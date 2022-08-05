Worried About a Recession? This Real Estate Company Is Not.

Read on www.fool.com
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years.
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
Cost-of-living adjustments are intended to protect Social Security recipients' purchasing power. With inflation raging in 2022, the program is likely to increase the monthly benefit by 10%. Limitations of the Consumer Price Index mean that this increase might not be enough.
2 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit You in 2023 -- and 1 That Might Cost You
Seniors on Social Security could benefit financially as the program evolves next year. Workers, on the other hand, could get the short end of the stick.
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested.
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks.
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap.
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today
Plug Power has been investing in growing a network of green hydrogen production facilities across the U.S. The new legislation could accelerate its path to profitability.
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now
Walker & Dunlop's (WD 2.85%) core business may
Why Tyson Foods Slumped 10.1% on Monday
Adjusted earnings per share missed analyst expectations.
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Coca-Cola offers investors a defensive business that has outpaced the market this year as well as a 60-year streak of dividend increases. Ford is growing its electric vehicle sales at an eye-popping rate -- and just increased its dividend payout by 50%. Amazon has become an indispensable part of many
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform.
Why Upstart Stock Was Climbing Today
Optimism about the after-hours earnings report seems to be lifting the stock today. Upstart has plunged more than 90% from its peak last year, potentially setting up a buying opportunity. Last week's strong jobs report helps the bull case as it cooled off fears of a recession.
Why Investors Knocked Block Stock Down Today
Prognosticators are adjusting their evaluations of Block following last week's release of second-quarter earnings. You'd hardly know it from the downward price target adjustments, but Block actually beat analyst estimates for the period.
Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today
Strong commercial sales are helping Palantir reduce its dependence on government contracts. But profits could be harder to come by than management anticipated.
Why MongoDB Stock Gained 20% In July
Falling long-term interest rates and easing recession fears gave the stock a lift. MongoDB's lack of profits and high valuation make it vulnerable to the macroeconomic environment. The business continues to deliver strong growth, especially Atlas, the cloud database product.
Starter Stocks to Buy in the Bear Market Dip and Hold Forever
Digital Realty Trust is a pure-play data center REIT constantly looking to the future. Prologis is one of the largest REITs by market cap and it's growing like crazy. Medical Properties Trust combines conservative tenants with an aggressive capital structure and uses that strategy to pay out big dividends.
