 Murder of Jasmine Porter

An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested on murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
CBS New York

NYPD searching for suspect in stabbing at Yankee Stadium subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect in connection with a subway stabbing in the Bronx.The NYPD released video of the suspect accused of stabbing a 33-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.Police said the victim was riding the escalator at the Yankee Stadium subway station at 1:30 p.m. when someone stabbed him in the back.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. The suspect ran off.It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald#Eyewitness News
NBC New York

Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Parks employee assaulted with chair at Brooklyn pool

NEW YORK -- Police say a parks employee was assaulted while on the job in Brooklyn on Saturday.It happened around 8 a.m. at Betsy Head Pool in Bushwick.The 38-year-old woman told police someone came up behind her and hit her in the head with a metal chair.She was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and is expected to be OK.In a statement, the New York City parks department said, "Our staff suffering violent assaults is simply appalling. We are actively cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation of the matter."No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

West Farms: Bus Driver Critical & 12 Passengers Injured after Bx12 Bus Hits Elevated Subway Structure

A female bus driver is in critical condition following a single vehicle bus collision after a Bx12 bus hit an elevated subway structure in the West Farms section of The Bronx. According to the NYC Department of Transportation’s (DOT) collision investigation squad, on Thursday, Aug. 4, at approximately 8.23 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving an MTA Bus at the intersection of Boston Road and Bryant Avenue.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC New York

Yonkers City Worker Charged in Death of 16-Year-Old Boy

The Yonkers man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy with his van and driving away faced a judge in Westchester County late last week, prosecutors said. A felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident was filed against Stephen Dolan, a 46-year-old man from Yonkers, according to the county DA's office.
YONKERS, NY
longisland.com

8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun

The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
UNIONDALE, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy