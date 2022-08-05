Read on www.kniakrls.com
Board of Supervisor’s to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday, August 9 at 3014 E. Main Street. The board will discuss an application by Freedom for Youth Ministries special event. They will discuss parking on the VA Campus Grounds during the Nationals as well as hear an update on Prairie Ridge and hear an update on Opioid Litigation.
State Auditor to be in Marion County Friday
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will be in Marion County on Friday as part of his 100 Town Hall Tour. He’ll be at the Marion County Courthouse Gazebo at noon.
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day in September, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Police Department K-9 Program
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Acting Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher about the K-9 Program being adopted by the department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola School Board to Review Committee Meetings
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will consider the preschool handbook, appoint a board representative to the Iowa Association of School Boards, and discuss board policies, and will hear reports from the board human resources, facilities, and finance committee meetings. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the district office board room in the District Administration Building.
ICYF Back to School Bash August 20th
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place in two weeks. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Indianola Police Department K-9 Program Information
The Indianola Police Department is adding a K-9 Program, and are currently taking donations to help fund the program. Acting Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the K-9 program will serve Indianola by helping to locate lost and at-risk individuals, help stop the flow of illegal drugs in the community, and assist in community outreach and policing efforts. Donations can be made out to the Indianola Police Department, and the Indianola City Council will fund the remainder of the program that donations do not cover. A name for the future K-9 unit will also have a community involved name pick. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Indianola Activities Thanks Fans for Support
One of the ways the 2021-22 school year stood out for the Indianola High School Activities Department was the fan support for the teams and programs. Activities Director Lee Nelson said no matter what, Indianola fans showed up to support the students. “The more people generally makes a more memorable...
Indianola City Council Looking to Streamline Event Application Process
The Indianola City Council approved the event application and a temporary suspension of city code regarding alcohol consumption on the square at their most recent meeting, and will look to streamline that process in the future. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the council brought forward a discussion regarding letting the Indianola Downtown Commission look at simplifying the process for events.
MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County
(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
Pella Christian High School Preparing for Return to School
The first day of school is just over two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian High School Principal Kevin Herdegen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Eagle Lane. Herdegen invites the community to their opening chapel on Wednesday, August 24th after new students are welcomed to the building on Tuesday the 23rd, as well as a special prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella, and more from principals at the Tulip City schools all this week.
Knoxville City Council Reduces Speed Limit
At the Knoxville City Council meeting on Monday, council reduced the speed limit on a portion of Willetts Drive. The speed limit will be reduced from 35 to 25 miles per hour between Howard and Bell streets. The speed limit was approved by council in part to make it safer for drivers en route to school.
Des Moines City Council set to approve plans for new fire station
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is set to approve plans for a new fire station at their meeting on Monday. Station #4 could soon be torn down and moved if the City Council approves the plans. The first step of the project would be to...
Pella Regional Cardiac Rehabilitation Program Recertified
Cardiac Rehabilitation at Pella Regional Health Center recently received recertification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. This certification is recognition of the program’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care and is a true testament to the high quality of care that is provided. A limited number of Cardiac Rehabilitation programs across the United States receive this honor.
Des Moines Challenge Starts in Two Weeks
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour begins in less than two weeks in Indianola, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
Knoxville City Wide Cleanup Set for September 12-17
The city of Knoxville has set dates for the City Wide Cleanup in the community. Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, said the date for the cleanup will be the week of September 12-17. Trucks will make one pass through town. Residents are asked to have all acceptable waste on the...
Road Closure begins tomorrow In Dallas County
A road closure will affect Dallas County motorists for most of the day tomorrow. The Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure for approximately one mile on 130th Street between T and U Avenues that will begin at 7 a.m. tomorrow and is expected to be reopened at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Struggles continue in Des Moines' redlined district
Households in Des Moines' historic redlining district are some of the most likely to face insecurity and seek help from a food pantry, according to a new report by the Des Moines Area Religious Council.Why it matters: The redlined neighborhoods that lacked investment 90 years ago — many of which are on the city's south and east sides — are still suffering from economic instability and lower home ownership rates, according to DMARC.For example: Some of the homes at the highest risk for flooding are in the redline district because their foundations are falling apart and they lacked home aid...
Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
As teacher shortage persists, one Iowa school district offering $50,000 in incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — The "Great Resignation" is hitting classrooms hard across the U.S. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of 100 vacancies. “Only a few years ago, school districts were offering early retirement packages," says Dan Barkel, the...
