ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
southwestarkansasradio.com

Latest COVID-19 numbers

Three counties in southwest Arkansas continue to report more than 100 active cases of Covid-19. The Arkansas Department of Health says Howard County currently has 111 cases of the virus. Hempstead County is reporting 109 cases, and Sevier County has seen a spike in recent days, with 174 Covid-19 cases being reported.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Lawmakers head to Arkansas Special Session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called a special session for Tuesday, Aug. 9. The governor tells 40/29 News that the special session will focus largely on the $1.6 billion surplus and how to provide relief for Arkansans during current inflation.Part 1 of our interview with Hutchinson is above. Part 2 along with our interviews with other lawmakers, is below.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Hot Springs, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Traffic
City
Hot Springs, AR
Hot Springs, AR
Traffic
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, TX
Government
southwestarkansasradio.com

Local farmers and ranchers may be eligible for emergency loans

Farmers and ranchers in Howard County may be eligible for emergency loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture after a recent drought disaster declaration in Arkansas. A total of 20 Arkansas counties were listed under the drought disaster declaration issued by the USDA. The primary eligible counties within the region are Sevier, Little River and Hempstead. As a neighboring county, farmers and ranchers in Howard are also able to apply for the federal emergency loan program. Pike County is also listed as “contiguous” county in the declaration, meaning producers residing in this area may also apply.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

City of Lockesburg considering online bill pay option for water customers

The Lockesburg City Council discussed the possibility of online bill payment for municipal water customers and an animal control ordinance during their July meeting. The meeting began with a discussion on methods for city water customers to pay their bills online. Several options were discussed. Council members voted to begin researching what option would be best for both the city and its water customers.
LOCKESBURG, AR
magnoliareporter.com

VA announces virtual claims clinic for August 25

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next virtual claims clinic on Thursday, August 25. During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims. The clinic...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Ardot#The Transportation Depot
KSLA

Gov. Hutchinson issues call for special session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Friday, Aug. 5, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly. According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Aug. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kuaf.com

Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs

This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Bowery Farming collaborates with Arkansas scientists to develop super spinach

Bowery Farming, the national vertical farming giant, has a new agreement with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to support research for developing spinach varieties that are bred for high-quality indoor production and to thrive in Bowery’s proprietary growing system. Scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station,...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy