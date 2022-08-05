Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

Read on www.kttn.com
Violet Mingucci
3d ago
well let's take our own pill, because I haven't seen any of that money they say they handed out how about you, and yes I work come on mo who seen any of it
Mark Ford
3d ago
so where all this money go whatever politicians or scammers have taken the money should be severely punished and not like Pelosis husband real punishment
krcu.org
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used...
kwos.com
Familiar voice on KWOS may be a Missouri’s senator
You might remember Ben Brown from his appearances on the KWOS Morning Show at the height of the pandemic. The suburban St. Louis restaurant owner battled both an indoor dining ban and a mask mandate …. Brown won the GOP nomination for Missouri’s 26th Senate district race. He’ll meet the...
kttn.com
Annual child well-being report ranks Missouri 27th among states
Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression – that’s according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally,...
Missouri attorney general investigating Loop Lofts vacate notice
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is looking into what’s going on at Loop Lofts Apartments. They were affected by flooding and some residents were told they had to move out by Monday. Loop Lofts Resident Janayah Dunlap said she lost everything on the...
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
Missouri Chamber of Commerce calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘tax hike’ on businesses
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce made public its opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act moving through Congress, saying it would mean a tax increase on the state's business. The post Missouri Chamber of Commerce calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘tax hike’ on businesses appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Missouri
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's incarcerated population, 2021
A Missouri News Network analysis points to a race gap in those who receive pardons. State officials say they don't know the race of applicants.
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Missouri 2022
Thinking of pursuing an online degree in a new state? Consider online colleges in Missouri. An online degree from a Missouri school could help you save money and break into a great job market for engineering, business, and finance majors. Missouri Partnership reports that the Show-Me state has become a...
Missouri loosens substitute teacher requirements ahead of new school year
For the second time in two years, Missouri has loosened substitute teacher requirements to combat a statewide shortage.
nextstl.com
Missouri fuel prices peak in June, demand falls a little, more wealth leaves the state
I’ve been tracking fuel consumption the last few months in light of rising fuel prices that has begat an endless parade of “pain at the pump” and “record high gas price” stories in the news. What we’ve been seeing really is the pain of captivity and record high auto dependency. With few options for most Missourians to accomplish trips by means other than driving, they are trapped.
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
The Frenchtown Historic District in St. Charles County, Missouri has been a project of restoration and revitalization
Frenchtown Historic District home.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Frenchtown Historic District is considered a national historic district in St. Charles, Missouri housed between N. Fifth, Clark, and French Streets and the Missouri River. There are over 200 buildings that contribute to the area's historical significance.
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The Missouri Department of Revenue posted a list on its website of all the cities and counties opting out this year. According to the Department of Revenue, Missouri’s back-to-school tax holiday started Friday morning and will run through The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors
A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
Eric Schmitt’s dominating win and 6 other takeaways from Missouri’s primary election
Missouri Republicans were worried that a crowded primary would jeopardize their chances of keeping a U.S. Senate seat in the fall. But it didn’t take long for the state’s GOP stalwarts to breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to a dominating win from Attorney General Eric Schmitt in one of the wildest U.S. Senate primaries in recent memories.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
