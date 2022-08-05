La Follette Elementary School has a new Pre-K classroom

Read on 1450wlaf.com
Related
WLOS.com
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
fox17.com
Over 3,000 Tennessee school-aged children positive for COVID-19 amid return to classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Tennessee children make a return to the classrooms this week, the number of school-aged children with COVID-19 infections the last 14 days could rise as the state as a whole outpaces the national case rate. According to the COVID-19 State Profile Report released weekly...
1450wlaf.com
Wayne L. Rookard, age 84, of La Follette
Age 84 of Lafollette, Tennessee passed away Friday August 05, 2022, at Summit View of Lake City. He was born February 16. 1938 in Campbell County, Tennessee. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
fox17.com
Former foster mom crowned Mrs. Tennessee, brings awareness to children in need
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. – Mrs. United States has announced Shana Smith, a 43-year-old former foster mom and Army wife, has been crowned Mrs. Tennessee. The national pageant says that when Shana Smith isn’t wrangling in her three children she is volunteering with the very organizations that once helped her family when their foster children were in crisis, like Tennessee Kids Belong Together, The Davis House and National American Mothers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
Jacksboro woman stabbed during mobile crisis service in LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was stabbed Friday, Aug. 5 after attempting to provide mobile crisis services by transferring a man to the Tennova Hospital. Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro, was contacted by Cameron Jones, 40, of LaFollette so that she could drive him to Tennova Hospital. According...
wvlt.tv
Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Aug 26, 2021, is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members were killed in the Kabul bombing on that day. “I was blessed to be his dad,” Greg Knauss said. Greg Knauss said his son was a...
wvlt.tv
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
1450wlaf.com
Amy Walden, age 40 of LaFollette
Amy Jeneen Walden, age 40, of LaFollette passed away on Saturday August 6, 2022. She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church. Unaware Angel went home to be with her Lord and Savior, she was a loving daughter that enjoyed life, spending time with her family and friends and her special niece Sadie Grace, she loved to dance, listening to music and coloring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYSH AM 1380
Man jailed in Knox after attack in Campbell
A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office employee attempting to provide mobile crisis services was stabbed Friday evening, allegedly by a man she was trying to help. LaFollette Police say that 54-year-old Angela Worley of Jacksboro was contacted by 40-year-old Cameron Jones, who asked her to drive him to the Tennova Hospital in LaFollette for an evaluation.
my40.tv
Vehicle of missing Tennessee man found parked at remote trailhead in GSMNP
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Tennessee man told News 13 that his vehicle was found in a remote part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday evening, Aug. 4. Bryce Evans' 2017 grey Nissan Altima was found at a hiking trailhead...
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace dies
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
localmemphis.com
Here's how those from Tennessee are helping Kentucky flood victims
EASTERN, Kentucky — Members of a Memphis-based rescue team aren't sure when they'll be coming home, but these team members are letting the whole country know that the Volunteer State can live up to it's name. In the wake of tragic flooding in Kentucky, different organizations have offered aid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1450wlaf.com
WLAF features 1970 Saturday & Sunday nights with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to August 8, 1970, Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
1450wlaf.com
TVA line issue knocks off power to more than half of LUB’s customers
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Friday afternoon’s strong storms knocked out power almost system-wide for more than 14,000 customers of the La Follette Utility Board (LUB). The problem stemmed from issues with a TVA transmission line according to officials with LUB. “Getting most of those back on pretty quickly was easy once we determined that nothing was damaged within the substation,” said LUB General Manager Kenny Baird.
1450wlaf.com
Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
wvlt.tv
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A welfare check lead to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home on Log Home Lane Wednesday, according to a spokesman with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural...
1450wlaf.com
Presley Mark Lawson, age 59, formerly of LaFollette
Mr. Presley Mark Lawson, age 59, of Clinton Township, MI, formerly of LaFollette, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was a Member of the Church of Christ and the best Dad and Papa ever . Preceded in death by Parents, Presley Lawson and Dorothy Mefford Lawson. Survivors: Daughter,...
TVA takes step to build small modular reactor near Oak Ridge after reporting $8.4 billion in revenue
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority made around $1 billion more in the third quarter of 2022 than it did last year, according to a report released Thursday. As part of the report, they also announced that they entered an agreement with GE Hitachi to take steps toward deploying a BWRX-300 small modular reactor at the Clinch River Nuclear site, near Oak Ridge. The company develops small, modern nuclear reactors that use more modern technology compared to traditional reactors.
Comments / 0