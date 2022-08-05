Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Morris County

Read on wrnjradio.com
Related
4 Nabbed After Crashing Stolen Car During High-Speed Police Chase In Morris County
Four suspects were arrested after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle during a high-speed police chase across several Morris County highways. Officers patrolling the border of Mountain Lakes and Boonton attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle before the driver sped off around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, Mountain Lakes Police said.
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest 4 after chase ends in crash on I-280 in Morris County
MOUNTAIN LAKES BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Four people were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on I-280 in Morris County early Sunday morning, according to Mountain Lakes police. On August 7, at around 3:30 a.m., an officer patrolling the area observed a suspicious vehicle near...
wrnjradio.com
Motorcyclist injured in Morris County crash
BOONTON, NJ (Morris County) – A motorcyclist was injured following a crash Monday morning in Morris County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 11:50 a.m. on Interstate 287 north at milepost 45 in Boonton, Goez said. The crash involved a motorcycle...
wrnjradio.com
Morris Township police ask for public’s help locating missing man with dementia
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris Township Police Department is searching for a missing, elderly man who has dementia. Mansfield Creighton, 67, walked away from 430 Western Avenue, Morristown between 11:30 p.m. on August 6 and 5:00 a.m. on August 7, police said. Creighton is a black...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver Hurt After Crashing Truck Into Hunterdon County Home, Causing Major Damage (PHOTOS)
A pickup truck driver was hurt after crashing into a Hunterdon County home and causing major damage, authorities said. The High Bridge Fire Department responded to the crash at 10 Church Street just before 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, the squad said. The driver suffered minor injuries in the...
Multiple Victims Flown To Hospital Following Serious Hunterdon County Crash: DEVELOPING
Multiple victims were being flown to a nearby hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County, developing reports say. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 202 and Barley Sheaf Road in Raritan Township around 2:35 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. Multiple vehicles were involved, and at...
Motorcyclist Airlifted With Head Injury Following Route 287 Crash: DEVELOPING
A motorcyclist was being flown to a nearby hospital with a head injury following a serious crash on Route 287, developing reports say. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near the exit 44 ramp in Boonton shortly before 11:55 a.m. on Monday, August 8, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
VIDEO: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash
UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash off Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig weaving back and forth in front of them when it barreled off the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Shot At Linden Lounge, One Woman in Serious Condition
LINDEN, NJ – Three people were shot after a gunman fired rounds inside Menga Lounge...
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged with terroristic threats in Somerset County
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York City woman has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening telephonic voice messages, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On June 21, at around 12:15 p.m., Branchburg Township police responded to a business for a report of threats which...
wrnjradio.com
No life-threatening injuries in multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Morris County
WHARTON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – No life-threatening injuries were reported in a Saturday morning multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez said. The crash happened at around 8:16 a.m. on Interstate 80 west at milepost 34 in Wharton Borough, Goez...
Car jumps curb, hits car wash worker then slams into New Jersey furniture store
The driver was traveling along St. Georges Avenue in Linden shortly before noon on Sunday when the car jumped the curb and hit the worker and the store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspected Human Remains Recovered At Site Of Morris County House Fire
Suspected human remains were recovered at the site of a Morris Township house fire that broke out early Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said. Bodies believed to be those of Robert Ricciardi, 87, and Gemma Ricciardi, 85, were found Saturday afternoon at their Normandy Heights Road home, local police said. The...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Jersey City shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Sunday.
At least 1 is dead after a violent weekend in Jersey City with multiple overnight shootings
It was a violent weekend in Jersey City with police responding to multiple shootings across the city.
Warren County Driver Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Dump Truck Crash: State Police
One person was killed and another was hurt in a head-on crash involving a dump truck and a mail vehicle in Warren County, state police confirmed. A Kenworth dump truck was heading north on Route 521 in Hope Township when it crossed the double-yellow line and sideswiped a Grumman Allied LLV U.S. Mail vehicle heading south at milepost .68 near Dogwood Drive around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
Car smashes through front of Linden, NJ furniture store
Linden police said a car on Sunday struck the Team Car Wash on the Roselle side of St. Georges Avenue and crossed the street and went through the front window of Timeless Furniture. Baker Hamad told News 12 New Jersey he was in the back of his store when the...
16-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Yonkers Crash
Family, friends, and students are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student who died after a hit-and-run driver in Westchester County. Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett was killed just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 660 McLean Ave., in Yonkers, by a van that fled the scene, said. Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.
Suspected remains of 2 people found at scene of N.J. mansion fire
MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- The suspected remains of two individuals were found at the scene of a fire that tore through a mansion in Morristown, New Jersey, officials said Sunday. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi were unaccounted for after the fire Friday on Normandy Heights Road.The suspected remains were found on Saturday, but officials did not immediately say who they belong to.
wrnjradio.com
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey State police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning in Warren County. The crash happened at around 10:50 a.m. on County Route 521 near Dogwood Drive in Hope Township, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. A...
Comments / 1