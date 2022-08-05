GriefSPEAK: Part Time Lovers – Mari Nardolillo Dias

Read on rinewstoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book
A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
Mattapoisett Couple Could Have Danced and Danced All Night
If you think ballroom dancing has gone the way of the horse and buggy, you'd better hang on. Look at the phenomenal success ABC has had with Dancing with the Stars, now in its 10th season. It continues to grow in popularity, and on occasion posts higher ratings than American Idol.
These Two SouthCoast Restaurants Made the ‘100 Best Outdoor Dining’ Across the Country List
Across America, over a billion people are connected to their favorite restaurants from an online service called OpenTable. It's trendy and becoming the simplest way to dine out when it comes to making a reservation. No more being put on hold because the front end is busy, no more driving to the location to put in a reservation for a later time or date, OpenTable brings the restaurant's availability to your fingertips.
Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show
After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jewishrhody.com
Summer in Jewish Rhody
We all love the beautiful warm summer and this summer has certainly given us time to experience all that Rhode Island has to offer. Here are some scenes from what’s been happening in the Jewish community.
independentri.com
Jim’s Dock celebrates 50 years of serving community
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Tradition is the anchor that holds Jim’s Dock firm in the old fishing village of Narragansett where, this month, the small and cozy restaurant on the Point Judith waterfront celebrates 50 years of staying in business. At nearly a half century, Jim’s Dock is still...
Turnto10.com
Hundreds gather to remember life of Providence 20-year-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Family and friends gathered on Friday to remember the life of Joshua Richards, one of two 20-year-olds who died after they were pulled out of Phelps Pond on July 29. Hundreds showed up to the vigil in Providence, lighting candles and sharing stories. The family...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena: Joe Paolino talks with Jim Hummel
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. talks with leaders in Rhode Island on issues of the day. This week Paolino talks with Jim Hummel. Hummel writes for the Providence Journal, has a political show on RI PBS, and is famous for his Hummel Report, investigating happenings in the state and prognosticating on political and government matters and candidates.
RELATED PEOPLE
whdh.com
Leapfest, long-running parachuting event, returns to Rhode Island after 2-year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s longest running international static line parachute event returned to Rhode Island on Saturday. Paratroopers from the United Kingdom and New Zealand were among the countries represented at Leapfest in Exteter, Rhode Island. According to...
WPRI
How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI
The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
Taste of Rhode Island returns after 2-year hiatus
The event will feature more than 50 local restauranteurs and vendors, including Whalers, Iggy's Boardwalk, Wormtown Brewery, Safari Room at Ocean Cliff, Chapel Grille, and Legal Seafoods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rinewstoday.com
RI Dominican Parade & Festival – Manny Ramirez, Grand Marshal
Rhode Island Dominican Parade officials announced that parade’s Grand Marshal will be former Major League Baseball (MLB) Player Manny Ramirez. The parade will be Sunday, August 7th, starting at 10am. Live music from noon to 8pm. The Tribute to Our Youth and our Local Talent, the Annual Dominican Cultural...
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
providencedailydose.com
Finally, Roger Williams Streetwear
Walk into Cured Collection, the vintage and streetwear store at the mall, and there among the expected selection of sneakers, caps, and racks of sports, superhero, and band tour T-shirts, is our beloved 17th-century founder, Roger Williams. More specifically, this just released casual shirt features the iconic monument and view at Prospect Terrace on Congdon Street. (More about those shorts later.)
GoLocalProv
Magaziner’s Ad Features a House, But His Real Home Is a Lot Fancier
Second congressional district candidate Seth Magaziner has a brand new ad. The ad features him, his wife, and their young child in front of a simple ranch house. However, that house in the ad is not his official residence — his home is on the East Side of Providence, not in the second congressional district, but in the first congressional district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
rinewstoday.com
Cowork Cumberland offers a modern office solution
Cowork Cumberland held its grand opening recently in the town’s Diamond Hill Park. The facility was is for those who have been frustrated working from home, or local entrepreneurs and small business owners who are looking for an alternative to either working from home or an office that’s not conducive to achieving its goals.
rimonthly.com
Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food
When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
Comments / 0