Allentown, PA

Mental health clinic’s splash of color designed to invite, soothe young people in crisis

By Artist
wlvr.org
 3 days ago
wlvr.org

Allentown School District secures funding for community learning centers

The Allentown School District has received $1.5 million to help boost after-hours learning for students. The money comes from the state and is going to low-performing schools in high-poverty communities to establish what are called: 21st Century Community Learning Centers. The centers are designed to offer students additional academic enhancement,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue

What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
NAZARETH, PA
City
wlvr.org

Scorching heat, humidity as predictable as the sounds of Musikfest

Musikfest takes place in August every year, so it’s no surprise that it’s hot out. Some of the thousands in attendance Sunday made sure they prepared for the heat, like Allentown resident Lynn Donnelly. “We’re in the shade getting a little cooled off and enjoying the breeze, but...
BETHLEHEM, PA
phl17.com

Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA

“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
POTTSTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders

Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation

Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Carbon County Fair begins Monday

They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years

Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
JIM THORPE, PA
Mental Health
Health
Arts
Public Health
NBC Philadelphia

Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M

A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
BERWYN, PA
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet of The Week | Jade

This playful little kitten is hoping to find a new home and a new family today. The Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) in Stroudsburg serves as a temporary home for animals waiting to join a family. This week's featured animal is Jade. Jade is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair Maine Coon mix female kitten. She is described as very sweet and playful, gets along well with other cats, and is okay with dogs. Jade is the last of her litter of 6. She came into the shelter very ill as a stray. Thankfully now, she has been nursed back to health and is ready to be adopted.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

A.W.S.O.M. holds adoption event

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal shelter in the Poconos hosted an event to showcase its lovable, four-legged friends up for adoption. AWSOM held a ‘Meow, Bow-Wow Luau’ adoption event at its shelter today. Officials say it’s been a long, tough summer with a low number of animals being adopted so they wanted to host […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Musikfest mugs: You love ’em, we ranked ’em, from ’84 to ’22

By now, some of you have your 2022 Musikfest mug. Bright yellow with a strong blue lid and handle, it’s a great-looking mug, courtesy of artist Bart Cooper. Maybe you’ll have it in hand for beer refills and more beer refills every day you set foot this week on Musikfest’s grounds in Bethlehem. Or maybe you’ll switch it up some days, bringing a mug from years past to show off a little bit.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

