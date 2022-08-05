Read on southwestarkansasradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs
This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Latest COVID-19 numbers
Three counties in southwest Arkansas continue to report more than 100 active cases of Covid-19. The Arkansas Department of Health says Howard County currently has 111 cases of the virus. Hempstead County is reporting 109 cases, and Sevier County has seen a spike in recent days, with 174 Covid-19 cases being reported.
Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
Local farmers and ranchers may be eligible for emergency loans
Farmers and ranchers in Howard County may be eligible for emergency loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture after a recent drought disaster declaration in Arkansas. A total of 20 Arkansas counties were listed under the drought disaster declaration issued by the USDA. The primary eligible counties within the region are Sevier, Little River and Hempstead. As a neighboring county, farmers and ranchers in Howard are also able to apply for the federal emergency loan program. Pike County is also listed as “contiguous” county in the declaration, meaning producers residing in this area may also apply.
Arkansas man arrested after threatening to commit mass shootings at Louisiana, Mississippi high schools
On Sunday, July 24, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools.
City of Lockesburg considering online bill pay option for water customers
The Lockesburg City Council discussed the possibility of online bill payment for municipal water customers and an animal control ordinance during their July meeting. The meeting began with a discussion on methods for city water customers to pay their bills online. Several options were discussed. Council members voted to begin researching what option would be best for both the city and its water customers.
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Manhunt for murder suspect in Bowie County has ended
HOOKS, Texas - The massive search for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County officer has ended. Sheriff officials say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead on Sunday morning inside a vacant home on County Road 2206 near Leary, Texas.
TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck
A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
Ex-employee suing Domtar on claim he was terminated for medical marijuana
ASHDOWN – An ex-employee of Domtar Paper Company is suing the corporation after he was reportedly fired for testing positive for marijuana he claims he was medically prescribed to use under state law. According to a lawsuit filed in the Little River Circuit Court on July 29, Bryan Prinsen...
Murder Suspect Found Dead
A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property
On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Crews searching for possible drowning victim
CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
TTPD: Texarkana man kills self as officers attempt to serve search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas say an 87-year-old man shot himself Thursday afternoon while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at his home. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, it happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Galleria...
Hazardous cargo leaks from large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hazardous cargo leaked from a large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County on Thursday. The truck involved appeared to be transporting two trailers. The crash happened on I-30 westbound at the 212 mile marker. The driver was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. A hazmat company helped […]
1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover
A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn
A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
What The Hell is This Creepy Looking Bug Spotted in Texarkana?
The extremely hot weather is causing all sorts of problems across the country from power outages, and forest fires, to railroad tracks buckling because of the extreme heat. But have you noticed a creeping-looking bug that has been in more abundance in the Texarkana area?. I saw one flying around...
