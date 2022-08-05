Read on www.winknews.com
Florida man bitten in the face by alligator
THONOTOSASSA (CBS Miami) An alligator bit a man’s face while he was swimming in a lake near Tampa. It happened last Thursday at Lake Thonotosassa which is in Hillsborough County. Fire rescue took the 34-year-old man to the hospital after the alligator bit his face, according to the Florida...
FGCU students using lessons learned in Peru to help Southwest Florida’s environment
A group of students and professors from FGCU traveled to Peru to study the environment. The lessons learned in South America are now helping right here in Southwest Florida. The team traveled to Iquitos, Peru which has a population of 500,000. It’s the largest city on the planet that is not connected by a road.
Push for lawmakers to reestablish incentives for films shot in Florida
An organization wants lawmakers to reestablish incentives for companies to shoot films in Florida. A lot of shoots are going to Georgia but years ago several movies were shot in Southwest Florida. In the 1990’s most of the movie “Gone fishin” was filmed here and so was part of the...
Florida gas prices dip to five-month low
For the eighth consecutive week, Florida gas prices have fallen; they’re down 15 cents from last week. As of Monday, the state average was $3.78 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 4th. The state average has now declined a total of $1.11 per gallon...
Private company hired to remove green algae from Cape Coral canals
The City of Cape Coral hired a private company to remove the green algae from its waterways. The city hired Solitude Lake Management and they’ve been cleaning up the green algae all day. WINK News was live at one of the clean-up sites in Cape Coral. Crews loaded up...
Lighting hits home in south Fort Myers
A fire was seen at a home struck by lightning in south Fort Myers late Monday afternoon. According to Iona McGregor Fire, the home, on Medoc Lane in south Fort Myers, was struck by lightning. An area on the roof is clearly blackened and seen smoking appears to mark where...
The Weather Authority: Tornado touches down in Charlotte County
A confirmed tornado touched down earlier this evening in Charlotte County at Jones Loop Rd and I-75. WINK News, The Weather Authority was first to report and confirm with the National Weather Service. Trust The Weather Authority to bring you further updates. This is a developing story. DOWNLOAD: Free WINK...
Man accused of firing at vehicle on Alligator Alley on Sunday
A 19-year-old man from North Lauderdale was arrested on Sunday afternoon after troopers say he fired at another vehicle on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Juan Hernandez was arrested after troopers were informed around 10:45 am that the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz pointed and fired a pistol at a black Mazda traveling east on Alligator Alley in Collier County. Troopers traveled east looking for the Mercedes-Benz before meeting with the driver of the black Mazda at the intersection of Alligator Alley and SR-29.
Elks Lodge burglarized in North Fort Myers on Friday
An unidentified suspect burglarized the Elks Lodge in North Fort Myers early Friday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown suspect committed the burglary and did around $500 in damage to the Elks Lodge at 2163 Twin Brooks Road. You can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers...
Storm chance Sunday afternoon; Tropics heating up
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Sunday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
Fire tears through The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel
Fire and smoke wreaked havoc at the beloved Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel on Saturday night. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant. At least 10 fire trucks and three ambulances were at the scene. According to a former employee, the fire started just before...
Business owner recounts Sunday afternoon shooting in Bonita Springs
A business owner is sharing his story after someone is shot across the street from his restaurant in Bonita Springs. The shooting happened on Old-41 and Wilson Street in Bonita Springs on Sunday afternoon. It was business as usual on Monday. If you didn’t watch the news or live in...
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe
UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
Scattered storms expected; Tropics waking up
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Your Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours,...
East Naples man arrested, accused of stalking, leaving panties in front of women’s homes
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an East Naples man after they say he left panties in front of two women’s homes on several occasions. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Alejandro Hernandez-Perez on Friday after investigating complaints made by two women. According to deputies, a woman alerted them at the...
Body found along New Post Rd in North Fort Myers
Lee County deputies are conducting an investigation on New Post Road in North Fort Myers Monday morning after a man said he found a body. Bruce Myers said he goes to a nearby 7-Eleven to get his coffee every day. But on Monday he said, on his way home, “I...
Woman arrested for throwing flaming t-shirt at home over relationship issue
A woman was arrested after being accused of throwing a flaming gasoline-soaked t-shirt at a North Fort Myers home over a relationship problem. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters responded to a residential fire along Slater Road Monday night. Residents at the home said Nicole...
Babcock High School welcomes its first class on Monday
Babcock High School welcomed its first students at the beginning of the school year on Monday morning. It was the grand opening for the new high school, located at 43301 Cypress Parkway in Charlotte County, that will focus on a holistic learning environment. Babcock schools are opening two days earlier than other school districts like Lee and Collier counties.
Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia
The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. Law enforcement has...
Man sought in series of south Fort Myers car break-ins in
Crime Stopper is searching for a man accused of breaking into several cars in the area of Plantation and Idlewild on Aug. 1. The suspect stole wallets containing cash, credit cards, and personal identifications. He then used those cards at various Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples. If...
