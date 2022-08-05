ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

GriefSPEAK: Part Time Lovers – Mari Nardolillo Dias

By Mari Dias
rinewstoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on rinewstoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book

A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

These Two SouthCoast Restaurants Made the ‘100 Best Outdoor Dining’ Across the Country List

Across America, over a billion people are connected to their favorite restaurants from an online service called OpenTable. It's trendy and becoming the simplest way to dine out when it comes to making a reservation. No more being put on hold because the front end is busy, no more driving to the location to put in a reservation for a later time or date, OpenTable brings the restaurant's availability to your fingertips.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show

After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Kingstown, RI
jewishrhody.com

Summer in Jewish Rhody

We all love the beautiful warm summer and this summer has certainly given us time to experience all that Rhode Island has to offer. Here are some scenes from what’s been happening in the Jewish community.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Jim’s Dock celebrates 50 years of serving community

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Tradition is the anchor that holds Jim’s Dock firm in the old fishing village of Narragansett where, this month, the small and cozy restaurant on the Point Judith waterfront celebrates 50 years of staying in business. At nearly a half century, Jim’s Dock is still...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Hundreds gather to remember life of Providence 20-year-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Family and friends gathered on Friday to remember the life of Joshua Richards, one of two 20-year-olds who died after they were pulled out of Phelps Pond on July 29. Hundreds showed up to the vigil in Providence, lighting candles and sharing stories. The family...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena: Joe Paolino talks with Jim Hummel

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. talks with leaders in Rhode Island on issues of the day. This week Paolino talks with Jim Hummel. Hummel writes for the Providence Journal, has a political show on RI PBS, and is famous for his Hummel Report, investigating happenings in the state and prognosticating on political and government matters and candidates.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Holiday
Person
Don Mclean
WPRI

How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI

The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
COVENTRY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)

With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part Time#Diamonds#Depression#Church Bells#American
rinewstoday.com

RI Dominican Parade & Festival – Manny Ramirez, Grand Marshal

Rhode Island Dominican Parade officials announced that parade’s Grand Marshal will be former Major League Baseball (MLB) Player Manny Ramirez. The parade will be Sunday, August 7th, starting at 10am. Live music from noon to 8pm. The Tribute to Our Youth and our Local Talent, the Annual Dominican Cultural...
providencedailydose.com

Finally, Roger Williams Streetwear

Walk into Cured Collection, the vintage and streetwear store at the mall, and there among the expected selection of sneakers, caps, and racks of sports, superhero, and band tour T-shirts, is our beloved 17th-century founder, Roger Williams. More specifically, this just released casual shirt features the iconic monument and view at Prospect Terrace on Congdon Street. (More about those shorts later.)
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Magaziner’s Ad Features a House, But His Real Home Is a Lot Fancier

Second congressional district candidate Seth Magaziner has a brand new ad. The ad features him, his wife, and their young child in front of a simple ranch house. However, that house in the ad is not his official residence — his home is on the East Side of Providence, not in the second congressional district, but in the first congressional district.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
rinewstoday.com

Cowork Cumberland offers a modern office solution

Cowork Cumberland held its grand opening recently in the town’s Diamond Hill Park. The facility was is for those who have been frustrated working from home, or local entrepreneurs and small business owners who are looking for an alternative to either working from home or an office that’s not conducive to achieving its goals.
CUMBERLAND, RI
rimonthly.com

Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food

When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
fallriverreporter.com

Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival

Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
CUMBERLAND, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy