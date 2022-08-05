ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

koxe.com

City of Early City Council to Meet Tuesday Evening

The City of Early City Council will hold a regular meeting at Early City Hall, 960 Early Blvd., on Tuesday, August 9, at 6:00 pm. The agenda is below. A. Call to order, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance. B. Consideration of the minutes for regular meeting held on July 26, 2022.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

City Zoning Board of Adjustment to Meet Tuesday

The City of Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday, August 9, at 4:00 pm at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue, in the Council Chambers. They will hold a Public Hearing on a variance (VAR 18-22) at 614 Idlewild Street requesting a variance of 6 feet into the 6 ft. side yard setback requirement to build a carport with gutters.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Cross Plains teens injured in weekend wreck

According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Livestock Auction Market Report for August 3, 2022

Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Receipts totaled 2520, compared to 2354 last week. Comments: Another active across the board as this drought continues. Pairs and bred cows sold steady. Another active week for Feeder Steers and heifers 2-3 higher. Pray for Rain!
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood firefighter recognized for over 22 years of service during retirement celebration

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, City officials, staff, fellow firefighters, friends, and family gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Kyle Whitley with the Brownwood Fire Department for over 22 years of service. He was presented a commemorative axe featuring the department’s crest. Though Lieutenant Whitley is retiring from the Fire Department, he will remain with the City of Brownwood in his new position as the Airport Foreman at the Brownwood Regional Airport. Whitley’s last day to serve with the Fire Department will be Saturday, August 5th.
BROWNWOOD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County

Investigators are continuing the search for a missing Stephenville woman who was last seen on July 29. Sharla Shaffer, 48, was last seen on her Stephenville property on June 29 when speaking with her daughter, Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said in a press release Tuesday. A photo of Shaffer...
ERATH COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home

CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
CLYDE, TX
colemantoday.com

Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Family Healthcare Clinic

Coleman County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Tourist Bureau held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning to welcome Family Healthcare Clinic PLLC as a Chamber member. The clinic is open from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday. Go to their website Familyhealthcarecolemantx.com. James Keith Roland, MD and Elizabeth Ann Young FNP-C are taking appointments and patients. Head to 123 Santa Anna Ave, in Coleman or call 325-625-9000.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
koxe.com

Three Charges Against Man After Sunday Night Domestic Disturbance

Brownwood Police released the following information concerning an arrest made Sunday night. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 11:20 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk of Duke St regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Clinton “Clint” Pack, 48, of Brownwood

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Clinton “Clint” Pack was called home at the age of 48. The world lost an amazing father, husband, brother, and friend. Clint was born on March 6, 1974, in Fort Worth, Texas. Clint grew up on a farm in Perrin and he graduated from Perrin-Whitt High school. He loved living on the farm with his Granny and Papa. He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth area before relocating to Brownwood, Texas. Clint loved cars and was one of the most ambitious and knowledgeable men when it came to ideas and starting new adventures. He worked most of his life as a mechanic. He was always there to help people when they needed it and was very well loved in his community and in his church.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Bess Wilcox, 89, of Goldthwaite

Bess Wilcox, 89, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite, under direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Interment will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
koxe.com

Man Charged with Assault in Brownwood

The Brownwood Police Department released the following press release Monday:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am, officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 blk of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Slight Chance for Rain This Week

Small, subtle changes in the weather are evident this weekend and more are to come this week. You may have seen additional cloud cover and even a few small showers on Saturday afternoon. The extra cloudiness resulted in a high temperature of 98 degrees at Coleman Municipal Airport, the first day below 100 in quite some time. The low Sunday morning was 75. It sort of felt cool. Looking ahead to this week, there is a slight 20% chance for rain Tuesday, up to a 30-40% chance Wednesday and 20% Thursday. Don't expect totals to be much. Forecast models suggest a tenth to a quarter inch in areas that receive rain. High temperatures this week continue to range between 97-100. Small, subtle changes but at least a diversion from the low 100's and no chance for rain.
ENVIRONMENT

