City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board Public Hearings August 10th

Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
bctv.org
GoggleWorks Announces Major Campus Expansion
Multi-phase “Art Park” project will transform and activate neglected city spaces. DoubleTree by Hilton to expand art center’s food operations. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts announced plans to develop its campus into an outdoor public “Art Park.” Sandy Solmon, GoggleWorks trustee and chair of the nonprofit’s Art Park committee, said the multi-year plan will eventually lead to over an acre of dynamic, green space featuring public art, an outdoor cafe and bar, and interactive designs. The site could also accommodate pop-ups, art demos, classes, farm markets, festivals, and performances.
bctv.org
LWV of Berks County Presents: The Cost of Gun Violence
The League of Women Voters of Berks County will host a special program on BCTV Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8pm called “Impacting your Pocketbook: The Cost of Gun Violence.”. Speakers:. Charles F Barbera, MD is President and Chief Executive Officer of Reading Hospital. He prior served many years...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s New, Lower Corporate Tax Rate Will Attract Businesses, Good Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
warminstertownship.org
Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022
The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
Launch of Berks County Correctional Facility project website to serve as hub for updates
The County of Berks has announced that the Berks County Correctional Facility project website, bccf.countyofberks.com, is now available for the public to learn more about the vision behind the project and follow along in the planning process. The website will serve as the new hub for all information and updates on the project and is available in English and Spanish (bccf.countyofberks.com/es).
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
bctv.org
Next Step Berks Seeks to Create Community for Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Seniors
To create supportive housing to foster inclusive neighborhoods in Berks County that allow adults with intellectual disabilities and senior citizens to achieve more together. Across America, hundreds of thousands of aging parents are caring for adult children who are unable to live on their own due to intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), including autism.
abc27.com
Local group holds back-to-school event in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
abc27.com
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
bctv.org
Berks Libraries Host Amy Sarig King for Community Conversation on Book Censorship
Award-winning and best-selling author Amy Sarig King (A.S. King) is working with Berks Libraries to launch her new middle-grade book, “Attack of the Black Rectangles.” Join the libraries on September 7, 2022 at 7 pm at the Reiffton School, 4355 Dunham Drive, Reading 19606. King will be reading...
Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker
Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
bctv.org
August 2nd Friday on the Avenue Buzzes with Music, Art & Movement
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, August 12th in West Reading!
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man loses $50K to thieves posed as Publishers Clearing House representatives
PENN TWP., Pa. – A 73-year-old is out $50,000 after thieves posed as representatives from Publishers Clearing House, police say. State troopers in Reading are investigating a theft in which individuals claiming to be associated with PCH deceived the victim into sending them $50,000. The victim mailed them the money in checks which were debited from the victim's account.
Chester County DA: ‘Davy Mike Died a Hero’
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge David Bortner recently sentenced 29-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Reading, Berks County to life in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old David “Davy Mike” Doyle III during a robbery in 2017, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In April 2022, a jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and related offenses.
wlvr.org
Scorching heat, humidity as predictable as the sounds of Musikfest
Musikfest takes place in August every year, so it’s no surprise that it’s hot out. Some of the thousands in attendance Sunday made sure they prepared for the heat, like Allentown resident Lynn Donnelly. “We’re in the shade getting a little cooled off and enjoying the breeze, but...
Multiple people sickened during hazmat situation at Reading, Pennsylvania YMCA
Officials said a mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool created a gas that caused various reactions
mtwp.net
2022-2023 Back to School Information
The MTSD Administration, School Board, and our entire staff hope this school year will be an exciting and fulfilling year for your family. The information posted on this page is an overview of helpful information to prepare your family for the school year. District Office Leadership Team. Dr. Robin L....
