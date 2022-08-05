Farmers and ranchers in Howard County may be eligible for emergency loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture after a recent drought disaster declaration in Arkansas. A total of 20 Arkansas counties were listed under the drought disaster declaration issued by the USDA. The primary eligible counties within the region are Sevier, Little River and Hempstead. As a neighboring county, farmers and ranchers in Howard are also able to apply for the federal emergency loan program. Pike County is also listed as “contiguous” county in the declaration, meaning producers residing in this area may also apply.

HOWARD COUNTY, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO