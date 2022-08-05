Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity increase today with dangerous conditions Saturday

Read on www.wowt.com
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler air will make today the best of the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a few overnight showers and storms last night, we are headed towards a beautiful start to the work week. The weather today should be the best of the week with a high in the lower 80s. Clouds will clear as the morning goes along and...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Tuesday ahead of a steady warm up
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve enjoyed a nice break from the heat Monday with a drop to the low 80s! The pleasant weather will continue Tuesday. We’ll be a bit warmer but still near seasonal with a high near 86. The humidity will be low as well. We’ll...
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat.
David’s Morning Forecast - Hot and humid this afternoon, cooling tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty thunderstorms developed overnight as a cold front tried to move into the area. Most of the storms remained well north of the metro, but there is a chance for a spotty shower or storm to move through the metro through 10am. Dry weather should return for the early afternoon, but so will the hot and humid conditions. Temperatures warm back into the middle 90s for the metro, topping out near 96 in Omaha. A cold front sitting just north of town will keep areas like Norfolk and Tekamah a fair bit cooler than the metro. A few additional spotty storms are possible this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through, but don’t expect widespread rainfall.
Cooler air finally moving in
Cooler air finally moving in
Emily's Monday evening forecast
OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. MLK Memorial in North Omaha in need of repair.
Birds impacted by oil spill
Birds impacted by oil spill

The heat didn't stop car lovers from coming out to the 10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show. Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter.
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Redlining is the now illegal practice of defining areas with predominantly Black and Brown people as unfit for investment, meaning loans were denied to people in areas based on race. Now that’s having real impacts on the heat index in North and South Omaha. “It’s...
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon.

Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
Birds being treated after car crash causes oil spill in Omaha lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. “Something fell off the truck that contained mineral oil and the mineral oil, unfortunately, went down the storm drainage sewer and that storm drainage empties out into Lakeside lake,” says Laura Stastny with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha

A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat.
6 News On Your Side: New device allows more diagnosis
Body found near N. 75th & Rainwood road: Tip line (402) 444-6000. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're working to notify the next family member. OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire.
Omaha pool wraps up season with doggie dip
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight Omaha city swimming pools wrapped up for the year Sunday. There are only a couple of others that will operate just on weekends for another month but there was one pool that ended the season in style. How often do you see dozens of dogs...
Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
Valley Fire Department adds new life saving tool
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - When seconds matter in saving lives anything first responders can do to help can be critical. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department is adding two new tools for EMTs to assist in early diagnosis of injuries. It’s cutting-edge technology. “It’s very quick,” Dr. Dalton Nelsen of...
BREAKING: Omaha police identify 18-year-old shot late Saturday
A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat.
3 people sustain electrical burns at Google site in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people were burned in an electrical incident at a Google facility on Monday. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was called to the Google data center, located north of Highway 275, at about noon. A spokesman told 6 News that they received a report of...
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of July 2022
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for July 2022. A hotel worker is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of wedding cards from the venue. 5. Family of five arrested in fireworks attack. A family was arrested after what authorities called an unprovoked attack on...
Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around 100 degrees. The heat index around the metro likely reaches 105 to 110 degrees.
