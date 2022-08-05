La Follette Elementary School has a new Pre-K classroom

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. – Mrs. United States has announced Shana Smith, a 43-year-old former foster mom and Army wife, has been crowned Mrs. Tennessee. The national pageant says that when Shana Smith isn’t wrangling in her three children she is volunteering with the very organizations that once helped her family when their foster children were in crisis, like Tennessee Kids Belong Together, The Davis House and National American Mothers.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO