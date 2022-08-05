Read on www.nme.com
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
Spider-Man Remastered will support Steam Deck at launch on PC
Gamers looking forward to the launch of the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Remastered game on PC might be pleased to know that Insomniac Games has today announced Spider-Man Remastered has been Steam Deck verified. Launching in approximately eight days time on August 12, 2022. The game has been created thanks to a collaboration with Marvel and Insomniac Games and has been optimized for PCs by Nixxes Software.
When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal?
Along with the release of its Open Beta and Early Beta sessions, the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal was also announced. The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal will happen on September 15 during COD Next. This will happen before the official launch of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. The entirety of this live stream event will include not only the full ModernWarfare 2 multiplayer reveal but also future Warzone information. This will also include info about Warzone Mobile. During the event, there will also be live gameplay of Modern Warfare 2 from prominent Call Of Duty streamers. Although no more information about the event was given further content yet to come was promised.
NME
The BBC’s first Gaming Prom is now available on iPlayer
The BBC Proms’ first gaming-themed programme, ‘Gaming Prom – From 8-bit to Infinity‘, is now available for fans to listen to online. Last Monday (August 1), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra played a set of gaming’s most iconic scores, with the programme ranging from 1980s retro game soundtracks to some that were released in the last few years.
NME
‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ studio says DLC will tease the franchise’s future
Developer Monolith Soft has shared a message with Japanese players about the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 whilst teasing the future of the Japanese RPG (JRPG) franchise. After the third entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise came to Nintendo Switch in July, a newly translated email penned by Xenoblade Chronicles 3 senior director Tetsuya Takahashi thanked players for their support and teased what they can expect going forward (via Nintendo Everything).
This Skyrim mod recreates the best part of Shadow of Mordor: the nemesis system
Almost any enemy in the game can become your nemesis: dragons, bandits, animals, and even mudcrabs.
Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
NME
‘Stardew Valley’ and ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ could share lore
Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone has been sharing small updates on how his new project, Haunted Chocolatier, has been going. Barrone shared a rare screenshot of Haunted Chocolatier on Twitter. The screenshot shows the player character standing in a corridor within the titular haunted castle. After posting...
NME
New ‘Fatal Fury’ game announced at Evo 2022
This year’s Evolution Championship Series (Evo) took place in Las Vegas over the weekend (August 5 – 7) and amongst the gaming tournaments, interviews, exhibitions and more, publisher SNK released a short video announcing a brand new Fatal Fury game. The clip, which is just 30 seconds long,...
dotesports.com
Here are the 13 best finishers in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has arguably the best ways to take out players who are about to die. When a player falls to his or her knees, it means that they are done and need to be revived immediately. It is usually as simple as shooting the player from there, but in Apex Legends, you get to have some fun. By walking up to the dying player and holding a button shown on the screen, a finisher animation will send them to their death. This is essentially a way to add salt to the wound.
notebookcheck.net
PlayStation Plus Essential free games for August 2022 revealed by reliable leaker
The spirit of the original PlayStation Plus lives on with the "Essentials" tier, which includes benefits such as online play and a selection of free games that change every month. Dealabs, a reputed source in the gaming industry, has now leaked the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games for August 2022, and it is jam-packed with critically acclaimed titles.
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
Someone finally beat the $20,000 Halo 2 challenge
Once called 'impossible', it was considered one of the most difficult feats in the history of videogames. Earlier this year, Charlie 'Cr1TiKal' White issued a challenge. He offered $5,000 to anyone who could complete a full solo playthrough of Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with 13 of the difficulty-modifying skulls activated. (The 14th skull, called Envy, gives you active camouflage in place of your flashlight.) Three weeks later, with nobody claiming it, he bumped the reward up to $20,000.
hypebeast.com
Modders Have Turned 'GoldenEye 007' Into a Full 'The Spy Who Loved Me' Game
While 1997’s GoldenEye 007 is an iconic game in its own right, modders have now managed to turn the Nintendo 64 title into a full game for another equally classic James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me. In an hour-long clip featured above, YouTube user Graslu00 plays through 11 levels of the new mod, which spans across all the locations of the film including the legendary ski chase scene in the Alps, the rooftop fight in Egypt, and the Liparus supertanker in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tekken 8 seemingly revealed during fighting tournament
A TEKKEN teaser trailer was revealed during the Grand Finals of this year's EVO 2022 fighting championships. The teaser from Bandai Namco showed the famous cutscene from the end of the original Tekken game, where Kazuya Mishima throws series antagonist Heihachi Mishima off a cliff. Even using the original Playstation’s...
NME
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
The Nintendo Wii Supreme Is The Most Expensive Game Console Ever Created
The title for the most expensive game console ever made belongs to the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme, but is it truly worth its weight in gold? When the Nintendo Wii officially debuted in 2006, it came with a $249 price tag. It easily became among the company's most successful home consoles, selling about 100 million units in the process. Unbeknownst to Nintendo, however, were the various unofficial luxury variants of its popular console.
Polygon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta and reveal event set for September
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get two multiplayer beta weekends in September, Infinity Ward and Activision announced Sunday. The first will be for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and the second will be a cross-play beta including all platforms. Weekend one is Sept. 16-20, with the first two...
