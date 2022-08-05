Mental health clinic’s splash of color designed to invite, soothe young people in crisis

Read on wlvr.org
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
wlvr.org
Allentown School District secures funding for community learning centers
The Allentown School District has received $1.5 million to help boost after-hours learning for students. The money comes from the state and is going to low-performing schools in high-poverty communities to establish what are called: 21st Century Community Learning Centers. The centers are designed to offer students additional academic enhancement,...
Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue
What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
Dancing, food kick off Lebanese Heritage Days 2022 festival in Easton (PHOTOS)
The Lebanese community from the Lehigh Valley and beyond gathered on Saturday to kick off Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church’s annual Lebanese Heritage Days festival. This year’s celebration, the 46th, was scheduled to run until midnight Saturday and continues 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday in...
wlvr.org
Scorching heat, humidity as predictable as the sounds of Musikfest
Musikfest takes place in August every year, so it’s no surprise that it’s hot out. Some of the thousands in attendance Sunday made sure they prepared for the heat, like Allentown resident Lynn Donnelly. “We’re in the shade getting a little cooled off and enjoying the breeze, but...
phl17.com
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders
Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
A Lehigh Valley COVID vaccine clinic is closing, but still plenty of places to get a shot
One of the Lehigh Valley’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics is closing due to declining use after almost a year and a half of operation. The Lehigh Valley Health Network walk-in clinic at the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Palmer Township will administer its last shot on Aug. 19, the health provider announced on Monday.
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
Times News
Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years
Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
NBC Philadelphia
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
AWSOM Pet of The Week | Jade
This playful little kitten is hoping to find a new home and a new family today. The Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) in Stroudsburg serves as a temporary home for animals waiting to join a family. This week's featured animal is Jade. Jade is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair Maine Coon mix female kitten. She is described as very sweet and playful, gets along well with other cats, and is okay with dogs. Jade is the last of her litter of 6. She came into the shelter very ill as a stray. Thankfully now, she has been nursed back to health and is ready to be adopted.
A.W.S.O.M. holds adoption event
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal shelter in the Poconos hosted an event to showcase its lovable, four-legged friends up for adoption. AWSOM held a ‘Meow, Bow-Wow Luau’ adoption event at its shelter today. Officials say it’s been a long, tough summer with a low number of animals being adopted so they wanted to host […]
Musikfest mugs: You love ’em, we ranked ’em, from ’84 to ’22
By now, some of you have your 2022 Musikfest mug. Bright yellow with a strong blue lid and handle, it’s a great-looking mug, courtesy of artist Bart Cooper. Maybe you’ll have it in hand for beer refills and more beer refills every day you set foot this week on Musikfest’s grounds in Bethlehem. Or maybe you’ll switch it up some days, bringing a mug from years past to show off a little bit.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Stroudsburg Animal Shelter To Hold Adoption Event Saturday
This Saturday, Stroudsburg's Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) Animal Shelter will be holding their Meow Meow and Bow Wow Luau adoption event, featuring discounted prices for kittens, adult cats, and dogs.
NBC Philadelphia
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
