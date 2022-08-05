Read on www.kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball To Face Some New Opponents This Fall
In two weeks, the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will open its season with a home quad against Carlisle, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. A couple of new opponents will appear on the Panthers schedule this season as Knoxville will have a conference road match with new SCC member Cardinal on September 27th and Mid-Prairie joins in on the final home event for the Panthers this fall in the Knoxville Invitational on October 15th. The Panthers return several key players from last season’s squad including front row players Ella Breazeale and Brittany Bacorn.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian High School Back-to-School
Principal Kevin Herdegen previews the 2022-23 school year coming on Eagle Lane at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Indianola Activities Thanks Fans for Support
One of the ways the 2021-22 school year stood out for the Indianola High School Activities Department was the fan support for the teams and programs. Activities Director Lee Nelson said no matter what, Indianola fans showed up to support the students. “The more people generally makes a more memorable...
“Kick” to Play at Grand Theater Tuesday
The site of the Concert “Kick” scheduled for tomorrow has been moved from the Knoxville square from 1 to 3 p.m. inside to the Grand Theater from 1 to 3 p.m. “Kick” is a young Modern Rock Group from Panora. Fans say the group has a likable sound of radio-friendly Classic Rock. The move was made to beat the heat, into the air-conditioned comfort of the Grand Theatre.
Pella Christian High School Preparing for Return to School
The first day of school is just over two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian High School Principal Kevin Herdegen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Eagle Lane. Herdegen invites the community to their opening chapel on Wednesday, August 24th after new students are welcomed to the building on Tuesday the 23rd, as well as a special prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella, and more from principals at the Tulip City schools all this week.
Final Night of 2022 National Balloon Classic Tonight
Tonight is the final night of the 2022 National Balloon Classic, wrapping up nine days of competition, balloon flights, shape inflates, and Nite Glow. Jason Brown will be on the TruBank Stage playing live music, balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the night will wrap up with the Fantastic Fireworks show.
Pleasantville Football Schedule Sets New Stadium Debut for Week 2
The Pleasantville Football team will look to use the momentum from a great end of the 2021 regular season, to make another run at the Class 1A playoffs this season. The Trojans open the season on the road at Lynnville-Sully on August 26th. Pleasantville will open the doors to their brand-new stadium in week two, hosting Interstate-35 on September 2nd. The Trojans remaining home games will be on September 16th, 23rd, and October 7th against Sigourney-Keota, Central Decatur, and Van Buren. Outside of the opening road game against Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville will travel to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Pella Christian, and Cardinal on September 9th, 30th, and October 14th.
Twin Cedars AD Davis Hoping For More Success On The Playing Field This Fall
Not many new athletic directors can say that they oversaw a state championship in their first couple of months on the job. That is what Theresa Davis did as she accepted the position of athletic director at Twin Cedars in May, then watched the softball squad win the class 1A state title. Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports her phone was blowing up after the final with calls and texts from fellow ADs and others wishing the Twin Cedars district…
ICYF Back to School Bash August 20th
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place in two weeks. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Excitement for Fall Sports Season Ramping Up on Eagle Lane
While the temperatures might say otherwise, the fall sports season at Pella Christian is just around the corner. The first fall sporting events for the Eagles are just over two weeks away. The PC football team will be the first team in action this fall, welcoming Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane. Volleyball’s season begins with a tournament at Bondurant-Farrar, while cross country opens their campaign at Central College. Pella Christian Athletics Director Dan Branderhorst says it’s always fun to think about the fresh start of a new season, but he’s excited to see who will step into leadership roles this fall.
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day in September, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
Indianola Activities Look Back on Success of Past Year
Looking back on the 2021-22 year for Indianola activities, there were many highlights including postseason wins, state tournament qualifiers, and multiple state champions. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports at the high school level wins and losses are only a small part of success for the teams, and Indianola takes the “student” part of student athlete seriously, and he feels those who joined the activities programs this year held up their end and worked hard in the classroom to have the privilege of competing. The first official Indianola fall sports event begins on August 15th, as the Indianola boys golf team travels to Briarwood Golf Course in Ankeny in a nine-team meet.
Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
Knoxville Sports Teams Will Welcome Cardinal Into The SCC Beginning This Fall
When Knoxville Sports teams start their seasons this school year, a new team will appear on the schedules for many of the programs. Nearly two years ago, Cardinal was voted into the South Central Conference and the Comets will start play this fall. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports having Cardinal in the conference now makes scheduling easier and events like conference wrestling and track and field easier to score.
Area Athletes Earn All-State Baseball Honors
Several KNIA/KRLS area athletes were recognized by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on their All-State teams. The following earned recognition among the state’s best players:. Ian Fisher, Norwalk, Pitcher – Class 4A 1st team. Brady Blake, Indianola, Utility – Class 4A 1st team. Beau Leisure,...
High Participation, New Facilities Anticipated in 2022-23 for Dutch
After another year filled with special moments, a busy fall awaits the athletes of Pella High School, with practice officially beginning today. Pella Activities Director Matt Fouch says they anticipate another strong year of participation across football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming, as well as their many other sports and activities throughout the academic year.
Pella Christian Hosting Basketball Tournament to End Summer
Ahead of classes and athletics returning, the Pella Christian basketball program is hosting an outdoor tournament to close out summer for the second consecutive year. Compete on the Concrete is open to all basketball players in 3rd grade or older for 3-on-3 competition on Saturday, August 20th. Registration is $40 per team with proceeds benefiting Eagles High School Basketball.
Norwalk Booster Club golf event a huge success
The 2022 Norwalk Athletic Booster Club Golf Benefit will go down as the most successful fundraiser in the history of the event. Held Friday at the Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk, the outing featured a full registry of 36 teams and 144 golfers. According to first-year Norwalk Activities Director Josh Tobey, the event raised at least $22,000, which would be a new tournament record.
Brown Wins Night 2 Of 360 Nationals
Brian Brown knows how to get around the Knoxville Raceway…and he proved that Friday night winning night two of the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Brown blitzed the field, leading by as many as four seconds and was really never slowed by lapped traffic. Brown locks himself into tonight’s A-Main…starting fifth. Terry McCarl was second with Lynton Jeffrey the podium. With a solid A-Main finish coupled with a god time trial, Jeffrey will start on the pole of tonight’s finale. Aaron Reutzel, who was high point driver own Thursday will start on the front row. A complete breakdown of Saturday’s starters can be seen at KNIA KRLS dot com. Tonight there are just six more races tonight starting with a rare F-Main, should all cars show up for championship night at the Knoxville Raceway. Live coverage begins at five with Live Track Side and Race Nights Live at seven on KNIA.
Pella Christian Announces New Leaders for PC Performance Program
The final few open coaching positions at Pella Christian for the 2022-2023 school year have been fill, as the Eagles have announced the new leaders of their PC Performance training program. Pella Christian Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst tells KRLS Sports that the Eagles will have three staff members working with athletes starting on Monday.
