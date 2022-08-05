ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man bitten in the face by alligator

THONOTOSASSA (CBS Miami) An alligator bit a man’s face while he was swimming in a lake near Tampa. It happened last Thursday at Lake Thonotosassa which is in Hillsborough County. Fire rescue took the 34-year-old man to the hospital after the alligator bit his face, according to the Florida...
THONOTOSASSA, FL
Florida gas prices dip to five-month low

For the eighth consecutive week, Florida gas prices have fallen; they’re down 15 cents from last week. As of Monday, the state average was $3.78 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 4th. The state average has now declined a total of $1.11 per gallon...
FLORIDA STATE
Lighting hits home in south Fort Myers

A fire was seen at a home struck by lightning in south Fort Myers late Monday afternoon. According to Iona McGregor Fire, the home, on Medoc Lane in south Fort Myers, was struck by lightning. An area on the roof is clearly blackened and seen smoking appears to mark where...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Weather Authority: Tornado touches down in Charlotte County

A confirmed tornado touched down earlier this evening in Charlotte County at Jones Loop Rd and I-75. WINK News, The Weather Authority was first to report and confirm with the National Weather Service. Trust The Weather Authority to bring you further updates. This is a developing story. DOWNLOAD: Free WINK...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Man accused of firing at vehicle on Alligator Alley on Sunday

A 19-year-old man from North Lauderdale was arrested on Sunday afternoon after troopers say he fired at another vehicle on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Juan Hernandez was arrested after troopers were informed around 10:45 am that the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz pointed and fired a pistol at a black Mazda traveling east on Alligator Alley in Collier County. Troopers traveled east looking for the Mercedes-Benz before meeting with the driver of the black Mazda at the intersection of Alligator Alley and SR-29.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Elks Lodge burglarized in North Fort Myers on Friday

An unidentified suspect burglarized the Elks Lodge in North Fort Myers early Friday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown suspect committed the burglary and did around $500 in damage to the Elks Lodge at 2163 Twin Brooks Road. You can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Storm chance Sunday afternoon; Tropics heating up

The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Sunday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
FLORIDA STATE
Fire tears through The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel

Fire and smoke wreaked havoc at the beloved Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel on Saturday night. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant. At least 10 fire trucks and three ambulances were at the scene. According to a former employee, the fire started just before...
SANIBEL, FL
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Scattered storms expected; Tropics waking up

The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Your Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Body found along New Post Rd in North Fort Myers

Lee County deputies are conducting an investigation on New Post Road in North Fort Myers Monday morning after a man said he found a body. Bruce Myers said he goes to a nearby 7-Eleven to get his coffee every day. But on Monday he said, on his way home, “I...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Babcock High School welcomes its first class on Monday

Babcock High School welcomed its first students at the beginning of the school year on Monday morning. It was the grand opening for the new high school, located at 43301 Cypress Parkway in Charlotte County, that will focus on a holistic learning environment. Babcock schools are opening two days earlier than other school districts like Lee and Collier counties.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. Law enforcement has...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Man sought in series of south Fort Myers car break-ins in

Crime Stopper is searching for a man accused of breaking into several cars in the area of Plantation and Idlewild on Aug. 1. The suspect stole wallets containing cash, credit cards, and personal identifications. He then used those cards at various Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples. If...
FORT MYERS, FL

