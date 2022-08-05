After Meta's Massive Failure, Now Is the Time to Buy Metaverse Cryptos

Read on www.fool.com
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Why This One Country Alone Can Send Bitcoin and Ethereum Higher
Brazilian banks are now offering more crypto-related products. More countries will likely follow this path to remain competitive in the global economy.
Meet the ‘demon stock’: Chinese investors have coined their own name for stocks that defy logic
China's large pool of retail investors may be flocking to demon stocks now due to the sluggishness of China’s equity markets.
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets.
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks.
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
30-year-old retiree earned $97,000 in passive income from Amazon last year: Here's how she got started
In 2017, by age 24, Rachel Richards had already worked as a financial advisor and then as a financial analyst at a manufacturing firm. After picking up her license, she began working as a Realtor. No matter what kind of work she was doing, one thing remained constant: People in her life were constantly looking to her for help with their finances.
Shiba Inu Owners Switch Sides as Impending Price Pattern Appears on Weekly Chart
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Amazon Lands Another Unexpected (and Shrewd) Acquisition
The Whole Foods deal added a physical store chain to Amazon's all-digital business operations. Ring and Blink created a smart-home segment with a security focus. Maybe you forgot, but Alexa started life as a private company. The 23-year-old buyout was too small to merit a published price tag.
SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Thousands of digital wallets on the Solana blockchain were drained of funds by a "malicious actor" last night. Over $5.2 million in crypto assets were lost in the attack, but Solana is blaming external software, stating that it's not an issue with its own blockchain. Cybersecurity experts have surmised that...
Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Up 6% Today. Is It Time to Buy?
ETH co-founder Vitalek Buterin spoke at a blockchain meeting in Korea today, predicting the Ethereum Merge will transform crypto payments and the entire digital asset class. Ethereum's in-house coin -- ETH -- was up 6% to as high as $1,806.89 during the past 24 hours and 9% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. The ETH coin hasn't been higher than $1,800 in nearly a month.
As the Fed Bumps Interest Rates, Homeowners Are Looking at HELOCs to Unlock Equity
As the Federal Reserve continues to jack up interest rates, homeowners are shifting their attention from refinancing to HELOCs and home equity loans. Climbing rates will make borrowing more expensive for homeowners looking to tap their equity, but some loan types will be more affordable than others. What's next. Experts...
Bad news for Tesla fans: Cybertruck will be even more expensive than $40,000
Initially, the pricing of the car was meant to start at $39,900. That price has increased as its production has been delayed. Musk blames inflation on the price hike. At Tesla’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, CEO Elon Musk revealed some bad news for the much-anticipated Cybertruck. Some bad...
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform.
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Why 3D Systems Stock Jumped 18% in July
The company didn't announce any notable market-moving news last month. But investors can expect material news after the market close on Monday, which is when Q2 results will be released.
