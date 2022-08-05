ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

kuaf.com

Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs

This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Latest COVID-19 numbers

Three counties in southwest Arkansas continue to report more than 100 active cases of Covid-19. The Arkansas Department of Health says Howard County currently has 111 cases of the virus. Hempstead County is reporting 109 cases, and Sevier County has seen a spike in recent days, with 174 Covid-19 cases being reported.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
onespiritblog.com

Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
HOT SPRINGS, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Local farmers and ranchers may be eligible for emergency loans

Farmers and ranchers in Howard County may be eligible for emergency loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture after a recent drought disaster declaration in Arkansas. A total of 20 Arkansas counties were listed under the drought disaster declaration issued by the USDA. The primary eligible counties within the region are Sevier, Little River and Hempstead. As a neighboring county, farmers and ranchers in Howard are also able to apply for the federal emergency loan program. Pike County is also listed as “contiguous” county in the declaration, meaning producers residing in this area may also apply.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

City of Lockesburg considering online bill pay option for water customers

The Lockesburg City Council discussed the possibility of online bill payment for municipal water customers and an animal control ordinance during their July meeting. The meeting began with a discussion on methods for city water customers to pay their bills online. Several options were discussed. Council members voted to begin researching what option would be best for both the city and its water customers.
LOCKESBURG, AR
arkadelphian.com

Body recovered from Caddo River

CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
NASH, TX
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Manhunt for murder suspect in Bowie County has ended

HOOKS, Texas - The massive search for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County officer has ended. Sheriff officials say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead on Sunday morning inside a vacant home on County Road 2206 near Leary, Texas.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck

A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
TEXARKANA, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Ex-employee suing Domtar on claim he was terminated for medical marijuana

ASHDOWN – An ex-employee of Domtar Paper Company is suing the corporation after he was reportedly fired for testing positive for marijuana he claims he was medically prescribed to use under state law. According to a lawsuit filed in the Little River Circuit Court on July 29, Bryan Prinsen...
ASHDOWN, AR
txktoday.com

Murder Suspect Found Dead

A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
HOOKS, TX
hopeprescott.com

Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property

On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Crews searching for possible drowning victim

CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover

A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn

A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

