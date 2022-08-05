Read on www.zacks.com
What's in Store for Pangaea Logistics (PANL) in Q2 Earnings?
PANL - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, after market close. Pangaea Logistics’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 27.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been stable at 37 cents over the past 60 days.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
BRK.B - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart...
W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
WTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 256.76%. A...
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TG Therapeutics (. TGTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q2
NGVT - Free Report) recorded profits of $59.8 million or $1.54 per share in second-quarter 2022, up from a profit of $44.3 million or $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.73 per share, up from $155 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
WestRock (WRK) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q3, Up Y/Y
WRK - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50. The bottom line marked year-over-year growth of 54%, driven by higher selling price/mix and solid performances across all of its segments. The upside was partly offset by increased cost inflation, higher operating costs and lower volumes.
Viatris' (VTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
VTRS - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, easily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 98 cents. Total revenues came in at $4.12 billion, down 10% year over year....
Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Outpace Estimates
TRMB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. The bottom line declined 11.1% year over year and 12.3% sequentially. TRMB’s revenues of $941.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. Also, the figure was down...
Standard Motor (SMP) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Increase Y/Y
SMP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. Lower-than-anticipated income from the Engine Management and Temperature Control segments resulted in the downslide. Also, the bottom line declined 26.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.26 a share. Total...
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
TSN - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings declined year over year while sales increased. Results gained from a focus on operational excellence and aggressive cost management. Management is impressed with its progress in the chicken...
Walt Disney (DIS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DIS - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved down 3.3% to 58 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 81.3% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged...
Clovis (CLVS) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss
CLVS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 50 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the year-ago period’s loss of 61 cents. Adjusted loss (excluding non-cash adjustment of $9.7 million in other manufacturing costs related to the expected expiration of Rubraca currently in inventory) was 43 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 42 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted an adjusted loss of 61 cents.
Envestnet (ENV) Stock Down 4.9% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
ENV - Free Report) stock has lost 4.9% since its second-quarter 2022 earnings release on Aug 4. The downfall can be attributed to a weak third-quarter and full year guidance. For third-quarter 2022, Envestnet expects adjusted earnings per share between 40 cents and 42 cents. The guided range lies below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Zai Lab (ZLAB)
ZLAB - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Zai Lab is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ZLAB in this report.
Consolidated Edison's (ED) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
ED - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line improved 20.8% from 53 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 72 cents per share...
Here's What to Expect Ahead of Aspen's (AZPN) Q4 Earnings
AZPN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.15 per share, indicating an increase of 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $297.4 million, suggesting an increase of 50.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q2 Loss Wider & Revenues Beat
SPR - Free Report) have declined 3.5% to reach $30.40 since its second-quarter results. The company reported a second-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of $1.21 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 23 cents. The bottom line also deteriorated significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 31 cents per share.
3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
Is a Surprise Coming for Atlas (ATCO) This Earnings Season?
ATCO - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Atlas is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ATCO in this report.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock Split With Stock Dividend to Aid Share Price
TSLA - Free Report) recently announced that the decision of its three-for-one split shares has been ratified by shareholders at the company’s annual meeting held on Aug 4. The stock split will be in the form of a stock dividend to ease out the ownership of employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on Aug 17 is entitled to a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each then-held share to be distributed after the close of trading on Aug 24. Tesla’s stock will begin trading on Aug 25 on the new split-adjusted basis.
