Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day in September, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
Back the Blue is Set for This Week
The Knoxville Police Reserves will be holding a raffle during the Knoxville Nationals. Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer, is a reserve herself and says the raffle called “Back the Blue,” will be held this week. A portion of the funds from the raffle will help pay for...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Police Department K-9 Program
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Acting Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher about the K-9 Program being adopted by the department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Pella Christian High School Preparing for Return to School
The first day of school is just over two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian High School Principal Kevin Herdegen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Eagle Lane. Herdegen invites the community to their opening chapel on Wednesday, August 24th after new students are welcomed to the building on Tuesday the 23rd, as well as a special prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella, and more from principals at the Tulip City schools all this week.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian High School Back-to-School
Principal Kevin Herdegen previews the 2022-23 school year coming on Eagle Lane at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Indianola Activities Thanks Fans for Support
One of the ways the 2021-22 school year stood out for the Indianola High School Activities Department was the fan support for the teams and programs. Activities Director Lee Nelson said no matter what, Indianola fans showed up to support the students. “The more people generally makes a more memorable...
Ruth R. Beals
Services for Ruth R. Beals, 87, of Chariton, Iowa, will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church.
ICYF Back to School Bash August 20th
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place in two weeks. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
“Kick” to Play at Grand Theater Tuesday
The site of the Concert “Kick” scheduled for tomorrow has been moved from the Knoxville square from 1 to 3 p.m. inside to the Grand Theater from 1 to 3 p.m. “Kick” is a young Modern Rock Group from Panora. Fans say the group has a likable sound of radio-friendly Classic Rock. The move was made to beat the heat, into the air-conditioned comfort of the Grand Theatre.
Knoxville School Administrative Offices Move
The administrative offices of the Knoxville Community School District have moved to 418 South Park Lane Drive. The move is a part of KCSD’s larger middle school construction project, which is progressing ahead of schedule. Originally, the plan was to open the new school to students in December. However, the timeline has been pushed up, with students now set to begin using the building on Wednesday, October 12.
Izaak Walton League Open House Today
The Warren County Izaak Walton League Chapter House is holding an open house today. Lisa McIntyre with the Izaak Walton League tells KNIA News the league is a club full of conservationists and shooting enthusiasts, and registration for membership is currently open and the open house will be a good opportunity to learn more about what they do.
Indianola Police Department K-9 Program Information
The Indianola Police Department is adding a K-9 Program, and are currently taking donations to help fund the program. Acting Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the K-9 program will serve Indianola by helping to locate lost and at-risk individuals, help stop the flow of illegal drugs in the community, and assist in community outreach and policing efforts. Donations can be made out to the Indianola Police Department, and the Indianola City Council will fund the remainder of the program that donations do not cover. A name for the future K-9 unit will also have a community involved name pick. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Pella Regional Cardiac Rehabilitation Program Recertified
Cardiac Rehabilitation at Pella Regional Health Center recently received recertification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. This certification is recognition of the program’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care and is a true testament to the high quality of care that is provided. A limited number of Cardiac Rehabilitation programs across the United States receive this honor.
Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
Final Night of 2022 National Balloon Classic Tonight
Tonight is the final night of the 2022 National Balloon Classic, wrapping up nine days of competition, balloon flights, shape inflates, and Nite Glow. Jason Brown will be on the TruBank Stage playing live music, balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the night will wrap up with the Fantastic Fireworks show.
Betty Goode
Betty Goode, 94, of Chariton, passed away at the Corydon Nursing and Rehab Center on August 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends on Monday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorials are requested to the Chariton Christian Church.
Des Moines Challenge Starts in Two Weeks
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour begins in less than two weeks in Indianola, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
Indianola Activities Look Back on Success of Past Year
Looking back on the 2021-22 year for Indianola activities, there were many highlights including postseason wins, state tournament qualifiers, and multiple state champions. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports at the high school level wins and losses are only a small part of success for the teams, and Indianola takes the “student” part of student athlete seriously, and he feels those who joined the activities programs this year held up their end and worked hard in the classroom to have the privilege of competing. The first official Indianola fall sports event begins on August 15th, as the Indianola boys golf team travels to Briarwood Golf Course in Ankeny in a nine-team meet.
Pella School Board to Review Assessment Data, Legislative Priorities Monday
The Pella School Board starts the regular meeting schedule for the new academic year on Monday. A review of the district’s test data from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress will be held, as will discussion about the board’s legislative priorities for the upcoming session in January.
