Philadelphia, PA

Argument may have led to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on the 1700 block of North 55th Street.

Officers found the male victim, said to be in his late 20s to early 30s, lying on the sidewalk.

He had been shot twice in the upper torso and once in the neck.

Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where was pronounced dead.

Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.

"So we believe there was some sort of fight or argument that escalated into this shooting which resulted in a homicide," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Three spent shell casings were located inches from where the victim was found on the sidewalk. Police say this means the suspect was standing very close to the victim when the shooting took place.

Investigators are still working to identify the victim.

They are hoping area surveillance cameras will help in their investigation.

Public Safety
