Hit-and-run driver smashes into McDonald's restaurant in Bronx
One drive-thru window apparently wasn't enough for someone who smashed through the front window of a McDonald's restaurant in the Bronx and fled.The vehicle struck the large window of a McDonald's on Bruckner Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Friday. The driver appears to have lost control on the off-ramp from the Major Deegan Expressway, mowing down an "enter" sign before striking the building. The driver then fled the scene, leaving employees to clean up the damage. Customers continued to use the real drive thru during the cleanup. No arrests have been made, and there was no immediate description of the vehicle. ALSO READ | 5-year-old girl killed, 2 adults critically injured in NYC apartment fire
Derick Waller reports from the Jackie Robinson Houses on East 129th Street.
