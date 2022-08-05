Read on www.koxe.com
City of Early City Council to Meet Tuesday Evening
The City of Early City Council will hold a regular meeting at Early City Hall, 960 Early Blvd., on Tuesday, August 9, at 6:00 pm. The agenda is below. A. Call to order, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance. B. Consideration of the minutes for regular meeting held on July 26, 2022.
Brown County Water Improvement District Board to Meet Tuesday Afternoon
The Brown County Water Improvement District Board will meet Tuesday, August 9, at 4:00 pm at the Water District Office, 501 East Baker, in Brownwood. The agenda is below. 4. Approval of Minutes: meeting(s) and/or workshop(s) held July 2022. 5. Approval of claims and accounts. 6. Approval of investment and...
City Zoning Board of Adjustment to Meet Tuesday
The City of Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday, August 9, at 4:00 pm at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue, in the Council Chambers. They will hold a Public Hearing on a variance (VAR 18-22) at 614 Idlewild Street requesting a variance of 6 feet into the 6 ft. side yard setback requirement to build a carport with gutters.
Cross Plains teens injured in weekend wreck
According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
GALLERY: High Point Fire cause, burns 100+ acres of Eastland County land
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the High Point Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned more than 100 acres of Eastland County land just outside of Desdemona. It’s believed to have started accidentally by an individual grinding a tree stump. Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB/KRBC […]
Coleman Livestock Auction Market Report for August 3, 2022
Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Receipts totaled 2520, compared to 2354 last week. Comments: Another active across the board as this drought continues. Pairs and bred cows sold steady. Another active week for Feeder Steers and heifers 2-3 higher. Pray for Rain!
Brownwood firefighter recognized for over 22 years of service during retirement celebration
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, City officials, staff, fellow firefighters, friends, and family gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Kyle Whitley with the Brownwood Fire Department for over 22 years of service. He was presented a commemorative axe featuring the department’s crest. Though Lieutenant Whitley is retiring from the Fire Department, he will remain with the City of Brownwood in his new position as the Airport Foreman at the Brownwood Regional Airport. Whitley’s last day to serve with the Fire Department will be Saturday, August 5th.
Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County
Investigators are continuing the search for a missing Stephenville woman who was last seen on July 29. Sharla Shaffer, 48, was last seen on her Stephenville property on June 29 when speaking with her daughter, Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said in a press release Tuesday. A photo of Shaffer...
City Council Approves Resolution Authorizing Project on New Industry Coming to Coleman
The Coleman City Council met Thursday evening, August 4, 2022 at City Hall. Present were Council members Tracy Rankin, Sharlene Hetzel, Monte Sides and Beau Brudney. Mayor Tommy Sloan presided over the meeting. Item 6. The City Council voted unanimously to approve a Resolution on second and final reading authorizing...
Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home
CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Family Healthcare Clinic
Coleman County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Tourist Bureau held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning to welcome Family Healthcare Clinic PLLC as a Chamber member. The clinic is open from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday. Go to their website Familyhealthcarecolemantx.com. James Keith Roland, MD and Elizabeth Ann Young FNP-C are taking appointments and patients. Head to 123 Santa Anna Ave, in Coleman or call 325-625-9000.
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
Three Charges Against Man After Sunday Night Domestic Disturbance
Brownwood Police released the following information concerning an arrest made Sunday night. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 11:20 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk of Duke St regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
Clinton “Clint” Pack, 48, of Brownwood
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Clinton “Clint” Pack was called home at the age of 48. The world lost an amazing father, husband, brother, and friend. Clint was born on March 6, 1974, in Fort Worth, Texas. Clint grew up on a farm in Perrin and he graduated from Perrin-Whitt High school. He loved living on the farm with his Granny and Papa. He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth area before relocating to Brownwood, Texas. Clint loved cars and was one of the most ambitious and knowledgeable men when it came to ideas and starting new adventures. He worked most of his life as a mechanic. He was always there to help people when they needed it and was very well loved in his community and in his church.
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Bess Wilcox, 89, of Goldthwaite
Bess Wilcox, 89, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite, under direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Interment will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
Man Charged with Assault in Brownwood
The Brownwood Police Department released the following press release Monday:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am, officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 blk of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
Slight Chance for Rain This Week
Small, subtle changes in the weather are evident this weekend and more are to come this week. You may have seen additional cloud cover and even a few small showers on Saturday afternoon. The extra cloudiness resulted in a high temperature of 98 degrees at Coleman Municipal Airport, the first day below 100 in quite some time. The low Sunday morning was 75. It sort of felt cool. Looking ahead to this week, there is a slight 20% chance for rain Tuesday, up to a 30-40% chance Wednesday and 20% Thursday. Don't expect totals to be much. Forecast models suggest a tenth to a quarter inch in areas that receive rain. High temperatures this week continue to range between 97-100. Small, subtle changes but at least a diversion from the low 100's and no chance for rain.
