Latest COVID-19 numbers
Three counties in southwest Arkansas continue to report more than 100 active cases of Covid-19. The Arkansas Department of Health says Howard County currently has 111 cases of the virus. Hempstead County is reporting 109 cases, and Sevier County has seen a spike in recent days, with 174 Covid-19 cases being reported.
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Back to school: Central Arkansas school districts start dates
Summertime is coming to an end and back-to-school season is upon us whether students, families and teachers are ready or not.
Lawmakers head to Arkansas Special Session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called a special session for Tuesday, Aug. 9. The governor tells 40/29 News that the special session will focus largely on the $1.6 billion surplus and how to provide relief for Arkansans during current inflation.Part 1 of our interview with Hutchinson is above. Part 2 along with our interviews with other lawmakers, is below.
Local farmers and ranchers may be eligible for emergency loans
Farmers and ranchers in Howard County may be eligible for emergency loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture after a recent drought disaster declaration in Arkansas. A total of 20 Arkansas counties were listed under the drought disaster declaration issued by the USDA. The primary eligible counties within the region are Sevier, Little River and Hempstead. As a neighboring county, farmers and ranchers in Howard are also able to apply for the federal emergency loan program. Pike County is also listed as “contiguous” county in the declaration, meaning producers residing in this area may also apply.
City of Hot Springs says $110 million water project to be complete in two years
The city of Hot Springs is expanding its water system through a $110 million dollar bond project that officials told KATV it's been a decade in the making. The city's utility director, Monty Ledbetter said water is the new gold, the new oil, and that the future of Hot Springs depends on this expansion project.
City of Lockesburg considering online bill pay option for water customers
The Lockesburg City Council discussed the possibility of online bill payment for municipal water customers and an animal control ordinance during their July meeting. The meeting began with a discussion on methods for city water customers to pay their bills online. Several options were discussed. Council members voted to begin researching what option would be best for both the city and its water customers.
VA announces virtual claims clinic for August 25
The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next virtual claims clinic on Thursday, August 25. During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims. The clinic...
Gov. Hutchinson issues call for special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Friday, Aug. 5, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly. According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program.
Aug. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
Arkansas Department of Transportation says road closures in LR metro are ahead Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While highway construction and road work continue across the Little Rock metro, road closures are ahead and are expected to cause traffic delays. Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures.
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs
This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
‘Roadblock’ of public records at Little Rock City Hall, demand for change
There are calls for the City of Little Rock to follow the law.
Breckenridge residents say Entergy crews damaged landscaping
Little Rock residents living in the Breckenridge area said Entergy crews damaged landscaping when doing work near powerlines late last month.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
Push to put recreational marijuana in Arkansas on November ballot hits roadblock
A decision Wednesday by Arkansas election officials has put a halt on plans to put a bill allowing the recreational use of marijuana on the November ballot.
Grand Gulf, troubled nuclear plant, reemerges as hot topic as electric bills soar
For years, regulators in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas have fought to force Entergy Corp. to pay refunds for alleged mismanagement and problematic bookkeeping at its massive Grand Gulf nuclear power station, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Grand Gulf has now been offline for more than three weeks. It’s the latest in...
Bowery Farming collaborates with Arkansas scientists to develop super spinach
Bowery Farming, the national vertical farming giant, has a new agreement with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to support research for developing spinach varieties that are bred for high-quality indoor production and to thrive in Bowery’s proprietary growing system. Scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station,...
Little Rock housing officials release results of Big Country Chateau inspection
Little Rock code enforcement has released its inspection report on a troubled apartment complex.
