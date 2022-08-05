Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor

Look at the primary totals the republican party had 723,000 voters and the democrats had 514,000 voters so some please explain how they think Hobbs is a 9 point favorite because the independent party leaned red
I am fact checking everything from both sides. This will determine my vote. Everybody should do the same. It is time for all of us to stop choosing sides and do what is right for is all. This should not be a Republican or Democrat thing, it should be about honesty, integrity, and what is right for all of us!
remember? democrats opened up the border and allowed thousands of illegal immigrants into Arizona. how's that working for you?
Related
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
Conway predicts Trump will run again. Hear who he thinks can beat him
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mehmet Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: Polls
WATCH: Liz Cheney's unpopularity grows, called ‘an embarrassment’ by Wyoming voters
Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push
Attorney General Merrick Garland memo suggests no federal indictment of Donald Trump before November election
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters
FBI searches Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.
Trump Says White House Doctor Ronny Jackson 'Loved Looking at My Body'
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 628