ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kttn.com

Comments / 17

Violet Mingucci
3d ago

well let's take our own pill, because I haven't seen any of that money they say they handed out how about you, and yes I work come on mo who seen any of it

Reply(2)
10
Mark Ford
3d ago

so where all this money go whatever politicians or scammers have taken the money should be severely punished and not like Pelosis husband real punishment

Reply
2
Related
kwos.com

Familiar voice on KWOS may be a Missouri’s senator

You might remember Ben Brown from his appearances on the KWOS Morning Show at the height of the pandemic. The suburban St. Louis restaurant owner battled both an indoor dining ban and a mask mandate …. Brown won the GOP nomination for Missouri’s 26th Senate district race. He’ll meet the...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Annual child well-being report ranks Missouri 27th among states

Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression – that’s according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
KOLR10 News

It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Galloway
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Missouri 2022

Thinking of pursuing an online degree in a new state? Consider online colleges in Missouri. An online degree from a Missouri school could help you save money and break into a great job market for engineering, business, and finance majors. Missouri Partnership reports that the Show-Me state has become a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#Missouri State Auditor#Covid 19#Medicaid#The American Rescue Plan
nextstl.com

Missouri fuel prices peak in June, demand falls a little, more wealth leaves the state

I’ve been tracking fuel consumption the last few months in light of rising fuel prices that has begat an endless parade of “pain at the pump” and “record high gas price” stories in the news. What we’ve been seeing really is the pain of captivity and record high auto dependency. With few options for most Missourians to accomplish trips by means other than driving, they are trapped.
William Davis

Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection

A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
ARKANSAS STATE
CJ Coombs

The Frenchtown Historic District in St. Charles County, Missouri has been a project of restoration and revitalization

Frenchtown Historic District home.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Frenchtown Historic District is considered a national historic district in St. Charles, Missouri housed between N. Fifth, Clark, and French Streets and the Missouri River. There are over 200 buildings that contribute to the area's historical significance.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday

Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The Missouri Department of Revenue posted a list on its website of all the cities and counties opting out this year.  According to the Department of Revenue, Missouri’s back-to-school tax holiday started Friday morning and will run through The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kttn.com

Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors

A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy