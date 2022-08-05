Read on www.kniakrls.com
Board of Supervisor’s to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday, August 9 at 3014 E. Main Street. The board will discuss an application by Freedom for Youth Ministries special event. They will discuss parking on the VA Campus Grounds during the Nationals as well as hear an update on Prairie Ridge and hear an update on Opioid Litigation.
Des Moines City Council set to approve plans for new fire station
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is set to approve plans for a new fire station at their meeting on Monday. Station #4 could soon be torn down and moved if the City Council approves the plans. The first step of the project would be to...
Knoxville City Council Reduces Speed Limit
At the Knoxville City Council meeting on Monday, council reduced the speed limit on a portion of Willetts Drive. The speed limit will be reduced from 35 to 25 miles per hour between Howard and Bell streets. The speed limit was approved by council in part to make it safer for drivers en route to school.
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day in September, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County
(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
Izaak Walton League Open House Today
The Warren County Izaak Walton League Chapter House is holding an open house today. Lisa McIntyre with the Izaak Walton League tells KNIA News the league is a club full of conservationists and shooting enthusiasts, and registration for membership is currently open and the open house will be a good opportunity to learn more about what they do.
Indianola Police Department K-9 Program Information
The Indianola Police Department is adding a K-9 Program, and are currently taking donations to help fund the program. Acting Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the K-9 program will serve Indianola by helping to locate lost and at-risk individuals, help stop the flow of illegal drugs in the community, and assist in community outreach and policing efforts. Donations can be made out to the Indianola Police Department, and the Indianola City Council will fund the remainder of the program that donations do not cover. A name for the future K-9 unit will also have a community involved name pick. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
State Auditor to be in Marion County Friday
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will be in Marion County on Friday as part of his 100 Town Hall Tour. He’ll be at the Marion County Courthouse Gazebo at noon.
Crews work to restore power after storm blows through Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines didn’t have power after a storm rolled through on Sunday night. The storm hit the metro around 6 p.m. with reports of strong winds. Though the metro needed the rain, the wind speeds resulted in lots of broken trees and downed power lines. […]
Let’s Talk Indianola – Police Department K-9 Program
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Acting Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher about the K-9 Program being adopted by the department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Ames City Council to vote on a resolution for 801 Day penalties
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Ames City Council will vote on a resolution authorizing the enhanced penalties for nuisance party violations during 801 Day weekend. In a 4-1 vote, the Council voted in July to increase fines from $100 to $650, a $550 increase, for first time violations as well as subsequent offenses from $200 to $855, a $655 increase. This decision came after an extensive discussion the council had last week and multiple complaints from residents living in Ames.
Storms cause damage around Des Moines area
DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
ICYF Back to School Bash August 20th
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place in two weeks. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Des Moines to relocate, build new fire station
Des Moines would close one of its central city fire stations and relocate it about a mile away in a project that goes before the city council Monday. Fire Station # 4, 917 University Ave., would move to 19th and Clark Streets under the proposal. Why it matters: The move...
Pella Christian High School Preparing for Return to School
The first day of school is just over two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian High School Principal Kevin Herdegen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Eagle Lane. Herdegen invites the community to their opening chapel on Wednesday, August 24th after new students are welcomed to the building on Tuesday the 23rd, as well as a special prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella, and more from principals at the Tulip City schools all this week.
Indianola Activities Thanks Fans for Support
One of the ways the 2021-22 school year stood out for the Indianola High School Activities Department was the fan support for the teams and programs. Activities Director Lee Nelson said no matter what, Indianola fans showed up to support the students. “The more people generally makes a more memorable...
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
Pella School Board to Review Assessment Data, Legislative Priorities Monday
The Pella School Board starts the regular meeting schedule for the new academic year on Monday. A review of the district’s test data from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress will be held, as will discussion about the board’s legislative priorities for the upcoming session in January.
NWS: Central Iowa Rainfall Deficit Nearly Six Inches
(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowa's rainfall deficit is nearly six inches at this point in 2022, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Meteorologist Brad Small says the deficit is over three inches this summer alone. Rainfall in the Des Moines area last night ranged from a...
Ruth R. Beals
Services for Ruth R. Beals, 87, of Chariton, Iowa, will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church.
