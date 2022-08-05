Read on www.bbc.com
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
Watch: Brighton Own Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline Against Brighton
A Brighton own goal has given Manchester United a possible lifeline in the game at Old Trafford that saw the Red Devils fall two goals behind and you can watch the goal here.
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
‘Cricket is everything’: Adnan Miakhel’s England dreams alive as asylum granted
On the dusty backstreets of Afghanistan, Adnan Miakhel played cricket with whatever he could find. He bowled for hours with a tennis ball and fashioned a bat out of a tree branch. His obsession with the sport grew and grew. “Cricket to me is everything,” he said later. “Somebody said...
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 is Scotland's best Games outside Glasgow
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Birmingham 2022 will be Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games outside of Glasgow 2014 after...
From 1966 to 2022: two finals a world apart, but Lionesses’ win felt even sweeter | Tony Leighton
Pioneering reporter was a Wembley witness to both Alf Ramsey’s World Cup winners and a stunning Euro 2022 victory
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says side did not deserve more from draw at Fulham
Liverpool were hoping for the perfect start against newly promoted Fulham. Instead they launched their 2022-23 season by dropping two points and suffered another worrying injury problem, with boss Jurgen Klopp demanding a "massive improvement". One game into the new season they are already playing catch-up, but should Liverpool fans...
Tottenham v Southampton, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: clockwatch – live!
Spurs and Leeds came from behind to win, Newcastle were too good for Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth stunned Aston Villa
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Football idol Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard.Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life involved a “litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love”.Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.He is also charged with assaulting the 36-year-old, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister,...
‘I’m Exhausted’ - Ben Chilwell on His Fitness After the Everton Game
Chelsea Ben Chilwell has discussed his fitness after the opening game of the Premier League season vs Everton.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Colak, Jota, Jenz
Antonio Colak savoured his first Rangers goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday and insists he will relish the fight with fellow striker Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox this term. (Herald) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou singles out Jota for praise as the winger had a hand in all three goals in the win...
South Asian Cricket Academy wastes little time showing why it was needed | Emma John
Programme aimed at helping British Asians progress in the county game bears early fruit with batsman Kashif Ali
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
